Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$17.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NSPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-53.4%
|35.0%
|30.49%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-12.9%
|59.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-0.3%
|26.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|20.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|4.4%
|16.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NSPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-69.4%
|537.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|41.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|36.4%
|N/A
|NSPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSPI % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.4 M
|438 K
|1.3 T
|91.23%
|Number of Holdings
|506
|1
|4139
|14.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.67 M
|-363 M
|314 B
|77.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.36%
|2.2%
|100.0%
|60.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSPI % Rank
|Stocks
|98.25%
|-2.48%
|124.44%
|85.63%
|Cash
|4.08%
|-110.80%
|102.48%
|10.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.21%
|91.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.62%
|91.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|97.32%
|92.11%
|Other
|-2.34%
|-15.82%
|140.42%
|90.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSPI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.29%
|39.28%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.07%
|36.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.25%
|53.86%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.11%
|79.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.20%
|64.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.68%
|53.80%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.21%
|24.13%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.35%
|41.68%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.57%
|48.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.38%
|32.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.96%
|66.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSPI % Rank
|US
|98.25%
|-2.48%
|123.17%
|55.55%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.06%
|73.97%
|NSPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|3.38%
|49.21%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|75.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.95%
|N/A
|NSPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NSPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NSPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|NSPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSPI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.85%
|0.00%
|35.88%
|7.31%
|NSPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|NSPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSPI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-94.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|NSPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2023
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Curtis F. Brockelman, Jr., is President, Chief Risk Officer and Portfolio Manager of Harvest Volatility Management. Prior to founding the Adviser in 2008, Mr. Brockelman was the Founder and Managing Partner of Perch Bay Group, LLC and Perch Bay Partners LLC. While at Perch Bay, Mr. Brockelman was the portfolio manager for Perch Bay Partners Sigma 1, LP, a volatility arbitrage hedge fund trading index options. Prior to Perch Bay, Mr. Brockelman was a Senior Vice President of Investments and a partner in “The Brockelman Group” at Salomon Smith Barney for seven years. Mr. Brockelman received a BA in Economics from Duke University in 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Joining Harvest in 2018,Garrett Paolella is the Chief Operating Officer for Harvest Volatility Management, LLC , managing firm operations and heading up business development including new business lines and strategies. Garrett served as Managing Director and Head of ETFs at Horizons ETFs Management U.S. where he ran all aspects of the U.S. ETF business. Garret had executive roles as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Recon Capital Partners from 2012 to 2017. Garrett Paolella is a Managing Director and the Head of ETFs at Horizons ETFs Management (US) LLC (“Horizons ETFs Management U.S.”) where he runs all aspects of the U.S. exchange traded fund business. He is a member of the Horizons U.S. Board, Officer of the U.S. business, and member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to selling Recon Capital Advisors to Horizons ETFs Management U.S., Mr. Paolella had dual roles as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer where he dedicated his time to effectively running firm operations and developing new business lines and strategies. Additionally, Mr. Paolella ran Recon Capital’s Investment Committee, was a portfolio manager for the firm’s closed end funds, and built the retail investment business focusing on family offices. Previously, Mr. Paolella served as an Executive Director at MKM Partners, a research, sales and trading firm based in Stamford, CT. Mr. Paolella was an institutional sales and execution trader from 2008–2012, where his primary focus was on U.S. and international trading of equities and options. Prior to working on the sales and trading desk, Mr. Paolella worked with the macro research team at MKM Partners. Mr. Paolella has his series 7, 55, 63, and 65 security licenses. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance, Magna Cum Laude, from the Gabelli School of Business at Roger Williams University. Mr. Paolella serves as Chairman of the Center for Advanced Financial Education (CAFÉ) Advisory Board at the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business, and is President of the Horizons ETF Trust I, which oversees the Horizons ETF family of funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|38.7
|6.69
|2.09
