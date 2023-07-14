Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$58.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
$21.21
$22.77

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 107.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NFLT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 10, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1300004
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Albrycht

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC (“Newfleet”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, applies a multi-sector investment approach to credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the bond markets. Newfleet seeks to provide diversification by allocating the Fund’s investments among various sectors of the fixed income markets, including, without limitation: corporate investment-grade; corporate high-yield; bank loans; agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including commercial MBS and residential MBS; non-U.S. dollar securities; emerging market high-yield securities; Yankee investment-grade bonds; agency and non-agency asset-backed securities (“ABS”); taxable municipal bonds; tax-exempt municipal bonds; and securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities.

The Fund’s fixed income investments may be issued by various types of issuers and may include some or all of the following:

Securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, including, without limitation, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), real estate mortgage investment conduits (“REMICs”) and other pass-through securities;

Debt securities issued by foreign issuers, including foreign governments and their political subdivisions, and issuers located in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development);

Investment grade securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including short-term securities; and,

High yield debt instruments of U.S. and foreign issuers (commonly referred to a “junk bonds”), which may include bank loans (generally with floating rates).

The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.

Under normal market conditions, Newfleet seeks to select securities using a sector rotation approach and seeks to adjust the proportion of Fund investments in various sectors and sub-sectors in an effort to obtain higher relative returns. Sectors and sub-sectors are analyzed by Newfleet for attractive relative values. Newfleet then typically identifies securities within these sectors and sub-sectors based on the particular issuer’s business, management, cash, assets, earnings and stability, as well as the economic and financial conditions of markets generally. Securities selected for investment are typically those that Newfleet believes offer the greatest available potential to achieve relatively high income and total return based on Newfleet’s risk-reward analysis.

The Fund may invest in securities of U.S. or foreign issuers of any maturity or credit quality rating. In addition, the Fund has no target duration for its investment portfolio and the Fund’s portfolio managers may target shorter or longer durations in response to their view of the fixed income markets generally or any sector thereof. Duration measures the interest rate sensitivity of a fixed income security by assessing and weighting the present value of the security’s payment pattern. Generally, the longer the maturity, the greater the duration and, therefore, the greater effect interest rate changes have on the price of the security. From time to time, Newfleet may use Treasury futures, either long or short, to adjust total portfolio duration. With respect to credit quality, the Fund may invest in investment grade or non-investment grade securities, without limitation. The Fund generally considers a security to be “investment grade” if it is rated within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, it is determined to be of comparable quality by Newfleet (pursuant to procedures reviewed and approved by the Board of Trustees). Securities that are not determined to be investment grade are considered below investment grade. There is no limitation to the Fund’s holdings in below investment grade securities or foreign issuers (as measured by country of risk).

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective. In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

Read More

NFLT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFLT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -7.5% 18.6% 16.76%
1 Yr 3.7% -18.4% 21.8% 5.87%
3 Yr 0.5%* -23.6% 52.9% 4.06%
5 Yr 2.0%* -29.7% 29.4% 2.94%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 7.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFLT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -31.8% 18.4% 29.18%
2021 0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 9.75%
2020 2.6% -20.2% 60.6% 3.82%
2019 2.4% -10.2% 3.6% 3.61%
2018 -0.5% -12.3% 0.7% 20.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFLT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -11.7% 18.6% 99.30%
1 Yr -6.4% -18.4% 38.5% 91.76%
3 Yr 1.8%* -23.6% 52.9% 2.97%
5 Yr 2.1%* -29.7% 30.2% 2.42%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFLT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -31.8% 18.4% 29.18%
2021 0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 9.60%
2020 2.6% -20.2% 60.6% 3.82%
2019 2.4% -10.2% 3.6% 3.96%
2018 -0.5% -12.3% 1.5% 39.09%

NFLT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NFLT Category Low Category High NFLT % Rank
Net Assets 58.4 M 100 124 B 90.77%
Number of Holdings 486 2 8175 53.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.1 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 88.89%
Weighting of Top 10 13.78% 4.3% 105.0% 78.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.96%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.95%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.60%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.92%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.64%
  6. JP MORGAN U.S. GOVERNMENT MONEY MARKET INSTITUTIONAL SHARES 1.51%
  7. Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2022-1 1.05%
  8. Fannie Mae Pool 0.90%
  9. KNDL 2019-KNSQ Mortgage Trust 0.79%
  10. Saudi Arabian Oil Co 0.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NFLT % Rank
Bonds 		84.80% -150.81% 180.51% 60.32%
Cash 		14.30% -261.12% 258.91% 27.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.56% 0.00% 33.50% 64.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.34% 0.00% 13.21% 35.06%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 94.37%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 90.91%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFLT % Rank
Corporate 		51.31% 0.00% 97.25% 31.74%
Government 		20.50% 0.00% 99.43% 29.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.30% 0.00% 100.00% 31.69%
Securitized 		13.52% 0.00% 99.65% 57.39%
Municipal 		0.38% 0.00% 54.26% 24.06%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 99.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFLT % Rank
US 		69.39% -151.11% 194.51% 46.03%
Non US 		15.41% -136.75% 104.82% 53.68%

NFLT - Expenses

Operational Fees

NFLT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 26.65% 57.94%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.29% 17.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

NFLT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NFLT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NFLT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 107.00% 0.00% 632.00% 67.41%

NFLT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NFLT Category Low Category High NFLT % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.28% 0.00% 15.93% 2.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NFLT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NFLT Category Low Category High NFLT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.52% -1.55% 11.51% 28.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NFLT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NFLT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Albrycht

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2015

6.81

6.8%

Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.

Benjamin Caron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Benjamin Caron, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Newfleet Asset Management, LLC (since June 2011). Prior to June 2011, Mr. Caron was on the fixed income team at Goodwin. Mr. Caron also is a portfolio manager of a closed-end fund managed by Newfleet, in addition to assisting the senior portfolio manager in the management of several open-end funds managed by Newfleet. Mr. Caron joined Goodwin in 2002 as a client service associate for the institutional markets group focusing on institutional fixed income clients.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

