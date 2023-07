The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ ETF ”) that seeks to provide capital appreciation and, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of companies that the sub-adviser believes will have a positive impact on the carbon economy through their current and/or planned efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, will contribute to the overall transition to a net zero economy (“ Net Zero Transition Companies ”). The “carbon economy” refers to an economy based on low carbon energy sources with minimal greenhouse gas emissions, and “net zero” refers to the goal of either eliminating the production of greenhouse gas emissions or offsetting the production of greenhouse gas emissions with an equal reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The goal of achieving a net zero carbon economy may be achieved through the decarbonization of economic activity, including, but not limited to, the elimination of high-carbon producing activities or the transition from high-carbon producing activities to activities that produce little to no carbon emissions. The Fund attempts to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of global securities comprised of Net Zero Transition Companies, which include companies that (i) are following third-party validated carbon reduction plans, (ii) have publicly expressed to shareholders their intentions to reduce carbon emissions, (iii) are high carbon emitters whose carbon reductions may substantially contribute to global emissions decline, or (iv) employ disruptive technology with the intention of supporting climate change mitigation. When selecting Net Zero

Transition Companies for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio, the sub-adviser conducts an analysis of each company’s balance sheet and considers various fundamental factors, such as a company’s return on capital and free cash flow.

As a part of the investment strategy, the sub-adviser will engage with companies in an effort to expedite their transition to net zero carbon emissions. The Fund intends for its portfolio of securities to be aligned with the goals of the United Nations-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, which seek to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels ( i.e. , the sub-2°C scenario). This threshold addresses Article 2.1c of the Paris Agreement. In order to align with the sub-2°C scenario, the Fund will: 1) seek to lower the carbon intensity of its portfolio over time, with the goal of seeking to ultimately reach a net zero greenhouse gas emissions portfolio in the aggregate by 2050; and 2) engage with the portfolio companies each year in an effort to aid in the transition to net zero. The Fund’s goal of achieving a net zero greenhouse gas emissions portfolio in the aggregate by 2050 may conflict with the Fund’s primary objective of seeking favorable long-term total return, and there is no assurance that the Fund will be able to reach its carbon emission goal. The sub-adviser will monitor the decarbonization progress of the Net Zero Transition Companies in the Fund’s portfolio and determine, on an ongoing basis, based on third-party data, public disclosure documents, and in some instances engagement, whether a company continues to qualify as a Net Zero Transition Company.

The Fund will not invest in companies that the sub-adviser determines are involved in the following activities:

• manufacturing of nuclear weapons, cluster munitions, land mines, incendiary devices, biological or chemical weapons, or depleted uranium munitions; or

• civilian firearms manufacturing.

The Fund may use third-party data sources to determine if companies are involved in any of the above activities.

The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization located anywhere in the world, including companies located in emerging markets. The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested in non-U.S. securities floats day-to-day based on the portion of the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI ACWI Index (“ MSCI ACWI ”), that is composed of non-U.S. securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment in non-U.S. securities will be, at a minimum, equal to 80% of the MSCI ACWI’s non-U.S. assets, calculated on a daily basis. If, however, market conditions are deemed unfavorable, the minimum portion of the Fund’s net assets invested in non-U.S. securities will be reduced to 50% of the MSCI ACWI’s non-U.S. assets. The Fund will invest in securities of issuers in at least three different countries (one of which may be the United States) and may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets.