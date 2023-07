The fund invests in various sectors of the fixed income market holding instruments such as corporate bonds and notes, government securities, securitized credit instruments, and emerging markets debt securities. The portfolio managers select securities using a sector rotation approach that integrates proprietary fundamental research and quantitative model inputs, such as economic activity, inflation and monetary policy, and technical analysis of relative value among various sectors. The fund invests in both investment-grade and high-yield debt securities. Investment grade securities are those that have been rated in one of the top four credit quality categories by an independent rating agency or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. High-yield securities, which are also known as “junk bonds,” are those that have been rated by an independent rating agency below the highest four categories or determined by the advisor to be of similar quality.

The debt securities in which the fund invests may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, including emerging markets currencies. The fund may also invest in certain equity securities such as preferred stock, convertible securities, or equity equivalents provided that such investments are consistent with the fund’s investment objectives. The fund has no average maturity or duration limitations.

In addition to the securities listed above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.

The fund may also utilize derivative instruments provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objectives. Such derivative instruments include options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps (such as credit default swaps either on a single issuer or a securities index), or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities. The fund may invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other similarly structured investments. The fund may use foreign currency exchange contracts to shift investment exposure from one currency into another for hedging purposes or to enhance returns.

The portfolio managers may engage in hedging of portfolio positions, which usually involves entering into a derivative transaction that has the opposite characteristic of the position being hedged. The net effect of these two positions is intended to reduce or eliminate the exposure created by the first position.