The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index. Continued Index membership of a constituent is not necessarily subject to the guidelines provided in the Index methodology. A stock may be considered for exclusion by the Index Provider on the basis of corporate governance, accounting policies, lack of transparency and lack of representation, despite meeting all the criteria provided in the Index methodology. The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that have devoted, or have committed to devote, material resources to the research, development and application of fifth generation ( “5G” ) and next generation digital cellular technologies as they emerge. By utilizing higher frequency radio waves, 5G networks enable significantly increased data rates, reduced latency and high-density connections that were previously unavailable in preceding technological generations. According to the Index Provider, the equity securities comprising the Index may include common stock, real estate investment trusts ( “REITs” ) and depositary receipts issued by small, mid and large capitalization companies operating in both developed and emerging market countries. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must have: (i) a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; (ii) a six-month average daily trading volume of greater than or equal to $2 million for developed market companies and $1 million for emerging market companies; (iii) traded for at least 90% of the total trading days over the prior six months or, for a security recently issued in an initial public offering, have traded for at least 90% of the trading days over the prior three months; (iv) at least10% of its outstanding shares publicly available for trading; and (v) a share price of less than $10,000 for new Index constituents. According to the Index Provider, the Index’s selection universe is further narrowed by excluding all securities issued by companies that do not comprise one of the following two sub-themes: (i) “5G Infrastructure & Hardware” and (ii) “Telecommunications Service Providers.” Issuers comprising the 5G Infrastructure & Hardware sub-theme include the following companies: • Data Center REITs: Companies that own and manage facilities used to safely store data and offer a range of products and services to help keep servers and data safe, including providing uninterruptable power supplies, air-cooled chillers and physical security. • Cell Tower REITs: Companies that own, operate and develop wireless communications and broadcast “cell towers”. A cell tower houses the electronic communications equipment along with an antenna to support cellular communication in a network. • Equipment Manufacturers: Companies that manufacture the equipment that facilitates the development, set-up and operation of the 5G network architecture. This includes fiber optics, semiconductors, chipsets, 5G modems for enhanced bandwidth, hotspot devices, wireless spectrum equipment and other such equipment required to support the 5G domain. • Network Testing and Validation Equipment and Software Companies: Companies that provide testing and measurement solutions along with quality assurance for equipment manufacturers, mobile phone manufacturers and telecommunications service providers. • Mobile Phone Manufacturers: Companies that manufacture smartphones and mobile devices that support and enable 5G network access. Companies comprising the Telecommunications Service Providers sub-theme are those companies that operate the mobile cellular and wireless communication networks that offer public access to 5G networks. According to the Index Provider, all securities issued by companies that do not fall within one of the Index’s identified sub-themes are removed from consideration for inclusion in the Index. The Index ranks all remaining eligible securities based upon their market capitalization and selects the 100 securities with the largest market capitalizations for inclusion. If fewer than 100 companies qualify for inclusion in the Index, then all constituents will be included. Securities comprising the 5G Infrastructure & Hardware sub-theme are cumulatively allocated 80% of the Index weight and securities comprising Telecommunications Service Providers sub-theme are cumulatively allocated 20% of the Index weight. Securities within each sub-theme are initially equally weighted. Index components with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion have their Index weight halved, with the remaining weight equally allocated among other components of the sub-theme with market capitalizations of greater than $2 billion. To ensure that the Index continues to provide exposure to the companies actively devoting material resources to the research, development and application of 5G and/or next generation technology, the selection process will be periodically reviewed by the Index Provider. Any modifications to the Index methodology will become effective at the next Index reconstitution. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 100 securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in communication services companies, information technology companies and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.