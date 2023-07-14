Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF

Active ETF
NVQ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.99 -0.2 -0.61%
primary theme
N/A
NVQ (ETF)

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.99 -0.2 -0.61%
primary theme
N/A
NVQ (ETF)

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.99 -0.2 -0.61%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF

NVQ | Active ETF

$31.99

$4.7 M

2.49%

$0.80

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.2
$28.49
$33.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF

NVQ | Active ETF

$31.99

$4.7 M

2.49%

$0.80

0.75%

NVQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andrew Serowik

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing a value investing strategy enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence, as described below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of U.S.-listed companies. The Fund generally will invest in U.S.-listed companies having a market capitalization of at least $1 billion at the time of purchase (the “Universe”). The Fund invests in the common stock of such companies. The Fund’s adviser, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”), uses an investment process based on a proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process that extracts patterns from analyzing data, as discussed below, developed by QRAFT Technologies, Inc. (“Qraft”). Qraft is a South Korea-based provider of artificial intelligence investment systems and currently offers services to various financial institutions in Korea. Qraft has licensed its proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process to the Adviser for purposes of managing the Fund.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser consults a database generated by Qraft’s AI Quantitative Investment System (“QRAFT AI”). Qraft created QRAFT AI to automatically evaluate and filter data according to parameters supporting a particular investment thesis. For the Fund’s database, QRAFT AI applies its artificial intelligence to develop a portfolio of investments based on the theory that a value investing strategy that adjusts a company’s book value by taking into account future intangible assets (e.g., a company’s investment in research and development, marketing and advertising, and intellectual property) in addition to typical value factors (e.g., book value to market value ratio, earning to market value ratio, and EV to EBIDTA ratio (also known as enterprise multiple, which is a ratio used to determine the value of a company – enterprise value, or EV, divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA)), may outperform more conventional value investing strategies that do not take such assets into account in comparing a company’s book value to its intrinsic value. QRAFT AI filters the securities in the Universe using a proprietary methodology that takes into account the value of a company’s future intangible assets to identify companies with an intrinsic value that is higher than their book value. QRAFT AI then estimates each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation (i.e., increase in stock price) over the rest of the pool for the next one month investment period using deep learning technologies (i.e., exposure to and processing of large amounts of data) and the distribution of each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation for the same period using deep learning architectures such as Bayesian neural networks that estimate the uncertainty of its forecast, and selects the top 100 stocks based on the average of the distribution of each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation for inclusion in the database. The stocks included in the database are weighted pursuant to a methodology designed to maximize risk-adjusted return.

The Fund expects to hold 100 companies in its portfolio. While it is anticipated that the Adviser will purchase and sell securities based on recommendations by the QRAFT AI database, the Adviser has full discretion over investment decisions for the Fund. Therefore, the Adviser has full decision-making power not only if it identifies a potential technical issue or error with the QRAFT AI database, but also if it believes that the recommended portfolio does not further the Fund’s investment objective or fails to take into account company events such as corporate actions, mergers and spin-offs. Additionally, the Adviser has discretion over the amount of cash maintained in the Fund’s portfolio and the reinvestment of dividends in the Fund’s portfolio, subject to the Fund’s distribution requirements to maintain its classification as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. See “Federal Income Taxes” in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information (the “SAI”) for a more complete discussion. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Fund limits the weighting of a single company to 10% and no more than 40% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities with a more than 5% weighting in the Fund’s portfolio. Because the QRAFT AI database is adjusted on a monthly basis, the Adviser expects that the Fund will frequently purchase and sell shares of securities.

While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy. As of August 1, 2022, the Fund did not invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in any sector, although this may change from time to time. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

Read More

NVQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NVQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -16.6% 13.4% 89.47%
1 Yr 8.9% -34.1% 14.1% 14.18%
3 Yr 0.0%* -15.1% 91.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -16.0% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.1% 21.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NVQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.4% -56.4% 42.6% 3.05%
2021 11.5% -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -8.2% 11.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NVQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -19.0% 13.4% 93.98%
1 Yr N/A -34.1% 56.5% 15.71%
3 Yr N/A* -15.1% 91.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 22.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NVQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.4% -56.4% 42.6% 3.30%
2021 11.5% -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.7% N/A

NVQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NVQ Category Low Category High NVQ % Rank
Net Assets 4.7 M 504 K 30.4 B 98.76%
Number of Holdings 101 9 2354 40.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.41 M 2.87 K 9.16 B 96.81%
Weighting of Top 10 43.19% 5.3% 99.9% 6.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CVS Health Corp 7.97%
  2. Cigna Group/The 6.51%
  3. EOG Resources Inc 4.56%
  4. Marathon Petroleum Corp 4.34%
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 3.14%
  6. Centene Corp 3.00%
  7. Phillips 66 2.96%
  8. TD SYNNEX Corp 2.33%
  9. Arrow Electronics Inc 2.23%
  10. Reliance Steel Aluminum Co 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NVQ % Rank
Stocks 		99.74% 85.69% 100.65% 26.54%
Cash 		0.26% -0.65% 14.30% 73.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 56.27%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 56.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 55.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 57.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NVQ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 96.07%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 94.35%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 90.17%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.42% 96.07%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 32.47% 2.70%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.11% 6.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 2.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 25.80%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.79% 32.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.62% 33.91%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 77.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NVQ % Rank
US 		99.74% 55.79% 100.30% 7.86%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 86.73%

NVQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

NVQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 2.78% 73.09%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.20% 72.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NVQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NVQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NVQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% N/A

NVQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NVQ Category Low Category High NVQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.49% 0.00% 9.46% 21.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NVQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NVQ Category Low Category High NVQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.84% 4.73% 47.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NVQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NVQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×