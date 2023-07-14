Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$109 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds. For these purposes, bonds include fixed-income securities of all types. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, taxable municipal securities and mortgage-backed or other asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities, including those of non-investment- grade quality (usually called “high-yield” or “junk bonds”). Securities of non-investment-grade quality are speculative in nature. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any duration. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund is actively managed by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Sub-Adviser does not rely exclusively on rating agencies when making investment decisions and instead performs its own credit analysis, paying particular attention to economic trends and other market events. Individual securities or sectors may be overweighted or underweighted relative to the Fund’s benchmark index, when the Sub-Adviser believes that the Fund can boost returns above that of the index.
With respect to the fixed income securities, investments that meet the Adviser’s values-based screening criteria described below are analyzed by the Sub-Adviser for possible inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. All fixed income securities must meet, at the time of investment, either 1) the Adviser’s values-based screening requirements or 2) the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary Impact framework. The additional criteria the Sub-Adviser uses when screening fixed income investments are further described below. Asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities are not subject to the same screening criteria, as further described below.
Values-Based Screening. The Adviser seeks to identify investments that it believes will make a positive impact on the world according to its values driven investment philosophy. The Adviser first eliminates from the investable universe companies and issuers that demonstrably and consistently harm their stakeholders. This means avoiding companies and issuers whose principal business activities and practices include:
|●
|Involvement in abortion, including producing or distributing abortifacients, medical facilities that perform abortions, or consistently and proactively promoting abortion through philanthropy.
|●
|Production or significant distribution of addictive products, including adult entertainment, pornography, gambling, and tobacco. Distribution is deemed significant if it amounts to greater than 5% of a company’s total revenue.
|●
|Predatory lending practices.
|●
|Human rights violations.
|●
|Patterns of severe ethics controversies.
A portion of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income instruments take into consideration the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary Impact framework as implemented by the Fund’s portfolio management team. These investments provide direct exposure to issuers and/or individual projects that the Sub-Adviser, through its proprietary analysis, believes have the potential to have social or environmental benefits. Within this exposure to impact investments, the Fund
seeks opportunities to invest in publicly traded fixed-income securities that finance initiatives in areas including affordable housing, community and economic development, renewable energy, environmental stewardship, and natural resources. These investments will be selected based on the same financial criteria used by the Sub-Adviser in selecting the Fund’s other fixed-income investments. The Sub-Adviser engages with issuers of investments deemed by the Sub-Adviser to represent impact securities to communicate impact reporting preferences and encourage alignment with industry best practices regarding responsible investment. The portion of the Fund invested in accordance with the proprietary Impact framework is not additionally subject to the Adviser’s values-based criteria.
The Adviser and Sub-Adviser will monitor and measure the impact of the Fund’s investments and provide reports to shareholders. Specifically, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser will measure portfolio weightings in the following themes: affordable housing, community and economic development, renewable energy and environmental stewardship, and natural resources. If an investment no longer meets the Adviser’s or Sub-Adviser’s screening or impact requirements, the Sub-Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such investment.
The Fund also invests in certain asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other securities that represent interests in assets such as pools of mortgage loans, automobile loans or credit card receivables. These securities are typically issued by legal entities established specifically to hold assets and to issue debt obligations backed by those assets. Asset-backed or mortgage-backed securities are normally created or “sponsored” by banks or other institutions or by certain government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The Sub-Adviser does not take into consideration whether the sponsor of an asset-backed security in which the Fund invests meets the Adviser’s or Sub-Adviser’s values-based screening criteria or the Sub-Adviser’s Impact criteria. That is because asset-backed securities represent interests in pools of loans, and not of the ongoing business enterprise of the sponsor. It is therefore possible that the Fund could invest in an asset-backed or mortgage-backed security sponsored by a bank or other financial institution in which the Fund could not invest directly.
The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities can include pass-through securities sold by private, governmental and government-related organizations and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). Mortgage pass-through securities are created when mortgages are pooled together and interests in the pool are sold to investors. The cash flow from the underlying mortgages is “passed through” to investors in periodic principal and interest payments. CMOs are obligations that are fully collateralized directly or indirectly by a pool of mortgages from which payments of principal and interest are dedicated to the payment of principal and interest on the CMO.
The Fund may also use a trading technique called “mortgage rolls” or “dollar rolls” in which the Fund “rolls over” an investment in a mortgage-backed security before its settlement date in exchange for a similar security with a later settlement date.
The Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different sectors and maturities. Relative value trading is designed to enhance the Fund’s returns but increases the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets fixed-income securities and non-dollar-denominated instruments.
|Period
|OACP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OACP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|Period
|OACP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OACP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.0%
|12.4%
|N/A
|OACP
|Category Low
|Category High
|OACP % Rank
|Net Assets
|109 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|87.06%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|1
|17234
|91.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|82.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.78%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|49.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OACP % Rank
|Bonds
|80.07%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|41.52%
|Other
|14.96%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|11.14%
|Cash
|3.88%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|56.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.09%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|35.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|31.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|40.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OACP % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|35.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|74.18%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|46.92%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.20%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.59%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|50.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OACP % Rank
|US
|80.07%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|74.82%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|14.13%
|OACP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|28.07%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|85.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|OACP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OACP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OACP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|OACP
|Category Low
|Category High
|OACP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.19%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|92.63%
|OACP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OACP
|Category Low
|Category High
|OACP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|OACP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2023
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2023
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2023
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2023
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Stephen M. Liberatore, CFA is a managing director and fixed-income portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF Asset Management. Mr. Liberatore is the lead portfolio manager for the TIAA’s Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) fixed income mandates and holds responsibility for investment strategy and securities selection. He joined the TIAA-CREF Asset Management in 2004. Mr. Liberatore has rich industry experience, including positions at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and Protective Life Corporation, where he was responsible for portfolio management, credit research and trading for both total return and liability-driven assets. Mr. Liberatore holds a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and an MBA in finance and operations from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society North Carolina and the CFA Institute. Mr. Liberatore is considered a subject matter expert on the management of total return SRI fixed-income portfolios, and he frequently presents at both SRI and fixed-income conferences. His views on developments in these areas have been featured in numerous industry publications. Mr. Liberatore is a member of the initial executive committee of the Green Bond Principles and the CERES Green Bond Working Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Jessica is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. She is an integral part of the ESG/Impact fixed income strategy team and co-portfolio manager on the Core Impact Bond, Global Core Impact Bond, Green Bond and Short Duration Impact Bond strategies. She is a frequent panelist and speaker at ESG and Impact conferences and was a member of the ICMA Advisory Board (2020-21), which provides insight and guidance to the Executive Committee on issues affecting the Green, Social, and Sustainable Bond markets. Jessica joined the firm in 2008 as an agency MBS analyst before joining the International/EMD sector team as a European sovereign and agency analyst. Jessica’s analyst responsibilities included sovereigns and local markets throughout Western and Eastern Europe. Prior to Nuveen, she worked at Citi Global Wealth Management (GWM), helping to manage liquidity and risk of the GWM balance sheet. Jessica graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from The Ohio State University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Mr. Williams is a Portfolio Manager of Teachers Advisors, LLC and Head of Leveraged Finance Trading for Nuveen. He joined Nuveen in 2011 and has held a variety of positions there. Mr. Williams graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Winthrop University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
