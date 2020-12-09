Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
-
$12.3 M
0.00%
-
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
-
$12.3 M
0.00%
-
|Period
|MVIN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.5%
|10.4%
|98.58%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-37.3%
|101.6%
|98.97%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|120.6%
|75.07%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|57.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|10.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MVIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVIN % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.3 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|94.13%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|10801
|53.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|0
|34.5 B
|95.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.6%
|100.0%
|63.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVIN % Rank
|Stocks
|96.28%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|78.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|33.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|54.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|27.50%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|17.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|33.64%
|MVIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|3.96%
|33.85%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.60%
|32.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MVIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MVIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MVIN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|74.15%
|MVIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVIN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.87%
|68.40%
|MVIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MVIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVIN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|9.38%
|MVIN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.524
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$1.516
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.765
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.648
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.845
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 25, 2016
4.1
4.1%
Mr. Just joined Ostrum AM in 2006. He began his career in 1994 as a derivatives trader in New York for Société Générale before becoming a consultant specializing in strategy for Cabinet Mars & Co. He then joined Exane as Head of the sell-side analyst team covering the European distribution sector related to the European equity market. He then joined the Japanese equity team of Ostrum AM in June 2006 as an analyst and subsequently became equity portfolio manager. In 2008, he became head of the Model Driven Equity management team and then head of the Core Equity management team at the end of 2010. Since May 2012, he has been head of Seeyond’s equity team. Mr. Just graduated from HEC Paris and from the CFA Institute, holds a master’s degree from the Community of European Management Schools.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 25, 2016
4.1
4.1%
Juan-Sebastian Caicedo, CFA® - Mr. Caicedo has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 2016. Mr. Caicedo joined Ostrum AM in 2008 and began his career in the equity department in the Core, Retail and Quantitative Financial Modelling team. In 2009, he was put in charge of Minimum Variance strategies. He also works on diversification, risk management and statistical arbitrage strategies. Mr. Caicedo is currently a Quantitative Equity Portfolio Manager within Seeyond’s equity team. Mr. Caicedo graduated from the ESCP Europe in 2009, holds a degree in Mathematics from Universidad of Los Andes (Bogota) and has over 11 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 25, 2016
4.1
4.1%
Mr. Nary began his investment career in 2007, joined Ostrum US in 2016 and subsequently joined Natixis Advisors in 2019. Prior to joining Ostrum US, Mr. Nary worked as a senior trader, first at Windhaven Investment Management, Inc. and then at F-Squared Investment Management, LLC. Most recently, Mr. Nary was Head Trader at ARS Investment Management. Mr. Nary received a B.S. in Finance and an M.B.A. from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.1
|2.92
