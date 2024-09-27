Home
NVDW (ETF)

Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.8047 -0.94 -3.65%
primary theme
N/A

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$800 K

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
$18.91
$25.74

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NVDW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will maintain at least 80% exposure to financial instruments that provide two times leveraged exposure to the calendar week performance of NVDA. The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve on a calendar week basis, before fees and expenses, 175% performance of NVDA for a full calendar week, and not for any other period, by entering into one or more swaps on NVDA. A “full calendar week” is measured from the close of trading on the last business day of one calendar week to the close of trading on the last business day of the following calendar week. Business day means each day the NYSE is open for trading. For example, if Thursday is the last business day of a calendar week and Friday is the last business day of the following calendar week, the calendar week performance is measured from the closing of trading on Thursday of the week to the close of trading on Friday of the following calendar week.

The Fund will enter into one or more swaps with major global financial institutions whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on NVDA. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing NVDA. The Advisor attempts to consistently apply leverage to maintain the Fund’s exposure to 175% of NVDA’s weekly return, and expects to rebalance the Fund’s holdings weekly in an attempt to maintain such exposure.

As a defensive measure, if abnormal market conditions or other circumstances cause a change in the value of NVDA intra-period (i.e., other than at or near the close of the market of a calendar period) and the change exceeds a level that has been determined by the Advisor to represent a “dramatic move” in the price of NVDA (the “performance trigger”) the Advisor will seek to reset the performance leverage of the Fund by rebalancing the portfolio. The performance trigger for the Fund is -28%. For example, if the price of NVDA drops by 28% for the period by Wednesday of the calendar week, the Fund will rebalance its portfolio on Wednesday by resetting the swaps to the 175% leverage and delivering the performance through the end of the calendar period. In essence, the stub period between the triggered reset date and the end of the period is treated like a brand-new period which would have the effect of reducing the leverage return for that calendar period. The Advisor will make best efforts to reset the performance leverage intraday as soon as possible after the trigger level is reached. If the intra-period performance trigger is not reached until the final 30 minutes of trading, the Advisor will make best efforts to reset the performance leverage that day. However, if there is not enough time to do so, the performance leverage will reset the following trading day. If the Fund rebalances its portfolio intra-period due to the performance trigger, the Fund likely will not achieve its investment objective for that period. There is no guarantee that such defensive measures will be successful in protecting the viability of the Fund.

As a result of its investment strategies, theFund will be concentrated in the industry assigned to NVDA (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to the industry assigned to NVDA). As of the date of this prospectus, NVDA is assigned to the semiconductor industry.

Additionally, the Fund may invest all available cash in the Fund’s portfolio in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short-term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality (“Collateral Investments”).

NVDA pioneers accelerated computing to help solve the most challenging computational problems. NVDA expanded its focus from personal computer graphics to include several other large and important computationally intensive field, such as artificial intelligence, data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics and augmented and virtual reality. NVDA is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by NVDA pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the Securities and Exchange Commission file number 0-23985 or ticker symbol “NVDA” through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding NVDA may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents. Shares of NVDA are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market exchange under the ticker symbol “NVDA”.

The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding NVDA from the publicly available documents described above. In connection with the offering of the Fund’s securities, none of the Fund, the Trust, the Advisor and any of their affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents. The Advisor has not made any due diligence inquiry with respect to the data or information underlying the publicly available information of NVDA. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Advisor and any of their affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding NVDA is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of NVDA have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning NVDA could affect the value of the Fund’s investments with respect to NVDA and therefore the value of the Fund.

None of the Trust, the Fund and their affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of NVDA.

Read More

NVDW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NVDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NVDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NVDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NVDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVDW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NVDW Category Low Category High NVDW % Rank
Net Assets 800 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NVDW % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NVDW - Expenses

Operational Fees

NVDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NVDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NVDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NVDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVDW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NVDW Category Low Category High NVDW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NVDW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NVDW Category Low Category High NVDW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NVDW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NVDW - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

