Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide S&P 500 Risk-Managed Income ETF

NSPI | Active ETF

$21.07

$17.4 M

6.85%

$1.45

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$17.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.1
$19.24
$22.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NSPI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide S&P 500 Risk-Managed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Curtis Brockelman

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective principally by investing in a portfolio of the stocks included in the S&P 500® Index (the “S&P 500” or the “Reference Index”) and an options collar (i.e., a mix of written (sold) call options and long (bought) put options) on the S&P 500. The Fund seeks to generate high current income on a monthly basis from a combination of the dividends received from the Fund’s equity holdings and the premiums earned from the options collar. The options collar seeks to generate a net-credit by receiving premium from the sale of the call options that is greater than the cost of buying the protective put options. The options collar is designed to reduce the Fund’s volatility and provide a measure of downside protection.
The S&P 500 consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. As of September 30, 2022, the S&P 500 had significant exposure to companies in the health care and information technology sectors. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Reference Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to invest in the S&P 500, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the S&P 500 in the same approximate proportions as in the S&P 500. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the S&P 500 whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the S&P 500 as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interest of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the S&P 500 involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, a S&P 500 constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the S&P 500).
The Fund’s sub-adviser generally utilizes a proprietary, systematic rules-based model to manage the Fund’s options positions in an objective manner, and the model may signal the written call options should be closed prior to expiration to potentially capture gains
and minimize losses due to the movement of the S&P 500 (e.g., after an increase in the S&P 500, the model may indicate that the short call should be closed so the Fund can capture more upside potential in the reference asset, or the model may determine most of the premium derived from the sale of the call has been captured due to a falling market).
The Fund’s options collar strategy typically consists of two components: (i) selling call options on the S&P 500 or another reference asset representing U.S. equity securities on up to 100% of the value of the equity securities held by the Fund to generate premium from such options, while (ii) simultaneously reinvesting a portion of such premium to buy put options on the same reference asset(s) to “hedge” or mitigate the downside risk associated with owning equity securities.
Call Options. A written (sold) call option gives the seller the obligation to sell shares of the reference asset at a specified price (“strike price”) until a specified date (“expiration date”). The writer (seller) of the call option receives an amount (premium) for writing (selling) the option. In the event the reference asset appreciates above the strike price and the holder exercises the call option, the Fund will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price or deliver the reference asset (which loss is offset by the premium initially received), and in the event the reference asset declines in value, the call option may end up worthless and the Fund retains the premium. The call options written by the Fund will be collateralized by the Fund’s equity holdings at the time the Fund sells the options.
Put Options. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund pays an amount (premium) to acquire the right to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price until the expiration date. In the event the reference asset declines in value below the strike price and the Fund exercises its put option, the Fund will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price (which gain is offset by the premium originally paid by the Fund), and in the event the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless and the Fund’s loss is limited to the amount of premium it paid.
The options purchased or sold by the Fund will typically have an expiration date approximately one-month from the time of purchase or sale. Options are rolled the day before option expiration, which is the third Friday of each month. The written calls and purchased puts for the new collar are reset to current market levels. The Fund expects the total value of the call options and the total value of the put options to each be up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund will use a portion of the premium received from writing call options to purchase put options. Call options written by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is at, near, or higher than the current price of the reference asset, and put options purchased by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is lower (in some cases, significantly lower) than the current price of the reference asset. In addition, both the call and put options will be traded on a national securities exchange and be settled in cash.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. Additionally, the Fund’s investment strategies may involve active and frequent trading resulting in high portfolio turnover.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in securities, or derivative instruments linked to securities, of companies that are included in the Fund’s Reference Index.
Read More

NSPI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -53.4% 35.0% 30.49%
1 Yr 0.8% -12.9% 59.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -0.3% 26.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 20.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 4.4% 16.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -69.4% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 41.1% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 17.3% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 36.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -52.9% 35.0% 33.07%
1 Yr N/A -12.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -0.3% 26.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 20.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 4.4% 16.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -69.4% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 41.8% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 17.3% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 36.4% N/A

NSPI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSPI Category Low Category High NSPI % Rank
Net Assets 17.4 M 438 K 1.3 T 91.23%
Number of Holdings 506 1 4139 14.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.67 M -363 M 314 B 77.46%
Weighting of Top 10 27.36% 2.2% 100.0% 60.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.24%
  3. Invesco Government Agency Portfolio 3.43%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.38%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.68%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 1.67%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.56%
  8. Alphabet Inc 1.53%
  9. Alphabet Inc 1.35%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSPI % Rank
Stocks 		98.25% -2.48% 124.44% 85.63%
Cash 		4.08% -110.80% 102.48% 10.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.21% 91.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.62% 91.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 97.32% 92.11%
Other 		-2.34% -15.82% 140.42% 90.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSPI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.29% 39.28%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.07% 36.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 35.25% 53.86%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 62.11% 79.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 59.20% 64.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 56.68% 53.80%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 35.21% 24.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.35% 41.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 63.57% 48.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 53.38% 32.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.96% 66.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSPI % Rank
US 		98.25% -2.48% 123.17% 55.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.06% 73.97%

NSPI - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 3.38% 49.21%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 75.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 24.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% N/A

Sales Fees

NSPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

NSPI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSPI Category Low Category High NSPI % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.85% 0.00% 35.88% 7.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSPI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSPI Category Low Category High NSPI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -94.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSPI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NSPI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Curtis Brockelman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Curtis F. Brockelman, Jr., is President, Chief Risk Officer and Portfolio Manager of Harvest Volatility Management. Prior to founding the Adviser in 2008, Mr. Brockelman was the Founder and Managing Partner of Perch Bay Group, LLC and Perch Bay Partners LLC. While at Perch Bay, Mr. Brockelman was the portfolio manager for Perch Bay Partners Sigma 1, LP, a volatility arbitrage hedge fund trading index options. Prior to Perch Bay, Mr. Brockelman was a Senior Vice President of Investments and a partner in “The Brockelman Group” at Salomon Smith Barney for seven years. Mr. Brockelman received a BA in Economics from Duke University in 1991.

Garrett Paolella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Joining Harvest in 2018,Garrett Paolella is the Chief Operating Officer for Harvest Volatility Management, LLC , managing firm operations and heading up business development including new business lines and strategies. Garrett served as Managing Director and Head of ETFs at Horizons ETFs Management U.S. where he ran all aspects of the U.S. ETF business. Garret had executive roles as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Recon Capital Partners from 2012 to 2017. Garrett Paolella is a Managing Director and the Head of ETFs at Horizons ETFs Management (US) LLC (“Horizons ETFs Management U.S.”) where he runs all aspects of the U.S. exchange traded fund business. He is a member of the Horizons U.S. Board, Officer of the U.S. business, and member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to selling Recon Capital Advisors to Horizons ETFs Management U.S., Mr. Paolella had dual roles as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer where he dedicated his time to effectively running firm operations and developing new business lines and strategies. Additionally, Mr. Paolella ran Recon Capital’s Investment Committee, was a portfolio manager for the firm’s closed end funds, and built the retail investment business focusing on family offices. Previously, Mr. Paolella served as an Executive Director at MKM Partners, a research, sales and trading firm based in Stamford, CT. Mr. Paolella was an institutional sales and execution trader from 2008–2012, where his primary focus was on U.S. and international trading of equities and options. Prior to working on the sales and trading desk, Mr. Paolella worked with the macro research team at MKM Partners. Mr. Paolella has his series 7, 55, 63, and 65 security licenses. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance, Magna Cum Laude, from the Gabelli School of Business at Roger Williams University. Mr. Paolella serves as Chairman of the Center for Advanced Financial Education (CAFÉ) Advisory Board at the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business, and is President of the Horizons ETF Trust I, which oversees the Horizons ETF family of funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 38.7 6.69 2.09

