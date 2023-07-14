Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
NBCC | Active ETF
$22.15
$5.4 M
0.10%
$0.02
0.65%
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.1%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) companies, including companies located in emerging markets, of any market capitalization, that are relevant to the theme of investing in the “Next Generation Connected Consumer” (referred to herein as “NextGen Consumer”). The Fund considers “NextGen Consumer” companies to be those companies that in the Portfolio Managers’ view are potential beneficiaries of the growing economic power of Generation Y and Z populations, including companies that may demonstrate significant growth potential from the development, advancement, use or sale of products, processes or services related to connectivity-based consumerism, including the global fifth generation (i.e., 5G) mobile network and future generations of mobile network connectivity and technology.
NextGen Consumer companies may include companies operating in any industry or sector. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends and such sectors currently include, but are not limited to: information technology (e.g., electronics, cloud and online storage), consumer discretionary (e.g., internet retail, virtual reality enabled e-commerce, entertainment), communication services (e.g., interactive media, social media and messaging), and consumer staples (personal, household and food products, commerce and food delivery).
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds, and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and China A-shares using the “connect programs” of local stock exchanges in China, such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program or other similar programs. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the Fund typically invests in companies that have market capitalization greater than $500 million at time of purchase.
The Fund’s investable universe is constructed by analyzing consumer trends and behavior within the Generation Y and Z populations. The Portfolio Managers utilize data analysis tools including machine learning, natural language process and algorithms which evaluate publicly available company information to classify companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of the NextGen Consumer (as defined above) (i.e., companies that have introduced, or are seeking to introduce, a product or service that can benefit from the growing economic power of Generation Y and Z populations). In identifying the Fund’s investible universe, the Portfolio Managers seek to identify companies that demonstrate certain economic characteristics that the team views as attractive, including: growth of earnings and/or sales, increases in research and development budgets, and increases in allocations to certain operating expenses related to the NextGen Consumer (e.g., sales, general and administrative, and recruiting efforts among other indicia of focus on Generation Y and Z populations).
The Portfolio Managers will utilize disciplined, fundamental, bottom-up securities analysis in an effort to identify those NextGen Consumer companies within the Fund’s investable universe that they believe are well-positioned to benefit from new business models, products or services related to the NextGen Consumer. Through fundamental research, the Portfolio Managers will seek to identify companies with certain characteristics, including some or all of the following: (i) stock prices which appear undervalued relative to long-term cash flow growth potential; (ii) companies that are deemed industry leaders represented by high market share, pricing power, or superior technology and/or business models relative to peers or new entrants; (iii) companies that demonstrate potential for significant improvement in their businesses (e.g., top line growth greater than peers, margin expansion and/or increased cash flow generation); (iv) strong financial characteristics, including growth, margins, and/or capital returns and historic valuations on metrics such as price to cash flow, price to earnings or price to book value; (v) proven management track records; and (vi) companies that demonstrate the potential for a catalyst, including, but not limited to, a merger, restructuring, liquidation, spin off or management change.
As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable, as described below. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information including proactive engagement on ESG issues, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.
The Portfolio Managers constantly monitor their holdings and are focused on maintaining what they believe is an appropriate and attractive risk/reward balance with a disciplined sell process that acts quickly and dispassionately to address both positive and negative outcomes. A position is typically trimmed or exited for the following reasons: to harvest gains from significant short-term price appreciation, the positive realization of a catalyst, the achievement of a price target or elevated valuations, identification of a better idea, to minimize potential risks, to address an absence of near-term drivers or catalysts, a significant deterioration of fundamentals, a change in management or operating strategy or the failure of a catalyst to develop.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to seek to achieve its investment objectives.
|Period
|NBCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-25.0%
|16.3%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-31.8%
|19.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|21.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-1.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|1.1%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NBCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-55.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|5.8%
|N/A
|Period
|NBCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-41.3%
|16.3%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.8%
|19.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|21.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.7%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NBCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-55.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|5.8%
|N/A
|NBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBCC % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.4 M
|979 K
|16.1 B
|92.59%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|25
|327
|79.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.8 M
|431 K
|11.1 B
|92.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.12%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|75.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBCC % Rank
|Stocks
|96.19%
|77.53%
|100.38%
|94.44%
|Cash
|3.81%
|-0.37%
|22.47%
|14.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|14.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|11.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|11.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBCC % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|11.11%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|18.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.79%
|29.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.91%
|70.37%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|3.70%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.31%
|9.26%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|24.07%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|24.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|68.52%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|18.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBCC % Rank
|US
|73.54%
|26.30%
|99.97%
|68.52%
|Non US
|22.65%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|33.33%
|NBCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.08%
|2.44%
|68.52%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|70.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|NBCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|NBCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NBCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|214.00%
|N/A
|NBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBCC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.10%
|0.00%
|3.30%
|66.67%
|NBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBCC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.54%
|2.70%
|N/A
|NBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Timothy Creedon, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2005 and is Director of Research for the Global Equity Research Department and a Portfolio Manager on the Neuberger Berman Focus Fund and the Neuberger Berman Research Opportunity Portfolio. Prior to his appointment as Director of Research, Tim served as an equity analyst covering Consumer Staples companies for the department. Previously, he spent three years working as a sell-side research associate at Lehman Brothers, also covering consumer stocks, and two years working in the Private Equity group at Lehman Brothers, where he was responsible for analyzing and executing investments in early stage telecom/media companies. Tim began his career at Merrill Lynch, where he spent two years working in Investment Banking, covering the telecommunications industry. He is a CFA charterholder and graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service with a concentration in International Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Kai Cui, PhD, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Cui joined Neuberger Berman in 2018 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since April, 2022. Mr. Cui is the Head of Equity Data Science and leads the integration of data science and data insights in global equity research and strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a data scientist and Head of Point72 Aperio Modeling at Point72 Asset Management since 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2022
0.15
0.2%
John San Marco, CFA is a Senior Vice President of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. San Marco joined the firm in 2014 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since April, 2022. Mr. San Marco is a Senior Research Analyst in the Global Equity Research Department covering Consumer Discretionary. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman, he was an equity analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott since 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2022
0.15
0.2%
2019 – Present Neuberger Berman 2014 – 2018 Valarc Holdings, Managing Partner, Global Equities 2007 — 2014 Eminence Capital, Portfolio Manager, International Equities 2004 — 2007 Basso Capital, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager 2002 – 2004 Advent International, Senior Associate, Private Equity 2000 - 2002 Lehman Brothers, Analyst, Private Equity Knox College, BA (Mathematics and Economics) 21 Years of Industry Experience
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Kevin McCarthy is a Senior Vice President of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. McCarthy joined the firm in 2004 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since April, 2022. He is a Senior Research Analyst in the Global Equity Research Department, covering Consumer Discretionary.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
