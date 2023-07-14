The Fund seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index TM

The Index, which was developed and is maintained by both Nasdaq and the Consumer Technology Association (the “CTA”), is a modified theme-adjusted free float market capitalization index designed to track the performance of the common stock (or corresponding depositary receipts) of exchange-listed companies engaged in video game publishing and/or video game development (the “Video Games Industry”). The companies are selected for inclusion in the Index based on a classification scheme developed by the CTA. Specifically, the companies are selected for inclusion in the Index based on (1) their classification within the Developer/Publisher Sector developed by the CTA, which includes companies that design and execute the creation of video games (game developer companies) and companies that finance the development and distribution of video games (game publisher companies), and (2) the fact that they derive at least 50% of their revenue (at least 40% for companies already included in the Index) from such activities. Such companies also must not be classified by the CTA as a Social Casino Gaming company. The Index generally is expected to consist of more than 25 companies. The number of constituents may change depending on the number of companies available for investment that meet the Index criteria.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must have a market capitalization of at least $500 million ($300 million at the time of reconstitution for companies already included in the Index) and a three-month average daily traded value of at least $1 million ($500,000 at the time of reconstitution for companies already included in the Index). In addition, at least 20% of a company’s total shares outstanding must be publicly available for trading. Companies domiciled in Russia or China currently are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. Once a company is determined to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a theme-weighted free float market value is calculated for the company by multiplying the company’s market capitalization by its level of free float and the percentage of its revenue from the Video Games Industry. This value is then divided by the aggregate theme-adjusted free float market value for all

Index components to arrive at the company’s initial weight in the Index. Each company’s initial weight may be further adjusted to ensure that companies with a weight greater than 5% do not have an aggregate weight greater than 40% of the Index and that no company with a lesser theme-adjusted free float market value has an Index weight greater than a company with a greater theme-adjusted free float market value.

The Index is reconstituted semi-annually in March and September of each year, with “extraordinary additions” made monthly in all other months. Extraordinary additions will be made only for companies that meet the criteria described above, as well as five additional eligibility criteria, including that the company commenced trading on or after the most recent monthly addition and prior to the current monthly addition and has a market capitalization higher than 80% of the existing Index components as of the monthly addition date. The Index is rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September and December, and during any month when an extraordinary addition is made. Component changes resulting from reconstitutions or rebalances become effective at the market open on the trading day following the second Friday in each review month or any month when an extraordinary addition is made.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that are economically tied to the Video Games Industry. For purposes of the foregoing policy, a company is considered economically tied to the Video Games Industry if it earns a significant amount of its revenue from video games and is classified by the CTA as a company within the Developer/Publisher Sector.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in securities issued by companies in the Entertainment Industry, a separate industry within the Communication Services Sector. The industries in which the underlying Index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be concentrated may vary as the composition of the Index changes over time.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).