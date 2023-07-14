Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connected Consumer ETF

NBCC | Active ETF

$22.15

$5.4 M

0.10%

$0.02

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.4
$17.60
$22.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NBCC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connected Consumer ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Timothy Creedon

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) companies, including companies located in emerging markets, of any market capitalization, that are relevant to the theme of investing in the “Next Generation Connected Consumer” (referred to herein as “NextGen Consumer”). The Fund considers “NextGen Consumer” companies to be those companies that in the Portfolio Managers’ view are potential beneficiaries of the growing economic power of Generation Y and Z populations, including companies that may demonstrate significant growth potential from the development, advancement, use or sale of products, processes or services related to connectivity-based consumerism, including the global fifth generation (i.e., 5G) mobile network and future generations of mobile network connectivity and technology.

NextGen Consumer companies may include companies operating in any industry or sector. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends and such sectors currently include, but are not limited to: information technology (e.g., electronics, cloud and online storage), consumer discretionary (e.g., internet retail, virtual reality enabled e-commerce, entertainment), communication services (e.g., interactive media, social media and messaging), and consumer staples (personal, household and food products, commerce and food delivery).

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds, and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and China A-shares using the “connect programs” of local stock exchanges in China, such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program or other similar programs. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the Fund typically invests in companies that have market capitalization greater than $500 million at time of purchase.

The Fund’s investable universe is constructed by analyzing consumer trends and behavior within the Generation Y and Z populations. The Portfolio Managers utilize data analysis tools including machine learning, natural language process and algorithms which evaluate publicly available company information to classify companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of the NextGen Consumer (as defined above) (i.e., companies that have introduced, or are seeking to introduce, a product or service that can benefit from the growing economic power of Generation Y and Z populations). In identifying the Fund’s investible universe, the Portfolio Managers seek to identify companies that demonstrate certain economic characteristics that the team views as attractive, including: growth of earnings and/or sales, increases in research and development budgets, and increases in allocations to certain operating expenses related to the NextGen Consumer (e.g., sales, general and administrative, and recruiting efforts among other indicia of focus on Generation Y and Z populations).

The Portfolio Managers will utilize disciplined, fundamental, bottom-up securities analysis in an effort to identify those NextGen Consumer companies within the Fund’s investable universe that they believe are well-positioned to benefit from new business models, products or services related to the NextGen Consumer. Through fundamental research, the Portfolio Managers will seek to identify companies with certain characteristics, including some or all of the following: (i) stock prices which appear undervalued relative to long-term cash flow growth potential; (ii) companies that are deemed industry leaders represented by high market share, pricing power, or superior technology and/or business models relative to peers or new entrants; (iii) companies that demonstrate potential for significant improvement in their businesses (e.g., top line growth greater than peers, margin expansion and/or increased cash flow generation); (iv) strong financial characteristics, including growth, margins, and/or capital returns and historic valuations on metrics such as price to cash flow, price to earnings or price to book value; (v) proven management track records; and (vi) companies that demonstrate the potential for a catalyst, including, but not limited to, a merger, restructuring, liquidation, spin off or management change.

As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable, as described below. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information including proactive engagement on ESG issues, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.

The Portfolio Managers constantly monitor their holdings and are focused on maintaining what they believe is an appropriate and attractive risk/reward balance with a disciplined sell process that acts quickly and dispassionately to address both positive and negative outcomes. A position is typically trimmed or exited for the following reasons: to harvest gains from significant short-term price appreciation, the positive realization of a catalyst, the achievement of a price target or elevated valuations, identification of a better idea, to minimize potential risks, to address an absence of near-term drivers or catalysts, a significant deterioration of fundamentals, a change in management or operating strategy or the failure of a catalyst to develop.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to seek to achieve its investment objectives.

Read More

NBCC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -25.0% 16.3% N/A
1 Yr 19.1% -31.8% 19.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -4.6% 21.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -1.9% 12.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 1.1% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -55.7% 29.4% N/A
2021 N/A -13.5% 24.4% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 5.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.3% 16.3% N/A
1 Yr N/A -31.8% 19.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -4.6% 21.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.9% 12.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.7% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -55.7% 29.4% N/A
2021 N/A -13.5% 24.4% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 5.8% N/A

NBCC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NBCC Category Low Category High NBCC % Rank
Net Assets 5.4 M 979 K 16.1 B 92.59%
Number of Holdings 44 25 327 79.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.8 M 431 K 11.1 B 92.59%
Weighting of Top 10 35.12% 13.6% 74.1% 75.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 4.51%
  2. Dollar Tree Inc 4.25%
  3. McDonald's Corp 3.88%
  4. Moncler SpA 3.78%
  5. Cedar Fair LP 3.61%
  6. Walmart Inc 3.58%
  7. Basic-Fit NV 3.51%
  8. Las Vegas Sands Corp 3.34%
  9. Simply Good Foods Co/The 3.29%
  10. Becle SAB de CV 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NBCC % Rank
Stocks 		96.19% 77.53% 100.38% 94.44%
Cash 		3.81% -0.37% 22.47% 14.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.26%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 14.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 11.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 11.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NBCC % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 11.11%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 56.29% 18.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 38.79% 29.63%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.91% 70.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 3.70%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 7.31% 9.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 93.76% 24.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 24.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.08% 68.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 18.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NBCC % Rank
US 		73.54% 26.30% 99.97% 68.52%
Non US 		22.65% 0.00% 73.67% 33.33%

NBCC - Expenses

Operational Fees

NBCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 2.44% 68.52%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.03% 0.85% 70.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

NBCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NBCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NBCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 214.00% N/A

NBCC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NBCC Category Low Category High NBCC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.10% 0.00% 3.30% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NBCC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NBCC Category Low Category High NBCC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.54% 2.70% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NBCC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NBCC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Creedon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2022

0.15

0.2%

Timothy Creedon, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2005 and is Director of Research for the Global Equity Research Department and a Portfolio Manager on the Neuberger Berman Focus Fund and the Neuberger Berman Research Opportunity Portfolio. Prior to his appointment as Director of Research, Tim served as an equity analyst covering Consumer Staples companies for the department. Previously, he spent three years working as a sell-side research associate at Lehman Brothers, also covering consumer stocks, and two years working in the Private Equity group at Lehman Brothers, where he was responsible for analyzing and executing investments in early stage telecom/media companies. Tim began his career at Merrill Lynch, where he spent two years working in Investment Banking, covering the telecommunications industry. He is a CFA charterholder and graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service with a concentration in International Economics.

Kai Cui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2022

0.15

0.2%

Kai Cui, PhD, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Cui joined Neuberger Berman in 2018 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since April, 2022. Mr. Cui is the Head of Equity Data Science and leads the integration of data science and data insights in global equity research and strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a data scientist and Head of Point72 Aperio Modeling at Point72 Asset Management since 2015.

John Marco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2022

0.15

0.2%

John San Marco, CFA is a Senior Vice President of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. San Marco joined the firm in 2014 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since April, 2022. Mr. San Marco is a Senior Research Analyst in the Global Equity Research Department covering Consumer Discretionary. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman, he was an equity analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott since 2008.

Hariharan Ramanan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2022

0.15

0.2%

2019 – Present Neuberger Berman 2014 – 2018 Valarc Holdings, Managing Partner, Global Equities 2007 — 2014 Eminence Capital, Portfolio Manager, International Equities 2004 — 2007 Basso Capital, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager 2002 – 2004 Advent International, Senior Associate, Private Equity 2000 - 2002 Lehman Brothers, Analyst, Private Equity Knox College, BA (Mathematics and Economics) 21 Years of Industry Experience

Kevin McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2022

0.15

0.2%

Kevin McCarthy is a Senior Vice President of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. McCarthy joined the firm in 2004 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since April, 2022. He is a Senior Research Analyst in the Global Equity Research Department, covering Consumer Discretionary.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

