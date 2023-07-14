Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$9.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$21.22
$25.52

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NUDV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Philip Campagna

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Index, which is comprised of high dividend paying equity securities issued by companies listed on U.S. exchanges that meet certain environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Index selects securities that exhibit high dividend income and quality characteristics, including companies that have higher than average dividend yields that are both sustainable and persistent, from the MSCI USA Index (the “Base Index”). The Base Index generally consists of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of the U.S. market. MSCI Inc. (“MSCI”) is the index provider for the Index and the Base Index. The Index and the Base Index are owned, calculated and controlled by MSCI, in its sole discretion. MSCI is not affiliated with the Fund, its investment adviser or sub-adviser. None of the Fund’s investment adviser, sub-adviser, or their affiliates has any discretion to select Index components or change the Index methodology.
The Index identifies equity securities from the Base Index that satisfy certain ESG criteria, based on ESG performance data collected by MSCI ESG Research, Inc., an affiliate of the index provider. ESG performance is measured on an industry-specific basis, with assessment categories varying by industry. Companies are scored and ranked against industry peers using a consistent set of key performance indicators to determine relative ESG strength. Environmental 
assessment categories can include how a company is addressing climate change, natural resource use, and waste management and emission management. Social evaluation categories can include a company’s relations with employees and suppliers, product safety and sourcing practices. Governance assessment categories can include governance practices and business ethics. The ESG criteria also consider how well a company adheres to national and international laws and regulations related to ESG matters. Index rules exclude companies with significant activities in the following controversial businesses: alcohol production, tobacco production, nuclear power, gambling, and weapons and firearm production. Companies otherwise eligible for inclusion in the Index that exceed certain carbon-based ownership and emissions thresholds are excluded from the Index. 
Companies that are not excluded by the ESG criteria are then ranked within their respective sectors based on their ESG performance scores. The highest ranked companies in each sector are identified as eligible for inclusion in the Index until such point that the aggregate weight of companies in the sector reaches 50% of the market cap of such sector in the Base Index. For example, if the market capitalization of all consumer discretionary sector companies included in the Base Index totals $200 billion, then the Index would screen these consumer discretionary sector companies, rank them based on ESG performance scores, and add the highest scoring companies to the Index until such point that their combined total market capitalization reaches $100 billion. Those companies identified as eligible for inclusion in the Index are market capitalization weighted within their respective sectors. Once the universe of eligible Index components is established, the Index optimizes the market cap weightings of its individual components so that the sector weightings of the Index approximate the sector weightings of the Base Index, within certain constraints established by the Index. As of the date of this prospectus, a significant portion of the Index is comprised of companies in the industrials and financial services sectors. 
In seeking to track the investment results of the Index, the Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The Index is normally rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly in February, May, August, and November. The Index may also remove a security at any time in response to a corporate event such as bankruptcy, delisting, merger or acquisition that causes the security to become ineligible for inclusion in the Index. The Fund makes changes to its portfolio shortly after any Index changes are made public. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 624 securities. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in component securities of the Index. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of companies in a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.  
Read More

NUDV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -21.2% 27.4% 97.15%
1 Yr 7.2% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 98.89%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

NUDV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NUDV Category Low Category High NUDV % Rank
Net Assets 9.5 M 390 K 151 B 97.85%
Number of Holdings 109 2 1727 28.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.67 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 96.91%
Weighting of Top 10 20.33% 5.0% 99.2% 88.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Merck Co Inc 2.19%
  2. Home Depot Inc/The 2.17%
  3. PepsiCo Inc 2.12%
  4. Coca-Cola Co/The 2.12%
  5. Abbott Laboratories 1.92%
  6. Intel Corp 1.92%
  7. Comcast Corp 1.90%
  8. Accenture PLC 1.83%
  9. Pfizer Inc 1.79%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 1.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NUDV % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 28.02% 125.26% 17.48%
Cash 		0.31% -88.20% 71.98% 79.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 12.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUDV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 41.61%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 49.15%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 2.72%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 8.23%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 70.19%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 87.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 78.26%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 57.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 21.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 55.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 61.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUDV % Rank
US 		99.69% 24.51% 121.23% 9.44%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 84.53%

NUDV - Expenses

Operational Fees

NUDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.01% 4.02% 92.02%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 6.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

NUDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NUDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NUDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 0.09%

NUDV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NUDV Category Low Category High NUDV % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.83% 0.00% 42.27% 13.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NUDV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NUDV Category Low Category High NUDV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 14.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NUDV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

NUDV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

