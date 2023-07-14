Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC (“Newfleet”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, applies a multi-sector investment approach to credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the bond markets. Newfleet seeks to provide diversification by allocating the Fund’s investments among various sectors of the fixed income markets, including, without limitation: corporate investment-grade; corporate high-yield; bank loans; agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including commercial MBS and residential MBS; non-U.S. dollar securities; emerging market high-yield securities; Yankee investment-grade bonds; agency and non-agency asset-backed securities (“ABS”); taxable municipal bonds; tax-exempt municipal bonds; and securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities.

The Fund’s fixed income investments may be issued by various types of issuers and may include some or all of the following:

•Securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, including, without limitation, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), real estate mortgage investment conduits (“REMICs”) and other pass-through securities;

•Debt securities issued by foreign issuers, including foreign governments and their political subdivisions, and issuers located in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development);

•Investment grade securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including short-term securities; and,

•High yield debt instruments of U.S. and foreign issuers (commonly referred to a “junk bonds”), which may include bank loans (generally with floating rates).

The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.

Under normal market conditions, Newfleet seeks to select securities using a sector rotation approach and seeks to adjust the proportion of Fund investments in various sectors and sub-sectors in an effort to obtain higher relative returns. Sectors and sub-sectors are analyzed by Newfleet for attractive relative values. Newfleet then typically identifies securities within these sectors and sub-sectors based on the particular issuer’s business, management, cash, assets, earnings and stability, as well as the economic and financial conditions of markets generally. Securities selected for investment are typically those that Newfleet believes offer the greatest available potential to achieve relatively high income and total return based on Newfleet’s risk-reward analysis.

The Fund may invest in securities of U.S. or foreign issuers of any maturity or credit quality rating. In addition, the Fund has no target duration for its investment portfolio and the Fund’s portfolio managers may target shorter or longer durations in response to their view of the fixed income markets generally or any sector thereof. Duration measures the interest rate sensitivity of a fixed income security by assessing and weighting the present value of the security’s payment pattern. Generally, the longer the maturity, the greater the duration and, therefore, the greater effect interest rate changes have on the price of the security. From time to time, Newfleet may use Treasury futures, either long or short, to adjust total portfolio duration. With respect to credit quality, the Fund may invest in investment grade or non-investment grade securities, without limitation. The Fund generally considers a security to be “investment grade” if it is rated within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, it is determined to be of comparable quality by Newfleet (pursuant to procedures reviewed and approved by the Board of Trustees). Securities that are not determined to be investment grade are considered below investment grade. There is no limitation to the Fund’s holdings in below investment grade securities or foreign issuers (as measured by country of risk).

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective. In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.