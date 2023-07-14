Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
23.9%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in securities comprising the Index. The Index was designed by Fount Investment Co., Ltd. (the “Index Provider”) to measure the performance of companies that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to metaverse technology (“Metaverse Companies”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Metaverse Companies.
“Metaverse” is a term used to describe the concept of a future iteration of the internet made up of persistent, shared, three-dimensional virtual spaces in a virtual universe. To construct the Index, the Index Provider begins by identifying certain sub-industries, as defined by the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) or the FactSet Revere Business and Industry Classification System, in which companies are likely to be engaged in one of the following components of the metaverse (each, a “Metaverse Sub-Industry”):
|·
|Augmented Reality – an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory and olfactory.
|·
|Life Log – a personal record of one’s daily life in a varying amount of detail, for a variety of purposes. The record contains a comprehensive dataset of a human’s activities. The data could be used to increase knowledge about how people live their lives. In recent years, some lifelog data has been automatically captured by wearable technology or mobile devices.
|·
|Mirror World – a representation of the real world in digital form. Mirror worlds attempt to map real world structures in a geographically accurate way.
|·
|Virtual World – a computer-simulated environment that may be populated by many users who can create a personal avatar, explore, participate in activities, and communicate with others.
The Index Provider compiles publicly available information regarding the companies classified in these sub-industries and applies a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm that extracts patterns from analyzing data, resulting in the identification of Metaverse Companies. After identifying the initial investment universe, each company’s one year forecasted revenue is reviewed and only companies that are expected to derive more than 50% of their revenue from a Metaverse Sub-Industry are included. These companies are then reviewed by the Index Provider to ensure they are consistent with the theme of the Index, and the top 50 securities by market capitalization are selected for the Index, with a minimum market capitalization of $300 million required for initial inclusion.
Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index include publicly listed common stock of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) issuers. Index constituents are weighted according to a modified market capitalization weighting methodology that factors in expected Metaverse Sub-Industry revenue. Constituents are subject to weight caps such that no individual stock may represent more than 10% of the Index and the aggregate weight of each stock representing more than 5% of the Index may not exceed 40% of the Index. The Index is rebalanced on an annual basis.
The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 1, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Entertainment Industry and Interactive Media & Services Industry, as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of December 1, 2022, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the Communication Services Sector, as defined by GICS.
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
The Index Provider is not an affiliate of the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated and administered by Moorgate Benchmarks Ltd., which is not an affiliate of the Fund, the Adviser or the Index Provider.
|Period
|MTVR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.9%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|87.64%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MTVR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.4%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|Period
|MTVR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-75.9%
|954.2%
|91.24%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-67.1%
|66.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.3%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MTVR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.4%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|43.6%
|N/A
|MTVR
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTVR % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.7 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|87.11%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|1
|470
|55.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.44 M
|0
|30.3 B
|81.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.38%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|52.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTVR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|51.13%
|Cash
|0.18%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|45.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|12.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|21.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|9.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|10.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTVR % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|10.32%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|97.42%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|29.35%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|68.06%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|55.48%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|71.94%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|9.68%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|1.94%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|20.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|38.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|18.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTVR % Rank
|US
|51.15%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|94.21%
|Non US
|48.67%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|5.47%
|MTVR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|57.23%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|47.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MTVR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MTVR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MTVR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|MTVR
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTVR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|6.07%
|MTVR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MTVR
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTVR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|MTVR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...