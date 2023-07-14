Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$58.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.8%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 107.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC (“Newfleet”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, applies a multi-sector investment approach to credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the bond markets. Newfleet seeks to provide diversification by allocating the Fund’s investments among various sectors of the fixed income markets, including, without limitation: corporate investment-grade; corporate high-yield; bank loans; agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including commercial MBS and residential MBS; non-U.S. dollar securities; emerging market high-yield securities; Yankee investment-grade bonds; agency and non-agency asset-backed securities (“ABS”); taxable municipal bonds; tax-exempt municipal bonds; and securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities.
The Fund’s fixed income investments may be issued by various types of issuers and may include some or all of the following:
•Securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, including, without limitation, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), real estate mortgage investment conduits (“REMICs”) and other pass-through securities;
•Debt securities issued by foreign issuers, including foreign governments and their political subdivisions, and issuers located in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development);
•Investment grade securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including short-term securities; and,
•High yield debt instruments of U.S. and foreign issuers (commonly referred to a “junk bonds”), which may include bank loans (generally with floating rates).
The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.
Under normal market conditions, Newfleet seeks to select securities using a sector rotation approach and seeks to adjust the proportion of Fund investments in various sectors and sub-sectors in an effort to obtain higher relative returns. Sectors and sub-sectors are analyzed by Newfleet for attractive relative values. Newfleet then typically identifies securities within these sectors and sub-sectors based on the particular issuer’s business, management, cash, assets, earnings and stability, as well as the economic and financial conditions of markets generally. Securities selected for investment are typically those that Newfleet believes offer the greatest available potential to achieve relatively high income and total return based on Newfleet’s risk-reward analysis.
The Fund may invest in securities of U.S. or foreign issuers of any maturity or credit quality rating. In addition, the Fund has no target duration for its investment portfolio and the Fund’s portfolio managers may target shorter or longer durations in response to their view of the fixed income markets generally or any sector thereof. Duration measures the interest rate sensitivity of a fixed income security by assessing and weighting the present value of the security’s payment pattern. Generally, the longer the maturity, the greater the duration and, therefore, the greater effect interest rate changes have on the price of the security. From time to time, Newfleet may use Treasury futures, either long or short, to adjust total portfolio duration. With respect to credit quality, the Fund may invest in investment grade or non-investment grade securities, without limitation. The Fund generally considers a security to be “investment grade” if it is rated within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, it is determined to be of comparable quality by Newfleet (pursuant to procedures reviewed and approved by the Board of Trustees). Securities that are not determined to be investment grade are considered below investment grade. There is no limitation to the Fund’s holdings in below investment grade securities or foreign issuers (as measured by country of risk).
The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective. In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
|Period
|NFLT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|16.76%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|5.87%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|4.06%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|2.94%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|7.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|NFLT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|29.18%
|2021
|0.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|9.75%
|2020
|2.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|3.82%
|2019
|2.4%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|3.61%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|20.87%
|NFLT
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFLT % Rank
|Net Assets
|58.4 M
|100
|124 B
|90.77%
|Number of Holdings
|486
|2
|8175
|53.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.1 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|88.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.78%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|78.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFLT % Rank
|Bonds
|84.80%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|60.32%
|Cash
|14.30%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|27.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.56%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|64.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.34%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|35.06%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|94.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|90.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFLT % Rank
|Corporate
|51.31%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|31.74%
|Government
|20.50%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|29.71%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.69%
|Securitized
|13.52%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|57.39%
|Municipal
|0.38%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|24.06%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|99.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFLT % Rank
|US
|69.39%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|46.03%
|Non US
|15.41%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|53.68%
|NFLT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|57.94%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|17.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|NFLT
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFLT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.28%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|2.37%
|NFLT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NFLT
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFLT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.52%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|28.41%
|NFLT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2015
6.81
6.8%
Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Benjamin Caron, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Newfleet Asset Management, LLC (since June 2011). Prior to June 2011, Mr. Caron was on the fixed income team at Goodwin. Mr. Caron also is a portfolio manager of a closed-end fund managed by Newfleet, in addition to assisting the senior portfolio manager in the management of several open-end funds managed by Newfleet. Mr. Caron joined Goodwin in 2002 as a client service associate for the institutional markets group focusing on institutional fixed income clients.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
