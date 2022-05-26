The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

TOBAM Maximum Diversification USA Index

The Index is a rules-based index that is designed to create a more diversified equity portfolio of the common and preferred stock of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies relative to traditional market capitalization weighted benchmarks. The Index uses a quantitative model to weight companies in the Index universe to maximize the Diversification Ratio ® of the Index, a proprietary metric based on the volatility of each Index constituent and its correlation to the other Index constituents. The Index was developed in 2011 by TOBAM S.A.S., the Fund’s index provider.

Construction of the Index begins with the universe of large and mid-capitalization common and preferred stocks of U.S. companies with a minimum market capitalization set by the Index rules and adjusted quarterly based on changes to the overall U.S. equity market capitalization. As of September 17, 2021, the minimum market capitalization for companies eligible to be added to the Index was USD $10.5 billion (USD $8.4 billion for companies already included in the Index). Companies in the Index universe are then screened to eliminate securities with insufficient liquidity and relatively new issues.

The remaining companies are then screened against a socially responsible investment (“SRI”) exclusion blacklist. The SRI exclusion blacklist contains those companies whose activities do not meet the criteria for socially responsible investing, such as the production or sale of unconventional weapons, production of tobacco, production of coal or coal-based energy, serious or systematic human rights violations, severe environmental damage, gross corruption, or other particularly serious violation of ethical norms. Companies included on the SRI exclusion blacklist are not eligible to be added to the Index, and the remaining companies constitute the “Eligible Universe” for the Index.

Companies in the Eligible Universe are then analyzed for their volatility and correlation to each other and weighted to maximize the Diversification Ratio ® , a mathematical definition of diversification developed by TOBAM. The model used to maximize the Diversification Ratio (the “MaxDiv ® Model”) seeks to lower the overall volatility of the Index while maintaining its diversification. The maximum weight for each stock is the lower of (i) 1.5% or (ii) 20 times the security’s weight had the Eligible Universe been market capitalization weighted (the “Cap-Weighted Benchmark”).

Additionally, at the time of each reconstitution of the Index, the MaxDiv Model is constrained to ensure that the “active share” of the Index, which measures how much the holdings of the Index differ from those of the securities in the Cap-Weighted Benchmark, cannot exceed 50%.

The MaxDiv Model is also optimized to reduce turnover and to limit the Index’s carbon emissions to 80% of the emissions of the Cap-Weighted Benchmark.

The Index is reconstituted ( i.e. , Index Constituents are added or deleted, and weights are reset based on the MaxDiv Model) quarterly after the close of business on the third Friday of each March, June, September and December using data as of the close of business on the first Friday of the relevant month.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in equity securities that are principally traded in the United States.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index . However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e.

, holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.