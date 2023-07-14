Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

ETF
NANR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.97 -1.16 -2.18%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
NANR (ETF)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.97 -1.16 -2.18%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
NANR (ETF)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.97 -1.16 -2.18%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

NANR | ETF

$51.97

$545 M

2.70%

$1.40

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.4%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

23.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

Net Assets

$545 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.1
$45.53
$58.79

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

NANR | ETF

$51.97

$545 M

2.70%

$1.40

0.35%

NANR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 29.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    11400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P BMI North American Natural Resources Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index comprises publicly traded large- and mid-capitalization U.S. and Canadian companies in the natural resources and commodities businesses that meet certain investability requirements and are classified within the subindustries of one of three natural resources categories: energy, metals & mining or agriculture. The Index is a sub-set of the S&P Global LargeMidCap Commodity and Resources Index (the Parent Index), which serves as the initial universe of eligible securities for the Index. The Parent Index consists of large- and mid-cap companies in the S&P Global BMI that fall into three different natural resources clusters: Energy, Materials, and Agriculture. The Index consists of companies comprising the Parent Index that are domiciled in and publicly traded in the U.S. or Canada and have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $1 billion and a minimum three-month average daily value traded of $5 million. Each natural resources category includes companies classified within specific Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industries according to the company's principal business activity. The energy category consists of companies classified in the following sub-industries: coal & consumable fuels; integrated oil & gas; oil & gas drilling; oil & gas exploration & production; oil & gas refining & marketing; and oil & gas equipment & services. The metals & mining category consists of companies classified in the following sub-industries: aluminum; diversified metals & mining; steel; copper; gold; precious metals & minerals; and silver. The agriculture category consists of companies classified in the following sub-industries: agricultural products; fertilizers & agricultural chemicals; forest products; paper packaging; paper products and Timber real estate investment trusts. At each quarterly Index rebalancing, the combined weight of securities of companies in the energy, metals & mining and agriculture categories are set at 45%, 35% and 20%, respectively. Index constituents are weighted within each natural resources category proportionally to their float-adjusted market capitalization subject to individual security weights limits. A company's float-adjusted market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the number of shares readily available in the market by the price of such shares. Modifications are made to the weightings, if required, to conform to requirements applicable to regulated investment companies under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Internal Revenue Code), and reduce single stock concentration. The Index is rebalanced quarterly. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 34 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

NANR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NANR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -6.5% 18.8% 89.09%
1 Yr 16.3% -4.2% 49.8% 55.96%
3 Yr 23.2%* -1.0% 56.7% 24.53%
5 Yr 10.2%* -5.2% 17.3% 10.89%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.7% 12.5% 67.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NANR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 26.5% -32.2% 34.0% 10.28%
2021 16.8% -2.5% 35.5% 11.43%
2020 0.3% -8.5% 32.1% 75.73%
2019 4.4% -12.4% 8.5% 27.45%
2018 -3.6% -11.7% 24.9% 31.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NANR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.6% -23.6% 37.6% 1.82%
1 Yr 39.9% -13.2% 45.1% 1.83%
3 Yr 29.5%* -1.0% 56.7% 9.52%
5 Yr 15.9%* -5.2% 22.1% 4.04%
10 Yr N/A* -8.8% 14.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NANR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 26.5% -32.2% 34.0% 10.28%
2021 16.8% -2.5% 35.5% 11.43%
2020 0.3% -8.5% 32.1% 75.73%
2019 4.4% -12.4% 8.5% 27.45%
2018 -3.6% -11.7% 24.9% 31.96%

NANR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NANR Category Low Category High NANR % Rank
Net Assets 545 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 52.25%
Number of Holdings 31 23 422 92.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 393 M 770 K 4.68 B 39.64%
Weighting of Top 10 58.43% 18.0% 74.6% 15.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 9.98%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 9.70%
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 8.66%
  4. Chevron Corp 7.62%
  5. Newmont Corp 5.45%
  6. Corteva Inc 5.10%
  7. Franco-Nevada Corp 4.87%
  8. Barrick Gold Corp 4.83%
  9. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co 4.59%
  10. Nutrien Ltd 4.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NANR % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 78.27% 100.48% 16.22%
Cash 		0.10% -1.77% 21.06% 77.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 36.94%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 39.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 37.84%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 40.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NANR % Rank
Energy 		50.54% 0.00% 89.67% 21.62%
Basic Materials 		42.76% 2.49% 100.00% 42.34%
Consumer Defense 		6.69% 0.00% 33.96% 19.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.93% 70.27%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 63.96%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 52.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 63.67% 93.69%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 62.16%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 45.05%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 35.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 43.37% 72.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NANR % Rank
US 		56.30% 8.98% 99.93% 66.67%
Non US 		43.60% 0.00% 90.92% 32.43%

NANR - Expenses

Operational Fees

NANR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.08% 5.06% 92.79%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.25% 7.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

NANR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NANR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NANR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 4.00% 169.00% 39.33%

NANR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NANR Category Low Category High NANR % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.70% 0.00% 8.26% 9.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NANR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NANR Category Low Category High NANR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.68% -35.65% 9.06% 15.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NANR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NANR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2015

6.46

6.5%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2015

6.46

6.5%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Emiliano Rabinovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Emiliano Rabinovich, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Within this group, he is the strategy leader for their Smart Beta and ESG products. Mr. Rabinovich currently manages a varied mix of funds that include both traditional indexing and a variety of alternative beta mandates. Also, he manages several local and global strategies and fund structures, which include separate accounts, commingled funds and mutual funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×