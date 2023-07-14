Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

ETF
NXTG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$72.85 -0.62 -0.84%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
NXTG (ETF)

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$72.85 -0.62 -0.84%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
NXTG (ETF)

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$72.85 -0.62 -0.84%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

NXTG | ETF

$72.85

$434 M

2.47%

$1.81

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.5%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.4%

Net Assets

$434 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$73.5
$54.30
$73.47

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

NXTG | ETF

$72.85

$434 M

2.47%

$1.81

0.70%

NXTG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Feb 17, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    11750002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc.(the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index. Continued Index membership of a constituent is not necessarily subject to the guidelines provided in the Index methodology. A stock may be considered for exclusion by the Index Provider on the basis of corporate governance, accounting policies, lack of transparency and lack of representation, despite meeting all the criteria provided in the Index methodology.The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that have devoted, or have committed to devote, material resources to the research, development and application of fifth generation (“5G”) and next generation digital cellular technologies as they emerge. By utilizing higher frequency radio waves, 5G networks enable significantly increased data rates, reduced latency and high-density connections that were previously unavailable in preceding technological generations.According to the Index Provider, the equity securities comprising the Index may include common stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and depositary receipts issued by small, mid and large capitalization companies operating in both developed and emerging market countries. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must have: (i) a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; (ii) a six-month average daily trading volume of greater than or equal to $2 million for developed market companies and $1 million for emerging market companies; (iii) traded for at least 90% of the total trading days over the prior six months or, for a security recently issued in an initial public offering, have traded for at least 90% of the trading days over the prior three months; (iv) at least10% of its outstanding shares publicly available for trading; and (v) a share price of less than $10,000 for new Index constituents.According to the Index Provider, the Index’s selection universe is further narrowed by excluding all securities issued by companies that do not comprise one of the following two sub-themes: (i) “5G Infrastructure & Hardware” and (ii) “Telecommunications Service Providers.” Issuers comprising the 5G Infrastructure & Hardware sub-theme include the following companies:Data Center REITs: Companies that own and manage facilities used to safely store data and offer a range of products and services to help keep servers and data safe, including providing uninterruptable power supplies, air-cooled chillers and physical security.Cell Tower REITs: Companies that own, operate and develop wireless communications and broadcast “cell towers”. A cell tower houses the electronic communications equipment along with an antenna to support cellular communication in a network.Equipment Manufacturers: Companies that manufacture the equipment that facilitates the development, set-up and operation of the 5G network architecture. This includes fiber optics, semiconductors, chipsets, 5G modems for enhanced bandwidth, hotspot devices, wireless spectrum equipment and other such equipment required to support the 5G domain.Network Testing and Validation Equipment and Software Companies: Companies that provide testing and measurement solutions along with quality assurance for equipment manufacturers, mobile phone manufacturers and telecommunications service providers.Mobile Phone Manufacturers: Companies that manufacture smartphones and mobile devices that support and enable 5G network access.Companies comprising the Telecommunications Service Providers sub-theme are those companies that operate the mobile cellular and wireless communication networks that offer public access to 5G networks.According to the Index Provider, all securities issued by companies that do not fall within one of the Index’s identified sub-themes are removed from consideration for inclusion in the Index. The Index ranks all remaining eligible securities based upon their market capitalization and selects the 100 securities with the largest market capitalizations for inclusion. If fewer than 100 companies qualify for inclusion in the Index, then all constituents will be included. Securities comprising the 5G Infrastructure & Hardware sub-theme are cumulatively allocated 80% of the Index weight and securities comprising Telecommunications Service Providers sub-theme are cumulatively allocated 20% of the Index weight. Securities within each sub-theme are initially equally weighted. Index components with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion have their Index weight halved, with the remaining weight equally allocated among other components of the sub-theme with market capitalizations of greater than $2 billion. To ensure that the Index continues to provide exposure to the companies actively devoting material resources to the research, development and application of 5G and/or next generation technology, the selection process will be periodically reviewed by the Index Provider. Any modifications to the Index methodology will become effective at the next Index reconstitution. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 100 securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in communication services companies, information technology companies and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

NXTG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NXTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -29.2% 74.8% 89.27%
1 Yr 14.6% -39.8% 67.6% 65.67%
3 Yr 10.2%* -40.6% 28.5% 17.41%
5 Yr 9.4%* -30.5% 25.6% 25.81%
10 Yr 10.7%* -15.0% 24.7% 32.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NXTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -73.9% 35.7% 4.44%
2021 10.4% -25.6% 45.1% 20.98%
2020 8.5% 1.8% 60.0% 87.74%
2019 6.7% -15.0% 13.7% 65.52%
2018 -3.9% -12.8% 31.5% 73.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NXTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.2% -54.1% 74.8% 73.82%
1 Yr -2.0% -62.3% 67.6% 68.80%
3 Yr 17.6%* -40.6% 36.7% 16.82%
5 Yr 9.2%* -30.5% 29.2% 33.16%
10 Yr 13.7%* -15.0% 25.4% 34.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NXTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -73.9% 35.7% 4.44%
2021 10.4% -25.6% 45.1% 20.98%
2020 8.5% 1.8% 60.0% 87.74%
2019 6.7% -15.0% 13.7% 65.52%
2018 -3.9% -12.8% 31.5% 81.18%

NXTG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NXTG Category Low Category High NXTG % Rank
Net Assets 434 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 61.11%
Number of Holdings 106 10 397 13.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 132 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 63.98%
Weighting of Top 10 15.68% 7.6% 100.0% 98.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 1.85%
  2. Renesas Electronics Corp 1.78%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 1.59%
  4. STMicroelectronics NV 1.59%
  5. Lenovo Group Ltd 1.58%
  6. LG Electronics Inc 1.50%
  7. BT Group PLC 1.50%
  8. Arista Networks Inc 1.50%
  9. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA 1.50%
  10. ZTE Corp 1.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NXTG % Rank
Stocks 		99.65% 68.59% 100.53% 35.17%
Cash 		0.35% -0.53% 15.91% 62.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 86.86%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 85.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 86.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 87.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NXTG % Rank
Technology 		59.22% 2.80% 100.00% 78.81%
Communication Services 		33.13% 0.00% 97.05% 2.97%
Real Estate 		6.46% 0.00% 15.05% 2.12%
Industrials 		1.19% 0.00% 38.68% 52.12%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 86.44%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 93.64%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 97.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 86.44%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 88.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 32.97% 98.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 88.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NXTG % Rank
Non US 		62.43% 0.00% 80.40% 1.69%
US 		37.22% 19.45% 100.53% 98.73%

NXTG - Expenses

Operational Fees

NXTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 3.60% 70.13%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.03% 1.95% 44.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 27.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

NXTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NXTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NXTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 72.41%

NXTG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NXTG Category Low Category High NXTG % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.47% 0.00% 18.85% 1.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NXTG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NXTG Category Low Category High NXTG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -2.30% 2.08% 1.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NXTG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NXTG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2011

11.29

11.3%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2011

11.29

11.3%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2011

11.29

11.3%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2011

11.29

11.3%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2011

11.29

11.3%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×