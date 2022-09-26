The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index or investments with economic characteristics similar to the securities included in the Index. The Index is designed by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”) to consist of U.S equity securities that have experienced considerable share price declines (greater than 15%) over the prior year but have financial health, suggesting that the security has potential for share price recovery in the future. Securities that are listed in the United States, with a minimum total market capitalization of $500 million, and that have traded regularly in the prior 6 months are eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index Provider calculates a composite financial health score for each security based on its current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities), cash flow coverage ratio, and debt-to-equity ratio. The top 50 securities with the highest composite financial health score are included in the Index. Securities included in the Index are weighted based on free-float adjusted market capitalization subject to a cap of 4.9% of the value of the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. As of December 31, 2021, the Index was comprised of 49 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $1.8 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $120.5 million to $28.8 billion and were concentrated in the healthcare and information technology sectors. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such securities or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.