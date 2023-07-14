Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$24.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
$13.36
$18.02

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NERD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -24.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roundhill Video Games ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Roundhill Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    2050000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Serowik

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software IndexTM
The Index, which was developed and is maintained by both Nasdaq and the Consumer Technology Association (the “CTA”), is a modified theme-adjusted free float market capitalization index designed to track the performance of the common stock (or corresponding depositary receipts) of exchange-listed companies engaged in video game publishing and/or video game development (the “Video Games Industry”). The companies are selected for inclusion in the Index based on a classification scheme developed by the CTA. Specifically, the companies are selected for inclusion in the Index based on (1) their classification within the Developer/Publisher Sector developed by the CTA, which includes companies that design and execute the creation of video games (game developer companies) and companies that finance the development and distribution of video games (game publisher companies), and (2) the fact that they derive at least 50% of their revenue (at least 40% for companies already included in the Index) from such activities. Such companies also must not be classified by the CTA as a Social Casino Gaming company. The Index generally is expected to consist of more than 25 companies. The number of constituents may change depending on the number of companies available for investment that meet the Index criteria.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must have a market capitalization of at least $500 million ($300 million at the time of reconstitution for companies already included in the Index) and a three-month average daily traded value of at least $1 million ($500,000 at the time of reconstitution for companies already included in the Index). In addition, at least 20% of a company’s total shares outstanding must be publicly available for trading. Companies domiciled in Russia or China currently are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. Once a company is determined to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a theme-weighted free float market value is calculated for the company by multiplying the company’s market capitalization by its level of free float and the percentage of its revenue from the Video Games Industry. This value is then divided by the aggregate theme-adjusted free float market value for all
Index components to arrive at the company’s initial weight in the Index. Each company’s initial weight may be further adjusted to ensure that companies with a weight greater than 5% do not have an aggregate weight greater than 40% of the Index and that no company with a lesser theme-adjusted free float market value has an Index weight greater than a company with a greater theme-adjusted free float market value.
The Index is reconstituted semi-annually in March and September of each year, with “extraordinary additions” made monthly in all other months. Extraordinary additions will be made only for companies that meet the criteria described above, as well as five additional eligibility criteria, including that the company commenced trading on or after the most recent monthly addition and prior to the current monthly addition and has a market capitalization higher than 80% of the existing Index components as of the monthly addition date. The Index is rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September and December, and during any month when an extraordinary addition is made. Component changes resulting from reconstitutions or rebalances become effective at the market open on the trading day following the second Friday in each review month or any month when an extraordinary addition is made.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that are economically tied to the Video Games Industry. For purposes of the foregoing policy, a company is considered economically tied to the Video Games Industry if it earns a significant amount of its revenue from video games and is classified by the CTA as a company within the Developer/Publisher Sector.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in securities issued by companies in the Entertainment Industry, a separate industry within the Communication Services Sector. The industries in which the underlying Index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be concentrated may vary as the composition of the Index changes over time.
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

NERD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NERD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -23.4% 44.7% 75.00%
1 Yr 0.2% -16.1% 55.6% 97.73%
3 Yr -10.4%* -14.6% 24.3% 95.45%
5 Yr 0.0%* -2.6% 18.6% 86.05%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 15.0% 88.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NERD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -55.7% 18.1% 95.35%
2021 -9.2% -13.5% 24.4% 95.24%
2020 23.8% -3.6% 31.0% 7.50%
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NERD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -24.0% -45.3% 34.8% 70.45%
1 Yr -40.2% -59.7% 32.9% 90.70%
3 Yr N/A* -2.1% 21.2% 93.18%
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 15.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.3% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NERD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -55.7% 18.1% 95.35%
2021 -9.2% -13.5% 24.4% 95.24%
2020 23.8% -3.6% 31.0% 7.50%
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

NERD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NERD Category Low Category High NERD % Rank
Net Assets 24.4 M 8.16 M 17 B 75.00%
Number of Holdings 33 25 327 93.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.2 M 3.1 M 11.1 B 70.45%
Weighting of Top 10 49.28% 13.6% 74.1% 47.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nintendo Co Ltd 15.61%
  2. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 12.16%
  3. Electronic Arts Inc 10.33%
  4. ROBLOX Corp 7.44%
  5. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 7.02%
  6. Nexon Co Ltd 3.79%
  7. Unity Software Inc 3.27%
  8. Bandai Namco Holdings Inc 3.27%
  9. Capcom Co Ltd 3.23%
  10. Krafton Inc 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NERD % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 97.58% 100.38% 22.73%
Cash 		0.03% -0.37% 2.59% 75.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 43.18%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 38.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 43.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 43.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NERD % Rank
Communication Services 		77.13% 0.00% 93.76% 4.55%
Technology 		19.63% 0.00% 56.29% 4.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.24% 0.00% 96.69% 97.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 43.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.67% 50.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.91% 81.82%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 65.91%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 50.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 43.18%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 81.82%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 47.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NERD % Rank
Non US 		73.67% 0.00% 73.67% 2.27%
US 		26.30% 26.30% 99.97% 100.00%

NERD - Expenses

Operational Fees

NERD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 2.36% 70.45%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.03% 0.85% 36.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

NERD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NERD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NERD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 4.00% 214.00% 52.63%

NERD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NERD Category Low Category High NERD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.60% 0.00% 2.82% 34.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NERD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NERD Category Low Category High NERD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -1.54% 1.17% 53.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NERD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NERD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

