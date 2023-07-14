Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

ETF
NULV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.93 -0.16 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
NULV (ETF)

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.93 -0.16 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
NULV (ETF)

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.93 -0.16 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

NULV | ETF

$34.93

$1.52 B

2.07%

$0.73

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

Net Assets

$1.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.1
$30.87
$36.66

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

NULV | ETF

$34.93

$1.52 B

2.07%

$0.73

0.26%

NULV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Dec 13, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    45150000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lei Liao

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Index, which is comprised of equity securities with value characteristics issued by large capitalization companies listed on U.S. exchanges that meet certain environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Index selects from the securities included in the MSCI USA Value Index (the “Base Index”), which generally consists of large-and mid-capitalization U.S. equity securities that exhibit overall value style characteristics based on three variables: book value to price, 12-month forward earnings to price, and dividend yield. Securities in the Base Index are weighted based on market capitalization. MSCI Inc. (“MSCI”), is the index provider for the Index and the Base Index. The Index and the Base Index are owned, calculated and controlled by MSCI, in its sole discretion. Neither the Fund’s investment adviser, sub-adviser nor their affiliates has any discretion to select Index components or change the Index methodology.  
The Index identifies equity securities from the Base Index that satisfy certain ESG criteria, based on ESG performance data collected by MSCI ESG Research, Inc., an affiliate of the index provider. ESG performance is measured on an industry-specific basis, with assessment categories varying by industry. Companies are scored and ranked against industry peers using a consistent set of key performance indicators to determine relative ESG strength. Environmental assessment categories can include how a company is addressing climate change, natural resource use, and waste management and emission management. Social evaluation categories can include a company’s relations with employees and suppliers, product safety and sourcing practices. Governance assessment categories can include governance practices and business ethics. The ESG criteria also consider how well a company adheres to national and international 
laws and regulations related to ESG matters. Index rules exclude companies with significant activities in the following controversial businesses: alcohol production, tobacco production, nuclear power, gambling, and weapons and firearm production. Companies otherwise eligible for inclusion in the Index that exceed certain carbon-based ownership and emissions thresholds are excluded from the Index. 
Companies that are not excluded by the ESG criteria are then ranked within their respective sectors based on their ESG performance score. The highest ranked companies in each sector are identified as eligible for inclusion in the Index until such point that the aggregate weight of companies in the sector reaches 50% of the market cap of such sector in the Base Index. For example, if the market capitalization of all consumer discretionary sector companies included in the Base Index totals $200 billion, then the Index would screen these consumer discretionary sector companies, rank them based on ESG performance scores, and add the highest scoring companies to the Index until such point that their combined total market capitalization reaches $100 billion. Those companies identified as eligible for inclusion in the Index are market capitalization weighted within their respective sectors. Once the universe of eligible Index components is established, the Index optimizes the market cap weightings of individual components to approximate the sector weightings of the Base Index, within certain constraints established by the Index. As of the date of this prospectus, a significant portion of the Index is comprised of companies in the health care and the financial services sectors. 
In seeking to track the investment results of the Index, the Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The Index is normally rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly in February, May, August, and November. The Index may also remove a security at any time in response to a corporate event such as bankruptcy, delisting, merger or acquisition that causes the security to become ineligible for inclusion in the Index. The Fund makes changes to its portfolio shortly after any Index changes are made public. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 414 securities. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in component securities of the Index. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of large-capitalization companies. Large-capitalization companies are defined as companies that fall in the range of companies included in the MSCI USA Large Cap Index as of the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed. As of December 31, 2022, the MSCI USA Large Cap Index had a float-adjusted market capitalization range from $1.22 billion to $495.92 billion, with an average market capitalization of $43.04 billion. “Float-adjusted” means that the share amounts used in calculating the Index reflect only shares available to investors, with shares held by control groups, public companies and government agencies excluded. 
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of companies in a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.  
Read More

NULV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NULV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -12.7% 217.8% 71.36%
1 Yr 6.6% -58.4% 200.0% 32.95%
3 Yr 9.6%* -23.0% 64.4% 26.27%
5 Yr 6.3%* -15.2% 29.3% 9.62%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 70.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NULV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -65.1% 22.3% 33.78%
2021 11.1% -25.3% 25.5% 17.42%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.44%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.23%
2018 -1.0% -9.4% 3.1% 2.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NULV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.0% -12.7% 217.8% 97.43%
1 Yr 0.0% -58.4% 200.0% 84.27%
3 Yr 11.5%* -23.0% 64.4% 20.32%
5 Yr 9.7%* -14.9% 32.0% 6.77%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NULV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -65.1% 22.3% 33.78%
2021 11.1% -25.3% 25.5% 17.50%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.36%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.23%
2018 -1.0% -8.9% 3.3% 7.94%

NULV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NULV Category Low Category High NULV % Rank
Net Assets 1.52 B 1 M 151 B 38.86%
Number of Holdings 110 2 1727 28.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 388 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 40.30%
Weighting of Top 10 23.54% 5.0% 99.2% 71.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Merck Co Inc 2.99%
  2. JPMorgan Chase Co 2.86%
  3. PepsiCo Inc 2.83%
  4. Coca-Cola Co/The 2.83%
  5. Abbott Laboratories 2.45%
  6. Verizon Communications Inc 2.16%
  7. Intel Corp 2.03%
  8. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 1.98%
  9. Prologis Inc 1.93%
  10. Texas Instruments Inc 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NULV % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 28.02% 125.26% 12.80%
Cash 		0.12% -88.20% 71.98% 85.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 98.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 97.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 98.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 98.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NULV % Rank
Financial Services 		17.74% 0.00% 58.05% 65.15%
Healthcare 		17.71% 0.00% 30.08% 50.79%
Industrials 		13.31% 0.00% 42.76% 25.31%
Consumer Defense 		13.31% 0.00% 34.10% 12.61%
Technology 		11.73% 0.00% 54.02% 38.51%
Real Estate 		5.65% 0.00% 90.54% 13.36%
Utilities 		5.03% 0.00% 27.04% 43.40%
Energy 		4.16% 0.00% 54.00% 83.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.08% 0.00% 22.74% 80.66%
Communication Services 		4.05% 0.00% 26.58% 75.52%
Basic Materials 		3.24% 0.00% 21.69% 53.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NULV % Rank
US 		97.85% 24.51% 121.23% 21.97%
Non US 		2.03% 0.00% 41.42% 65.15%

NULV - Expenses

Operational Fees

NULV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.04% 45.41% 95.35%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 6.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

NULV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NULV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NULV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 488.00% 72.64%

NULV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NULV Category Low Category High NULV % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.07% 0.00% 41.61% 6.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NULV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NULV Category Low Category High NULV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.13% -1.51% 4.28% 11.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NULV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NULV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2016

5.47

5.5%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2016

5.47

5.5%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×