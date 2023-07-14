Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in a concentrated portfolio of equity securities issued by U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) companies, including companies located in emerging markets, of any market capitalization, that are pursuing disruptive growth agendas (“disrupters”). The Fund defines “disrupters” as companies at various growth stages that, in the Portfolio Managers’ view, are generating or pursuing new opportunities by disrupting existing markets or creating new markets; examples of disruptive markets include autonomous driving, cloud computing, gene therapy, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, minimally-invasive therapies and liquid biopsies (e.g., blood based cancer testing). While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, it typically invests in companies that have market capitalizations greater than $500 million at the time of purchase. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In selecting the Fund’s investible universe, the Portfolio Managers evaluate market segments, products, services and business models to identify companies that they believe are well positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations, trends or developments in the markets in which they currently, or plan to, operate (e.g., companies offering a differentiated solution, technology or service model for a new market or an existing market). Utilizing internal research and analysis and leveraging insights from diverse

sources, including publicly available company data, third-party research, data science, and proactive engagement with company management, the Portfolio Managers make investment decisions through a fundamental analysis of each company relevant to the particular disruptive theme. As part of this analysis, the Portfolio Managers evaluate the company’s growth potential, earnings estimates and quality of management, as well as other factors including some or all of the following: (i) stock prices which appear undervalued relative to the Portfolio Managers’ long-term cash flow growth potential; (ii) free cash flow generation and growth potential, including the Portfolio Managers’ views on the present value of that expectation; (iii) companies that are, or have the potential to become, industry leaders represented by high and growing market share, pricing power, or superior technology and/or business models relative to peers or new entrants; and (iv) underappreciated embedded business optionality (i.e., potential business opportunities that may be additive to the company’s core business).

Investments may include companies operating in any industry or sector, including, but not limited to internet software & services, interactive media & services, hardware, communications equipment, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, media, internet retail, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services. Disrupters are currently found primarily in the information technology, communication services, healthcare, and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund will concentrate its investments in companies operating in one or more industries within the information technology and communication services groups of industries.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it can invest more of its assets in fewer companies than a diversified fund.

As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable, as described below. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a position when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, when other opportunities appear more attractive or when there are changes to macroeconomic factors, markets, sectors and/or the company that would alter the Portfolio Managers’ assumptions about the company.