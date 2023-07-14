The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective principally by investing in a portfolio of the stocks included in the Nasdaq-100® Index (the “Nasdaq-100” or the “Reference Index”) and an options collar ( i.e. , a mix of written (sold) call options and long (bought) put options) on the Nasdaq-100. The Fund seeks to generate high current income on a monthly basis from a combination of the dividends received from the Fund’s equity holdings and the premiums earned from the options collar. The options collar seeks to generate a net-credit by receiving premium from the sale of the call options that is greater than the cost of buying the protective put options. The options collar is designed to reduce the Fund’s volatility and provide a measure of downside protection.

The Nasdaq-100 is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of the securities of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC based on their market capitalization. Such securities may include companies domiciled domestically or internationally (including in emerging markets), and may include common stocks, ordinary shares, depositary receipts representing interests in non-U.S. companies, and tracking stocks. As of September 30, 2022, the Nasdaq-100 had significant exposure to companies in the information technology, consumer, and communication services sectors. The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Reference Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to invest in the Nasdaq-100, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 in the same approximate proportions as in the Nasdaq-100. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Nasdaq-100 whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Nasdaq-100 as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Nasdaq-100 involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, a Nasdaq-100 constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Nasdaq-100).

The Fund’s sub-adviser generally utilizes a proprietary, systematic rules-based model to manage the Fund’s options positions in an objective manner, which may signal the written call options should be closed prior to expiration to potentially capture gains and minimize losses due to the movement of the Nasdaq-100 ( e.g. , after an increase in the Nasdaq-100, the model may indicate that the short call should be closed so the Fund can capture more upside potential in the reference asset, or the model may determine most of the premium derived from the sale of the call has been captured due to a falling market).

The Fund’s options collar strategy typically consists of two components: (i) selling call options on the Nasdaq-100 or another reference asset representing U.S. equity securities on up to 100% of the value of the equity securities held by the Fund to generate premium from such options, while (ii) simultaneously reinvesting a portion of such premium to buy put options on the same reference asset(s) to “hedge” or mitigate the downside risk associated with owning equity securities.

• Call Options . A written (sold) call option gives the seller the obligation to sell shares of the reference asset at a specified price (“strike price”) until a specified date (“expiration date”). The writer (seller) of the call option receives an amount (premium) for writing (selling) the option. In the event the reference asset appreciates above the strike price and the holder exercises the call option, the Fund will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price or deliver the reference asset (which loss is offset by the premium initially received), and in the event the reference asset declines in value, the call option may end up worthless and the Fund retains the premium. The call options written by the Fund will be collateralized by the Fund’s equity holdings at the time the Fund sells the options.

• Put Options . When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund pays an amount (premium) to acquire the right to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price until the expiration date. In the event the reference asset declines in value below the strike price and the Fund exercises its put option, the Fund will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price (which gain is offset by the premium originally paid by the Fund), and in the event the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless and the Fund’s loss is limited to the amount of premium it paid.

The options purchased or sold by the Fund will typically have an expiration date approximately one-month from the time of purchase or sale. Options are rolled the day before option expiration, which is the third Friday of each month. The written calls and purchased puts for the new collar are reset to current market levels. The Fund expects the total value of the call options and the total value of the put options to each be up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund will use a portion of the premium received from writing call options to purchase put options. Call options written by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is at, near, or higher than the current price of the reference asset, and put options purchased by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is lower (in some cases, significantly lower) than the current price of the reference asset. In addition, both the call and put options will be traded on a national securities exchange and be settled in cash.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. Additionally, the Fund’s investment strategies may involve active and frequent trading resulting in high portfolio turnover.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in securities, or derivative instruments linked to securities, of companies that are included in the Fund’s Reference Index.