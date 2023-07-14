Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of carbon transition companies and infrastructure companies.

The Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in carbon transition companies, which it considers to be those companies that have, or in the Portfolio Managers’ view, are reasonably expected to have, at least 20% of their assets or revenue, committed to or derived from infrastructure that will facilitate global decarbonization and/or the reduction of other greenhouse gas emissions (such as through production, transportation, conversion, capture, utilization, and storage).

The balance of the Fund’s assets that satisfy the 80% test above will be invested in infrastructure companies, which it considers to be companies that own, operate, or are involved in the development, production, distribution, transportation, or servicing of industrial materials (including electrical equipment, machinery, chemicals, construction materials and equipment, steel, and timber), energy (including pipelines, natural gas and liquefied natural gas exports), utilities and renewable energy (including power generators, equipment suppliers, electric utilities and multi-utilities), real estate investments (including warehouses, water, sewer and logistical facilities), and telecommunication networks (including cell towers, data centers and internet providers).

The Portfolio Managers seek to invest in carbon transition and infrastructure companies that they identify as focused on, or in the process of transitioning their activities to be focused on (e.g., through their investments in capital expenditures), one or more of the following:

(i) low-carbon resources (i.e., issuers focused on producing renewable energy, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and green hydrogen, and the related storage and transport of these energies);

(ii) electrification (i.e., issuers that help enable the replacement of technologies that use higher carbon emitting fuels with those that use low-carbon resources as a source of energy, including those that support smart grid and electric vehicle charging solutions as well as electricity transmission and distribution that help expand usage of low-carbon solutions); and

(iii) carbon reduction solutions (i.e., issuers that directly facilitate the carbon reduction goals of infrastructure owners, including innovative raw materials, industrial gases, engineering and construction service providers, environmental services providers, and environmental technology providers).

While the Fund seeks to avoid companies whose business materially involves the exploration and production of fossil fuels, the Fund may invest in companies which have limited thermal coal exposure, but in such cases the Portfolio Managers would invest solely in those issuers that are transitioning their business models, products or services along a decarbonization pathway as identified through the universe and portfolio construction processes described below. Investments by the Fund in securities issued by companies that have more than 25% of revenue derived from thermal coal mining or are expanding new thermal coal power generation are subject to formal review and approval by the Manager’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Committee.

Universe Construction: The Portfolio Managers seek to identify carbon transition and infrastructure companies with, among other characteristics, current or projected assets and revenues relative to carbon transition initiatives, actual or planned capital expenditures or increases in R&D budgets related to carbon transition initiatives; and increases in allocations to certain other operating expenses that represent a material economic tie to carbon transition initiatives (e.g., sales, general and administrative, and recruiting efforts). In constructing their investable universe, the Portfolio Managers utilize data analysis tools including machine learning, natural language process and algorithms, which evaluate publicly available company information.

Although carbon transition and infrastructure companies may be found in any industry or sector, the Fund will concentrate its investments in companies operating in one or more industries within the electrical equipment, chemicals, electric utilities, independent power, renewables, multi-utilities and construction and engineering groups of industries.

The Fund may invest in equity securities issued by U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) companies, including companies located in emerging markets. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds, and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and China A-shares using the “connect programs” of local stock exchanges in China, such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program or other similar programs. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the Fund typically invests in companies that have market capitalization greater than $500 million at time of purchase.

Portfolio Construction: The Portfolio Managers will utilize disciplined, fundamental, bottom-up securities analysis to identify those carbon transition and infrastructure companies within the Fund’s investable universe for investment. Inputs used in this bottom-up analysis include available company disclosed data and company sustainability reports, third party data, sector-specific considerations, and industry sources and trends as well as direct engagement with company management. This analysis seeks to identify carbon transition and infrastructure companies with certain characteristics, which may include some or all of the following: (i) stock prices which appear undervalued relative to long-term cash flow growth potential; (ii) companies that are deemed industry leaders represented by high market share, pricing power, or superior technology and/or business models relative to peers or new entrants; (iii) companies that demonstrate potential for significant improvement in their businesses (e.g., top line growth greater than peers, margin expansion and/or increased cash flow generation); (iv) strong financial characteristics, including growth, margins, and/or capital returns and historic valuations on metrics such as price to cash flow, price to earnings or price to book value; and (v) proven management track records.

As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider ESG factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable, as described below. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information including proactive engagement on ESG issues, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may

enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.

The Portfolio Managers monitor their holdings and are focused on maintaining what they believe is an appropriate and attractive risk/reward balance with a disciplined sell process that acts quickly and dispassionately to address both positive and negative outcomes. A position is typically trimmed or exited for the following reasons: to harvest gains from significant short-term price appreciation, the achievement of a price target or elevated valuations, identification of a better idea, to minimize potential risks, an adverse regulatory or policy development, a significant deterioration of fundamentals, or a change in management or operating strategy.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to seek to achieve its investment objectives.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of carbon transition companies and infrastructure companies without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.