Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.7%
1 yr return
28.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$9.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.8%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in a concentrated portfolio of equity securities issued by U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) companies, including companies located in emerging markets, of any market capitalization, that are pursuing disruptive growth agendas (“disrupters”). The Fund defines “disrupters” as companies at various growth stages that, in the Portfolio Managers’ view, are generating or pursuing new opportunities by disrupting existing markets or creating new markets; examples of disruptive markets include autonomous driving, cloud computing, gene therapy, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, minimally-invasive therapies and liquid biopsies (e.g., blood based cancer testing). While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, it typically invests in companies that have market capitalizations greater than $500 million at the time of purchase. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
In selecting the Fund’s investible universe, the Portfolio Managers evaluate market segments, products, services and business models to identify companies that they believe are well positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations, trends or developments in the markets in which they currently, or plan to, operate (e.g., companies offering a differentiated solution, technology or service model for a new market or an existing market). Utilizing internal research and analysis and leveraging insights from diverse
sources, including publicly available company data, third-party research, data science, and proactive engagement with company management, the Portfolio Managers make investment decisions through a fundamental analysis of each company relevant to the particular disruptive theme. As part of this analysis, the Portfolio Managers evaluate the company’s growth potential, earnings estimates and quality of management, as well as other factors including some or all of the following: (i) stock prices which appear undervalued relative to the Portfolio Managers’ long-term cash flow growth potential; (ii) free cash flow generation and growth potential, including the Portfolio Managers’ views on the present value of that expectation; (iii) companies that are, or have the potential to become, industry leaders represented by high and growing market share, pricing power, or superior technology and/or business models relative to peers or new entrants; and (iv) underappreciated embedded business optionality (i.e., potential business opportunities that may be additive to the company’s core business).
Investments may include companies operating in any industry or sector, including, but not limited to internet software & services, interactive media & services, hardware, communications equipment, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, media, internet retail, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services. Disrupters are currently found primarily in the information technology, communication services, healthcare, and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund will concentrate its investments in companies operating in one or more industries within the information technology and communication services groups of industries.
The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it can invest more of its assets in fewer companies than a diversified fund.
As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable, as described below. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a position when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, when other opportunities appear more attractive or when there are changes to macroeconomic factors, markets, sectors and/or the company that would alter the Portfolio Managers’ assumptions about the company.
|Period
|NBDS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.7%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|28.8%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NBDS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|Period
|NBDS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-75.9%
|954.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-67.1%
|66.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.3%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NBDS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|43.6%
|N/A
|NBDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBDS % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.4 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|91.29%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|1
|470
|90.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.53 M
|0
|30.3 B
|89.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.83%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|37.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBDS % Rank
|Stocks
|97.88%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|82.96%
|Cash
|2.14%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|15.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|10.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|19.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|8.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|8.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBDS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|8.39%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|81.29%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|27.42%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|67.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|0.65%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|41.94%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|7.74%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|54.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|18.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|56.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|16.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBDS % Rank
|US
|97.88%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|34.73%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|77.49%
|NBDS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|73.95%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|43.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|NBDS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NBDS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NBDS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|NBDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBDS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|25.56%
|NBDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|NBDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBDS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|NBDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Jason Tauber, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2006. Jason is a Portfolio Manager for Large Cap Disciplined Growth and the Disrupters Portfolio. From 2004 to 2006, Jason was a research and trading analyst at Lehman Brothers, covering both retail and consumer packaged goods companies. Prior to business school, Jason was an investment banking analyst at Cowen & Company and a product manager for a financial software startup. Jason received an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University, where he was a Park Leadership Fellow and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Haverford College with a BS in Molecular Biology. Jason has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Rick Bradt, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2012. Rick is a Senior Research Analyst on the Large Cap Disciplined Growth Team. Previously, he was with Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia (CLSA) as a Director of Institutional Equity Sales where he developed targeted research ideas tailored to the specific investment approaches of his clients. Prior to that, he held similar roles with Jefferies, Pali Capital, SoundView Technology Group, and Schroders. Rick received an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a BA from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...