The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index, which primarily include common stocks and/or depositary receipts. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to each security’s weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso,” the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is EQM Indexes LLC. (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the Fund’s investment adviser, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”), or the Sub-Adviser.

The Index is a gross total return index that seeks to provide investment exposure to dividend-paying equity securities of global companies operating primarily in the following natural resource, commodity-related industries: energy (oil, gas & consumable fuels), chemicals, agriculture, precious and industrial metals & mining, paper products, and timber. The initial universe of eligible securities is comprised of dividend-paying U.S. exchange-listed equities trading on a major U.S. exchange, or dividend-paying U.S. over-the-counter (“OTC”) listed American depositary receipt (“ADR”). The Index then performs the following screens to formulate the securities that comprise the Index:

· constituent business operations must derive more than 50% of their revenues in one of the following natural resource, commodity-related industries: energy (oil, gas & consumable fuels), chemicals, agriculture, precious and industrial metals and mining, paper products, and timber;

· constituent securities must have a market capitalization of at least $5 billion;

· constituent securities must have an average daily traded value of at least $2 million over the last six months;

· constituent securities must have an indicated dividend yield of at least 3% annually; and

· constituent securities must be eligible for investment without restriction as determined by the Index Provider. Currently such restriction includes, but is not limited to, a prohibition on Russia as the country of domicile for the constituent security.

All securities that meet the above screens are selected as constituents of the Index. If a company has more than one share class that qualifies for membership in the Index, the most liquid share class of the security will be selected.

Index constituents are weighted according to their indicated dividend yield. To avoid undue concentration, the initial weights of Index constituents are capped at a maximum weight of 5% at the time of rebalance. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly in January, April, July and October on the last Wednesday of such month after the market close. The selection date used as a reference for the determination of the Index constituents and/or weightings occurs at the close of business at least 5 trading days prior to the rebalancing/reconstitution date. New constituents are eligible for inclusion at the time or rebalance provided such component meets all other index eligibility requirements. Existing constituents failing to meet the criteria of the Index at the time of rebalance will continue to be held if the existing component is expected to pay, but has not yet distributed, its ordinary dividend. Between reconstitutions, deletions can occur due to corporate actions such as acquisitions, mergers, and spin-offs, or due to insolvency or dividend suspensions. Under these circumstances, components will be deleted from the Index and the proceeds allocated equally among all other remaining Index constituents.

The Index is ordinarily comprised of 40-60 constituents. As of February 1, 2023, the Index is comprised of 46 constituents. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to the energy and materials sectors.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).