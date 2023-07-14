Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

Active ETF
OACP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.6444 -0.09 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
OACP (ETF)

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.6444 -0.09 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
OACP (ETF)

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.6444 -0.09 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

OACP | Active ETF

$22.64

$109 M

4.19%

$0.95

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$109 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
$21.84
$24.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

OACP | Active ETF

$22.64

$109 M

4.19%

$0.95

0.76%

OACP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Stephen Liberatore

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds. For these purposes, bonds include fixed-income securities of all types. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, taxable municipal securities and mortgage-backed or other asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities, including those of non-investment- grade quality (usually called “high-yield” or “junk bonds”). Securities of non-investment-grade quality are speculative in nature. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any duration. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund is actively managed by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Sub-Adviser does not rely exclusively on rating agencies when making investment decisions and instead performs its own credit analysis, paying particular attention to economic trends and other market events. Individual securities or sectors may be overweighted or underweighted relative to the Fund’s benchmark index, when the Sub-Adviser believes that the Fund can boost returns above that of the index.

With respect to the fixed income securities, investments that meet the Adviser’s values-based screening criteria described below are analyzed by the Sub-Adviser for possible inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. All fixed income securities must meet, at the time of investment, either 1) the Adviser’s values-based screening requirements or 2) the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary Impact framework. The additional criteria the Sub-Adviser uses when screening fixed income investments are further described below. Asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities are not subject to the same screening criteria, as further described below.

Values-Based Screening. The Adviser seeks to identify investments that it believes will make a positive impact on the world according to its values driven investment philosophy. The Adviser first eliminates from the investable universe companies and issuers that demonstrably and consistently harm their stakeholders. This means avoiding companies and issuers whose principal business activities and practices include:

Involvement in abortion, including producing or distributing abortifacients, medical facilities that perform abortions, or consistently and proactively promoting abortion through philanthropy.
Production or significant distribution of addictive products, including adult entertainment, pornography, gambling, and tobacco. Distribution is deemed significant if it amounts to greater than 5% of a company’s total revenue.
Predatory lending practices.
Human rights violations.
Patterns of severe ethics controversies.

A portion of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income instruments take into consideration the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary Impact framework as implemented by the Fund’s portfolio management team. These investments provide direct exposure to issuers and/or individual projects that the Sub-Adviser, through its proprietary analysis, believes have the potential to have social or environmental benefits. Within this exposure to impact investments, the Fund

seeks opportunities to invest in publicly traded fixed-income securities that finance initiatives in areas including affordable housing, community and economic development, renewable energy, environmental stewardship, and natural resources. These investments will be selected based on the same financial criteria used by the Sub-Adviser in selecting the Fund’s other fixed-income investments. The Sub-Adviser engages with issuers of investments deemed by the Sub-Adviser to represent impact securities to communicate impact reporting preferences and encourage alignment with industry best practices regarding responsible investment. The portion of the Fund invested in accordance with the proprietary Impact framework is not additionally subject to the Adviser’s values-based criteria.

The Adviser and Sub-Adviser will monitor and measure the impact of the Fund’s investments and provide reports to shareholders. Specifically, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser will measure portfolio weightings in the following themes: affordable housing, community and economic development, renewable energy and environmental stewardship, and natural resources. If an investment no longer meets the Adviser’s or Sub-Adviser’s screening or impact requirements, the Sub-Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such investment.

The Fund also invests in certain asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other securities that represent interests in assets such as pools of mortgage loans, automobile loans or credit card receivables. These securities are typically issued by legal entities established specifically to hold assets and to issue debt obligations backed by those assets. Asset-backed or mortgage-backed securities are normally created or “sponsored” by banks or other institutions or by certain government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The Sub-Adviser does not take into consideration whether the sponsor of an asset-backed security in which the Fund invests meets the Adviser’s or Sub-Adviser’s values-based screening criteria or the Sub-Adviser’s Impact criteria. That is because asset-backed securities represent interests in pools of loans, and not of the ongoing business enterprise of the sponsor. It is therefore possible that the Fund could invest in an asset-backed or mortgage-backed security sponsored by a bank or other financial institution in which the Fund could not invest directly.

The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities can include pass-through securities sold by private, governmental and government-related organizations and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). Mortgage pass-through securities are created when mortgages are pooled together and interests in the pool are sold to investors. The cash flow from the underlying mortgages is “passed through” to investors in periodic principal and interest payments. CMOs are obligations that are fully collateralized directly or indirectly by a pool of mortgages from which payments of principal and interest are dedicated to the payment of principal and interest on the CMO.

The Fund may also use a trading technique called “mortgage rolls” or “dollar rolls” in which the Fund “rolls over” an investment in a mortgage-backed security before its settlement date in exchange for a similar security with a later settlement date.

The Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different sectors and maturities. Relative value trading is designed to enhance the Fund’s returns but increases the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets fixed-income securities and non-dollar-denominated instruments.

Read More

OACP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OACP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -50.1% 6.9% N/A
1 Yr -2.4% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OACP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OACP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OACP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

OACP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OACP Category Low Category High OACP % Rank
Net Assets 109 M 1.19 M 287 B 87.06%
Number of Holdings 101 1 17234 91.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 21 M -106 M 27.6 B 82.61%
Weighting of Top 10 20.78% 3.7% 100.0% 49.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note 3.875%, Due 02/15/2043 2.89%
  2. Fannie Mae Pool Pool # MA4580 2.51%
  3. Fannie Mae Pool Pool # FS1533 2.42%
  4. United States Treasury Note 4%, Due 11/15/2052 2.35%
  5. United States Treasury Note 3.5%, Due 02/15/2033 2.11%
  6. Fannie Mae Pool Pool # MA4701 1.96%
  7. Fannie Mae Pool Pool # CB2627 1.87%
  8. United States Treasury Note 4.625%, Due 02/28/2025 1.66%
  9. District of Columbia 3.85%, Due 02/28/2025 1.64%
  10. Ginnie Mae II Pool Pool # MA7768 1.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OACP % Rank
Bonds 		80.07% 3.97% 268.18% 41.52%
Other 		14.96% -13.23% 23.06% 11.14%
Cash 		3.88% -181.13% 95.99% 56.88%
Preferred Stocks 		1.09% 0.00% 77.13% 35.33%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 31.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 40.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OACP % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 35.78%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 95.99% 74.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 46.92%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 19.20%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 13.59%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 50.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OACP % Rank
US 		80.07% 3.63% 210.09% 74.82%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 14.13%

OACP - Expenses

Operational Fees

OACP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 2.93% 28.07%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.76% 85.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

OACP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OACP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OACP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

OACP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OACP Category Low Category High OACP % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.19% 0.00% 12.67% 92.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OACP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OACP Category Low Category High OACP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OACP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OACP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Liberatore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Stephen M. Liberatore, CFA is a managing director and fixed-income portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF Asset Management. Mr. Liberatore is the lead portfolio manager for the TIAA’s Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) fixed income mandates and holds responsibility for investment strategy and securities selection. He joined the TIAA-CREF Asset Management in 2004. Mr. Liberatore has rich industry experience, including positions at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and Protective Life Corporation, where he was responsible for portfolio management, credit research and trading for both total return and liability-driven assets. Mr. Liberatore holds a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and an MBA in finance and operations from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society North Carolina and the CFA Institute. Mr. Liberatore is considered a subject matter expert on the management of total return SRI fixed-income portfolios, and he frequently presents at both SRI and fixed-income conferences. His views on developments in these areas have been featured in numerous industry publications. Mr. Liberatore is a member of the initial executive committee of the Green Bond Principles and the CERES Green Bond Working Group.

Jessica Zarzycki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Jessica is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. She is an integral part of the ESG/Impact fixed income strategy team and co-portfolio manager on the Core Impact Bond, Global Core Impact Bond, Green Bond and Short Duration Impact Bond strategies. She is a frequent panelist and speaker at ESG and Impact conferences and was a member of the ICMA Advisory Board (2020-21), which provides insight and guidance to the Executive Committee on issues affecting the Green, Social, and Sustainable Bond markets. Jessica joined the firm in 2008 as an agency MBS analyst before joining the International/EMD sector team as a European sovereign and agency analyst. Jessica’s analyst responsibilities included sovereigns and local markets throughout Western and Eastern Europe. Prior to Nuveen, she worked at Citi Global Wealth Management (GWM), helping to manage liquidity and risk of the GWM balance sheet. Jessica graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from The Ohio State University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute.

Christopher Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Williams is a Portfolio Manager of Teachers Advisors, LLC and Head of Leveraged Finance Trading for Nuveen. He joined Nuveen in 2011 and has held a variety of positions there. Mr. Williams graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Winthrop University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×