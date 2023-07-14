Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.2%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing a value investing strategy enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence, as described below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of U.S.-listed companies. The Fund generally will invest in U.S.-listed companies having a market capitalization of at least $1 billion at the time of purchase (the “Universe”). The Fund invests in the common stock of such companies. The Fund’s adviser, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”), uses an investment process based on a proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process that extracts patterns from analyzing data, as discussed below, developed by QRAFT Technologies, Inc. (“Qraft”). Qraft is a South Korea-based provider of artificial intelligence investment systems and currently offers services to various financial institutions in Korea. Qraft has licensed its proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process to the Adviser for purposes of managing the Fund.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser consults a database generated by Qraft’s AI Quantitative Investment System (“QRAFT AI”). Qraft created QRAFT AI to automatically evaluate and filter data according to parameters supporting a particular investment thesis. For the Fund’s database, QRAFT AI applies its artificial intelligence to develop a portfolio of investments based on the theory that a value investing strategy that adjusts a company’s book value by taking into account future intangible assets (e.g., a company’s investment in research and development, marketing and advertising, and intellectual property) in addition to typical value factors (e.g., book value to market value ratio, earning to market value ratio, and EV to EBIDTA ratio (also known as enterprise multiple, which is a ratio used to determine the value of a company – enterprise value, or EV, divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA)), may outperform more conventional value investing strategies that do not take such assets into account in comparing a company’s book value to its intrinsic value. QRAFT AI filters the securities in the Universe using a proprietary methodology that takes into account the value of a company’s future intangible assets to identify companies with an intrinsic value that is higher than their book value. QRAFT AI then estimates each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation (i.e., increase in stock price) over the rest of the pool for the next one month investment period using deep learning technologies (i.e., exposure to and processing of large amounts of data) and the distribution of each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation for the same period using deep learning architectures such as Bayesian neural networks that estimate the uncertainty of its forecast, and selects the top 100 stocks based on the average of the distribution of each stock’s relative superiority of price appreciation for inclusion in the database. The stocks included in the database are weighted pursuant to a methodology designed to maximize risk-adjusted return.
The Fund expects to hold 100 companies in its portfolio. While it is anticipated that the Adviser will purchase and sell securities based on recommendations by the QRAFT AI database, the Adviser has full discretion over investment decisions for the Fund. Therefore, the Adviser has full decision-making power not only if it identifies a potential technical issue or error with the QRAFT AI database, but also if it believes that the recommended portfolio does not further the Fund’s investment objective or fails to take into account company events such as corporate actions, mergers and spin-offs. Additionally, the Adviser has discretion over the amount of cash maintained in the Fund’s portfolio and the reinvestment of dividends in the Fund’s portfolio, subject to the Fund’s distribution requirements to maintain its classification as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. See “Federal Income Taxes” in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information (the “SAI”) for a more complete discussion. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Fund limits the weighting of a single company to 10% and no more than 40% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities with a more than 5% weighting in the Fund’s portfolio. Because the QRAFT AI database is adjusted on a monthly basis, the Adviser expects that the Fund will frequently purchase and sell shares of securities.
While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy. As of August 1, 2022, the Fund did not invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in any sector, although this may change from time to time. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
|Period
|NVQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-16.6%
|13.4%
|89.47%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-34.1%
|14.1%
|14.18%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.1%
|91.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.0%
|41.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.1%
|21.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NVQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.4%
|-56.4%
|42.6%
|3.05%
|2021
|11.5%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.7%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.2%
|11.3%
|N/A
|Period
|NVQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-19.0%
|13.4%
|93.98%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-34.1%
|56.5%
|15.71%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|91.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|41.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|22.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NVQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.4%
|-56.4%
|42.6%
|3.30%
|2021
|11.5%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.7%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|14.7%
|N/A
|NVQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|NVQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.7 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|98.76%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|9
|2354
|40.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.41 M
|2.87 K
|9.16 B
|96.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.19%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|6.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NVQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.74%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|26.54%
|Cash
|0.26%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|73.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|56.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|56.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|55.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|57.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NVQ % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|96.07%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|94.35%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|90.17%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.42%
|96.07%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|2.70%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|6.39%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|2.46%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|25.80%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|32.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|33.91%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|77.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NVQ % Rank
|US
|99.74%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|7.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|86.73%
|NVQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|2.78%
|73.09%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|72.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.81%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|NVQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NVQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NVQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|227.00%
|N/A
|NVQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|NVQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.49%
|0.00%
|9.46%
|21.03%
|NVQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NVQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|NVQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|47.37%
|NVQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2021
0.78
0.8%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2021
0.78
0.8%
Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...