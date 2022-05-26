Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF

MXDU | ETF

-

$94.4 M

0.00%

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$94.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MXDU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
TOBAM Maximum Diversification USA Index
The Index is a rules-based index that is designed to create a more diversified equity portfolio of the common and preferred stock of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies relative to traditional market capitalization weighted benchmarks. The Index uses a quantitative model to weight companies in the Index universe to maximize the Diversification Ratio® of the Index, a proprietary metric based on the volatility of each Index constituent and its correlation to the other Index constituents. The Index was developed in 2011 by TOBAM S.A.S., the Fund’s index provider.
Construction of the Index begins with the universe of large and mid-capitalization common and preferred stocks of U.S. companies with a minimum market capitalization set by the Index rules and adjusted quarterly based on changes to the overall U.S. equity market capitalization. As of September 17, 2021, the minimum market capitalization for companies eligible to be added to the Index was USD $10.5 billion (USD $8.4 billion for companies already included in the Index). Companies in the Index universe are then screened to eliminate securities with insufficient liquidity and relatively new issues.
The remaining companies are then screened against a socially responsible investment (“SRI”) exclusion blacklist. The SRI exclusion blacklist contains those companies whose activities do not meet the criteria for socially responsible investing, such as the production or sale of unconventional weapons, production of tobacco, production of coal or coal-based energy, serious or systematic human rights violations, severe environmental damage, gross corruption, or other particularly serious violation of ethical norms. Companies included on the SRI exclusion blacklist are not eligible to be added to the Index, and the remaining companies constitute the “Eligible Universe” for the Index.
Companies in the Eligible Universe are then analyzed for their volatility and correlation to each other and weighted to maximize the Diversification Ratio®, a mathematical definition of diversification developed by TOBAM. The model used to maximize the Diversification Ratio (the “MaxDiv® Model”) seeks to lower the overall volatility of the Index while maintaining its diversification. The maximum weight for each stock is the lower of (i) 1.5% or (ii) 20 times the security’s weight had the Eligible Universe been market capitalization weighted (the “Cap-Weighted Benchmark”).
Additionally, at the time of each reconstitution of the Index, the MaxDiv Model is constrained to ensure that the “active share” of the Index, which measures how much the holdings of the Index differ from those of the securities in the Cap-Weighted Benchmark, cannot exceed 50%.
The MaxDiv Model is also optimized to reduce turnover and to limit the Index’s carbon emissions to 80% of the emissions of the Cap-Weighted Benchmark.
The Index is reconstituted (i.e., Index Constituents are added or deleted, and weights are reset based on the MaxDiv Model) quarterly after the close of business on the third Friday of each March, June, September and December using data as of the close of business on the first Friday of the relevant month.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in equity securities that are principally traded in the United States.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

MXDU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXDU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -51.8% 22.1% 32.18%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 46.9% 96.90%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% 92.31%
5 Yr N/A* -29.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXDU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% 74.79%
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% 8.92%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% 40.58%
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% 13.44%
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXDU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 76.32%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 67.6% 96.44%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% 91.45%
5 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXDU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% 74.79%
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% 8.92%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% 41.10%
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% 36.62%
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

MXDU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXDU Category Low Category High MXDU % Rank
Net Assets 94.4 M 38 K 1.21 T 81.06%
Number of Holdings 461 1 4154 22.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.8 M 1.74 K 270 B 86.39%
Weighting of Top 10 44.24% 1.8% 100.0% 97.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 30.73%
  2. Newmont Goldcorp Corp 1.90%
  3. General Mills Inc 1.65%
  4. Kroger Co/The 1.61%
  5. Dollar Tree Inc 1.61%
  6. Amazon.com Inc 1.42%
  7. Biogen Inc 1.40%
  8. Consolidated Edison Inc 1.40%
  9. Diamondback Energy Inc 1.26%
  10. Extra Space Storage Inc 1.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXDU % Rank
Stocks 		99.68% 0.00% 130.24% 24.44%
Cash 		30.94% -102.29% 100.00% 74.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 77.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 77.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 76.04%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 76.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXDU % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 14.15%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 93.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 8.21%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 96.76%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 2.48%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 95.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 54.24%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 25.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 1.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 63.01%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 34.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXDU % Rank
US 		99.68% 0.00% 127.77% 33.56%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 49.56%

MXDU - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXDU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.01% 3.53% 78.71%
Management Fee 0.34% 0.00% 2.00% 31.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MXDU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXDU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXDU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 62.94%

MXDU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXDU Category Low Category High MXDU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 16.56% 87.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXDU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXDU Category Low Category High MXDU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 31.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXDU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXDU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2017

4.62

4.6%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2020

1.86

1.9%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is a portfolio manager. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.12 2.42

