NIGHTSHARES 2000 ETF

ETF
NIWM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.22 -0.07 -0.24%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

NIGHTSHARES 2000 ETF

NIWM | ETF

$27.22

$1.4 M

0.35%

$0.10

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.4%

1 yr return

-5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

86.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.3
$25.77
$30.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NIWM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NIGHTSHARES 2000 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to return the night performance of a portfolio of 2000 small cap U.S. companies. The night return is measured from the time when the regular daytime trading ends in the U.S. market (the closing) to the time the market is open on the next trading day in the U.S. The night return is calculated as the percent difference from the opening price today versus the previous day closing price. The Fund is most suitable to investors seeking to gain exposure to the overnight markets.

AlphaTrAI Funds, Inc. (the “Adviser”) serves as investment adviser to the Fund and the Adviser has retained Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the Sub-Adviser.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in or track the performance of small cap U.S. companies, small cap U.S. companies, equity swaps, futures contracts, or options on such small cap U.S. companies or an index of such small cap U.S. companies. The Fund will also purchase United States Treasury securities and maintain collateral during periods when derivatives are utilized to capture the night effect on the small cap U.S. companies. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser currently consider small cap companies to be those with a capitalization range of approximately $20 million to $10 billion.

The Fund will achieve its desired exposure in one of three ways, or a combination thereof. These are owning individual securities, owning third-party ETFs or owning United States Treasury securities, and using futures contracts or total return swaps. In the case of owning the individual securities, third-party ETFs, or United States Treasury securities, an actively managed strategy of trading futures will be used to achieve overnight returns. Overnight returns are achieved by having exposure to the small cap U.S. companies from the close of the trading day and then removing that exposure at the start of the next trading day. Investments made to capture the returns of the small cap U.S. companies will be made with the goal of maximizing the benefits of the night effect.

The Fund has the flexibility to hold customized swap contracts with a single counterparty or multiple counterparties designed to achieve the overnight returns of the small cap U.S. companies.

Read More

NIWM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NIWM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.4% -29.2% 152.4% N/A
1 Yr -5.1% -43.9% 161.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NIWM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 350.1% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -62.1% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NIWM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.2% 152.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -43.9% 161.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NIWM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 26.5% N/A

NIWM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NIWM Category Low Category High NIWM % Rank
Net Assets 1.4 M 1.48 M 120 B N/A
Number of Holdings 4 2 2519 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.88 M 6 K 4.6 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 86.20% 2.6% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF 42.25%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 0%, Due 04/13/2023 16.26%
  3. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF 12.20%
  4. United States Treasury Bill 0%, Due 03/02/2023 8.99%
  5. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 6.22%
  6. CME E-mini Russell 2000 Index Futures 03/17/2023 -0.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NIWM % Rank
Bonds 		45.22% 0.00% 72.07% N/A
Cash 		41.08% -79.10% 74.68% N/A
Stocks 		13.70% 25.32% 100.32% N/A
Other 		0.01% -8.80% 6.95% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIWM % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 2.46% 37.42% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.99% 47.79% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIWM % Rank
US 		13.70% 24.89% 100.00% N/A
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIWM % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		27.28% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 12.26% N/A
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 8.22% N/A
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% N/A
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 38.56% N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIWM % Rank
US 		45.22% 0.00% 54.54% N/A
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.53% N/A

NIWM - Expenses

Operational Fees

NIWM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.03% 2.78% 80.29%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 25.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

NIWM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NIWM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NIWM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.20% 314.00% N/A

NIWM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NIWM Category Low Category High NIWM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.35% 0.00% 28.82% 33.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NIWM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NIWM Category Low Category High NIWM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NIWM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NIWM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.0 2.58

