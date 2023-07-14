The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to invest in companies that are creating value by transforming themselves and others to meet the growing demands of climate change. Target companies are primarily those that the Adviser believes are transitioning towards more sustainable business practices, products, or services, as well as companies that are providing enabling technologies to help others transition. Target companies are generally chosen from companies included in the Morningstar® US Market Extended TR USD Index℠ but may be selected from a universe of US and non-US listed equity securities. The Morningstar® US Market Extended TR USD Index℠ measures the performance of US securities and targets 99.5% market capitalization coverage of the investable universe. It is a diversified broad market index, and does not incorporate sustainability criteria.

The key criteria by which the Adviser assesses companies for investment by the Fund, in addition to traditional operational and financial performance, is expected to include reporting and targets, progress, and positioning, including the following:

● Companies whose leadership has recognized the importance of sustainability and has responded through climate-specific reporting and targets. This can include carbon emissions reporting as well as commitments to cutting carbon emissions by a given amount by a given date. For example, the Adviser could use records of companies that have set science-based carbon targets through the World Resources Institute in order to identify companies that are committed transforming themselves.

● Companies whose business practices, products, and services reflect progress in slowing, preventing, and reversing climate change. This can be judged by the historical and projected carbon intensity of the business, including how capital budgets, research and development, and corporate strategy are shifting over time. For example, the Adviser could assess corporate filings and investor presentations to assess how a specific company is transforming its products, services, or operations in order to meet the demands of climate change.

● Companies whose business model is well-adapted to the risks and opportunities that climate change presents. The Adviser may assess the degree to which climate change and the social, government, business, and investor movements to fight it will affect the growth, profitability, and risk to potential investments over time. For example, the Adviser could analyze the carbon emissions associated with a specific company to understand how a potential tax on carbon might affect the company’s profitability.

Through its disciplined, process-driven approach, the Adviser attempts to construct a portfolio of companies that are well-positioned against the risks of climate change and able to take advantage of the opportunities that climate change presents. In considering potential investments, the Adviser will generally use a proprietary framework that takes into account both fundamental analysis as well as measures a company’s positive and negative climate externalities. Externalities are the side effects or consequences of production or consumption that impact third parties and are not reflected in market prices, such as the costs of respiratory disease from burning diesel gasoline. The framework combines both top-down data across the economy (for instance, carbon emissions data from a wide range of companies), as well as bottom-up sector-by-sector and company-by-company analysis (for instance, assessing a particular company’s financial statements).

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in portfolio companies that are either poised to transform or are actively in the process of transforming to a more climate-friendly business model, (e.g., businesses that are transforming to a less carbon or resource intensive business model) or that provide goods or services that aid other businesses in effecting such a climate-friendly transformation, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the 1940 Act. The key criteria, as discussed above, by which the Adviser assesses companies for investment by the Fund will be applied to all investments by the Fund except for temporary investments or investments in cash equivalents.

The Adviser considers sustainability factors as core to its investment process, particularly in considering the ways in which each company’s social and environmental externalities could ultimately drive financial and operational performance. The Adviser does not use sustainability ratings or rankings to exclude specific companies or sectors from investment, but instead generally uses its own proprietary analysis of each company’s externalities to make better informed decisions. The Adviser utilizes a quantitative approach to measuring companies’ externalities, based on both public information as well as a due diligence process undertaken by the Adviser with respect to potential investment that focuses on key impacts on climate including emissions, waste, land and water use, lobbying efforts and product impacts. The Adviser generally estimates externalities at companies using data from the companies themselves, and publicly available data sources for companies’ social and environmental metrics. As part of its due diligence process for prospective investments, the Adviser then assesses ways those externalities may affect company revenue and earnings projections, discount rates, terminal values, and valuations particularly through changes in regulation; customer or employee preferences; and competitive risk from innovation or disruption. For example, the Adviser may use one or multiple data sources to estimate the carbon emissions associated with a company’s products and operations and then assess how possible changes in regulations on carbon emissions, shifting demand for carbon-intensive products based on consumer preferences, and risk of disruption from lower carbon technologies created by competitors could potentially lower long-term growth assumptions, increase the discount rates the Adviser applies to that growth to account for higher risk, reduce terminal values to reflect lower terminal growth, and as a result lower assumed valuation of the company. Although the Adviser may from time to time consider any of environmental, social and governance factors, its specific focus for the Fund will be on the environmental factors most relevant to climate change.

The Fund invests in U.S.-listed equity, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and non-U.S. developed and emerging market-listed securities, which over time may vary as market and investment opportunities change. The Fund’s investments may include micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Adviser expects to hold between 20-40 equities within the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund seeks to encourage transformational change at the public companies within its portfolio through the application of proxy voting guidelines and dialogue with management of the portfolio companies. See “Principal Investment Risks – Activism Risk.” The proxy voting guidelines are based on a commitment to protecting and enhancing the value of the Fund’s assets and to aligning shareholder and stakeholder interests through favoring actions that encourage companies to invest in their employees, communities, customers, and the environment. Generally, in applying the proxy voting guidelines and in seeking to engage in opportunities for dialogue with companies within the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser may measure the investment made by companies in their employees, communities, customers and the environment with financial, operational, and sustainability data that are provided by (i) the companies themselves, (ii) publicly available data sources and (iii) the Adviser itself. This data may include, but are not limited to, wages, workforce diversity, board composition, employee health and safety, carbon emissions, air pollution, and land use, among others. The Adviser will assess the data against qualitative and quantitative criteria developed by the Adviser and may compare the data against benchmarks based on industry trends. The Fund’s proxy voting guidelines, as well as the financial, operational and sustainability data included in such guidelines, will apply to all companies held by the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received), however it is a priority of the Adviser and the Fund to vote all proxies, so securities lending revenue may be foregone as a result. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, and, as such, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than funds that are “diversified.