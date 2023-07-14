The Fund is actively managed using a models-based approach. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in international equity securities and U.S. Treasury futures contracts.

The Fund invests in a representative basket of developed market equity securities, excluding the United States and Canada, generally weighted by market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests approximately 90% of its assets in the above-referenced equity securities.

The remainder of the net assets, which WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”) expects to be in cash and cash equivalents, will serve as collateral for U.S. Treasury futures contracts positions of varying maturities ranging from 2 to 30 years, which are selected to achieve a target duration of 3 to 8 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a portfolio to changes in interest rates with a longer duration portfolio being more sensitive to changes in interest rates. Under normal circumstances, the aggregate U.S. Treasury futures contracts positions will represent a notional exposure (i.e., the total underlying amount of exposure created by a derivatives trade) of approximately 60% of the Fund’s net assets. The notional exposure of the Fund’s futures contract is calculated by multiplying the size of a futures contract by the market price for future delivery of the underlying U.S. Treasuries. The Adviser expects that the level of interest rate risk offered by the weighted positions in the U.S. Treasury futures contracts will be set and maintained at risk levels consistent with intermediate term fixed income securities. It is anticipated that the U.S.

Treasury futures contracts will be rolled as they near expiry into new contracts, with the size of the futures positions at different maturity points adjusted to maintain the desired interest rate risk exposure.

To the extent exposure of the equity and fixed income portions of the Fund deviates from the targeted 90% equity and 60% U.S. Treasury futures contracts allocations noted above by 5% or greater, it is anticipated that the Fund will be rebalanced to more closely align with the original target allocations.

WisdomTree Asset Management uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Fund: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the financials, health care, and industrials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Fund.