Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF

ETF
MVIN
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
MVIN (ETF)

Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
MVIN (ETF)

Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF

MVIN | ETF

-

$12.3 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF

MVIN | ETF

-

$12.3 M

0.00%

-

MVIN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Loomis Sayles Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Nicolas Just

Fund Description

MVIN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 10.4% 98.58%
1 Yr N/A -37.3% 101.6% 98.97%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 120.6% 75.07%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 57.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% 93.31%
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% 3.75%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% 91.06%
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 10.4% 98.45%
1 Yr N/A -37.3% 101.6% 98.05%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 120.6% 70.42%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 57.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% 93.44%
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% 5.85%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% 94.15%
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% N/A

MVIN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MVIN Category Low Category High MVIN % Rank
Net Assets 12.3 M 1.02 M 369 B 94.13%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 10801 53.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 0 34.5 B 95.00%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.6% 100.0% 63.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 2.46%
  2. Symrise AG 2.42%
  3. Symrise AG 2.42%
  4. Symrise AG 2.42%
  5. Symrise AG 2.42%
  6. Symrise AG 2.42%
  7. Symrise AG 2.42%
  8. Symrise AG 2.42%
  9. Symrise AG 2.42%
  10. Symrise AG 2.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MVIN % Rank
Stocks 		96.28% 0.00% 122.60% 78.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 33.29%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 54.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 27.50%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 17.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 33.64%

MVIN - Expenses

Operational Fees

MVIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 3.96% 33.85%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.60% 32.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MVIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MVIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MVIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% 74.15%

MVIN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MVIN Category Low Category High MVIN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.87% 68.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MVIN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MVIN Category Low Category High MVIN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% 9.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MVIN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MVIN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicolas Just

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 25, 2016

4.1

4.1%

Mr. Just joined Ostrum AM in 2006. He began his career in 1994 as a derivatives trader in New York for Société Générale before becoming a consultant specializing in strategy for Cabinet Mars & Co. He then joined Exane as Head of the sell-side analyst team covering the European distribution sector related to the European equity market. He then joined the Japanese equity team of Ostrum AM in June 2006 as an analyst and subsequently became equity portfolio manager. In 2008, he became head of the Model Driven Equity management team and then head of the Core Equity management team at the end of 2010. Since May 2012, he has been head of Seeyond’s equity team. Mr. Just graduated from HEC Paris and from the CFA Institute, holds a master’s degree from the Community of European Management Schools.

Juan Sebastian Caicedo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 25, 2016

4.1

4.1%

Juan-Sebastian Caicedo, CFA® - Mr. Caicedo has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 2016. Mr. Caicedo joined Ostrum AM in 2008 and began his career in the equity department in the Core, Retail and Quantitative Financial Modelling team. In 2009, he was put in charge of Minimum Variance strategies. He also works on diversification, risk management and statistical arbitrage strategies. Mr. Caicedo is currently a Quantitative Equity Portfolio Manager within Seeyond’s equity team. Mr. Caicedo graduated from the ESCP Europe in 2009, holds a degree in Mathematics from Universidad of Los Andes (Bogota) and has over 11 years of investment experience.

Alexander Nary

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 25, 2016

4.1

4.1%

Mr. Nary began his investment career in 2007, joined Ostrum US in 2016 and subsequently joined Natixis Advisors in 2019. Prior to joining Ostrum US, Mr. Nary worked as a senior trader, first at Windhaven Investment Management, Inc. and then at F-Squared Investment Management, LLC. Most recently, Mr. Nary was Head Trader at ARS Investment Management. Mr. Nary received a B.S. in Finance and an M.B.A. from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.1 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×