The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income while maintaining the opportunity for exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of ARKK (NYSE Arca: ARKK) (“ARKK”), subject to a limit on potential investment gains. The Fund will seek to employ its investment strategy as it relates to ARKK regardless of whether there are periods adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods. As further described below, the Fund uses a synthetic covered call strategy to provide income and exposure to the share price returns of ARKK, subject to a limit on potential investment gains as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. The Fund’s options contracts provide:

● exposure to the share price returns of ARKK,

● current income from the option premiums, and

● a limit on the Fund’s participation in gains, if any, of the share price returns of ARKK.

For more information, see sections “The Fund’s Use of ARKK Option Contracts” and “Synthetic Covered Call Strategy” below.

The Fund’s investment adviser is Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Adviser”) and the investment sub-adviser is ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to participate in a portion of the gains experienced by ARKK.

● The Fund seeks to generate monthly income, which is not dependent on the price appreciation of ARKK.

That is, although the Fund may not fully participate in gains in ARKK’s share price, the Fund’s portfolio is designed to generate income.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in ARKK

● The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if ARKK shares increase in value.

● The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if ARKK shares decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

● The Fund does not invest directly in ARKK.

● Fund shareholders are not entitled to any ARKK distributions.

Additional information regarding ARKK is also set forth below.

The Fund’s Use of ARKK Option Contracts

As part of the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy, the Fund will purchase and sell a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put option contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of ARKK.

● In general, an option contract gives the purchaser of the option contract the right to purchase (for a call option) or sell (for a put option) the underlying asset (like shares of ARKK) at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● The seller of an option contract obligates the holder to deliver shares (for a sold or “short” call) or buy shares (for a sold or “short” put) of the underlying asset at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● Options contracts must be exercised or traded to close within a specified time frame, or they expire. See the chart in section “Fund Portfolio” below for a description of the option contracts utilized by the Fund.

Standardized exchange-traded options include standardized terms. FLEX options are also exchange-traded, but they allow for customizable terms (e.g., the strike price can be negotiated). For more information on FLEX options, see “Additional Information about the Funds – Exchange Traded Options Portfolio”

The Fund’s options contracts are based on the value of ARKK, which gives the Fund the right or obligation to receive or deliver shares of ARKK on the expiration date of the applicable option contract in exchange for the stated strike price, depending on whether the option contract is a call option or a put option, and whether the Fund purchases or sells the option contract.

Synthetic Covered Call Strategy

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will implement a “synthetic covered call” strategy using the standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options described above.

● A traditional covered call strategy is an investment strategy where an investor (the Fund) sells a call option on an underlying security it owns .

● A synthetic covered call strategy is similar to a traditional covered call strategy in that the investor sells a call option that is based on the value of the underlying security. However, in a synthetic covered call strategy, the investor (the Fund) does not own the underlying security , but rather seeks to synthetically replicate 100% of the price movements of the underlying security through the use of various investment instruments.

The Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy consists of the following three elements, each of which is described in greater detail farther below:

● Synthetic long exposure to ARKK, which allows the Fund to seek to participate in the changes, up or down, in the price of ARKK’s shares.

● Covered call writing (where ARKK call options are sold against the synthetic long portion of the strategy), which allows the Fund to generate income.

● U.S. Treasuries, which are used for collateral for the options, and which also generate income.

1. Synthetic Long Exposure

To achieve a synthetic long exposure to ARKK, the Fund will buy ARKK call options and, simultaneously, sell ARKK put options to try to replicate the price movements of ARKK. The call options purchased by the Fund and the put options sold by the Fund will generally have six-month to one-year terms and strike prices that are approximately equal to the then-current share price of ARKK at the time the contracts are purchased and sold, respectively. The combination of the long call options and sold put options provides the Fund with investment exposure equal to approximately 100% of ARKK for the duration of the applicable options exposure.

2. Covered Call Writing

As part of its strategy, the Fund will write (sell) call option contracts on ARKK to generate income. Since the Fund does not directly own ARKK, these written call options will be sold short (i.e., selling a position it does not currently own). The call options written (sold) by the Fund will generally have an expiration of one month or less (the “Call Period”) and a strike price that is approximately 5%-15% above the then-current ARKK share price at the time of such sales.

It is important to note that the sale of the ARKK call option contracts will limit the Fund’s participation in the appreciation in ARKK’s share price. If the share price of ARKK increases, the above-referenced synthetic long exposure alone would allow the Fund to experience similar percentage gains. However, if ARKK’s share price appreciates beyond the strike price of one or more of the sold (short) call option contracts, the Fund will lose money on those short call positions, and the losses will, in turn, limit the upside return of the Fund’s synthetic long exposure. As a result, the Fund’s overall strategy (i.e., the combination of the synthetic long exposure to ARKK and the sold (short) ARKK call positions) will limit the Fund’s participation in gains in ARKK share price beyond a certain point.

3. U.S. Treasuries

The Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities as collateral in connection with the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy.

Fund’s Monthly Distributions

The Fund will seek to provide monthly income in the form of distributions. The Fund will seek to generate such income in the following ways:

● Writing (selling) call option contracts on ARKK as described above. The income, in the form of option premiums received from such option sales, will be primarily influenced by the volatility of ARKK shares, although other factors, including interest rates, will also impact the level of income.

● Investing in short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The income generated by such securities will be influenced by interest rates at the time of investment.

Fund’s Return Profile vs ARKK

For the reasons stated above, the Fund’s performance will differ from that of ARKK’s share price. The performance differences will depend on, among other things, the price of ARKK, changes in the price of the ARKK options contracts the Fund has purchased and sold and changes in the value of the U.S. Treasuries.

Fund Portfolio

The Fund’s principal holdings are described below:

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF – Principal Holdings Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the value of Innovation) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Purchased call option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of ARKK at the time of purchase) to provide exposure to positive price returns of ARKK. If the share price of ARKK increases, these options will generate corresponding increases to the Fund. 6-month to one-year expiration dates Sold put option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of ARKK at the time of sale). They are sold to help pay for the purchased call options described above. However, the sold put option contracts provide exposure to the full extent of any share price losses experienced by ARKK. 6-month to one-year expiration dates Sold (short) call option contracts “out-of-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is approximately 5%-15% more than the then-current share price of ARKK at the time of sale). They generate current income. However, they also limit some potential positive returns that the Fund may have otherwise experienced. 1-month or less expiration dates U.S Treasury Securities and Cash Multiple series of U.S. Treasury Bills supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These instruments are used as collateral for the Fund’s derivative investments. They will also generate income. 6-month to 2-year maturities

The market value of the cash and treasuries held by the Fund are expected to be between 50% and 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the market value of the options package is expected to be between 0% and 50% of the Fund’s net assets. The combination of these investment instruments provides investment exposure to ARKK equal to at least 100% of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

ARKK

ARKK’s investment objective is long-term growth of capital. ARKK is an actively-managed ETF that invests under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation. ARKK’s investment adviser defines “disruptive innovation” as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works. ARKK’s investment adviser believes that companies relevant to this theme are those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of genomics (which ARKK’s adviser defines as “the study of genes and their functions, and related techniques, e.g., genomic sequencing); innovation in automation and manufacturing, transportation, energy, artificial intelligence and materials; the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services; and technologies that make financial services more efficient.

Under normal circumstances, substantially all of ARKK’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. ARKK’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets. ARKK may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

You can find ARKK’s prospectus and other information about the ETF, including the most recent reports to shareholders, online by reference to the Investment Company Act File No. 811-22883 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The information in this prospectus regarding ARKK comes from its filings with the SEC. You are urged to refer to the SEC filings made by ARKK and to other publicly available information (e.g., the ETF’s annual reports) to obtain an understanding of the ETF’s business and financial prospects. The description of ARKK’s principal investment strategies contained herein was taken directly from ARKK’s prospectus, dated November 30, 2021.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to the shares of ARKK or other securities of ARKK. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding ARKK from the publicly available documents. In connection with the offering of the securities, None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents or made any due diligence inquiry with respect to ARKK. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding ARKK is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of ARKK (and therefore the price of ARKK at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning ARKK could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of the securities.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of ARKK.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ARK ETF TRUST, ARKK, OR ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry or group of industries as ARKK. As of September 30, 2022, ARKK is concentrated in the information technology and health care sectors.