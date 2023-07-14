Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-4.4%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$31.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|MSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.4%
|-13.8%
|30.8%
|96.09%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-16.2%
|40.4%
|87.71%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-22.0%
|29.1%
|51.22%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|15.7%
|51.33%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.2%
|5.5%
|63.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|14.45%
|2021
|3.1%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|50.30%
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|N/A
|Period
|MSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|68.16%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-52.8%
|40.4%
|56.42%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|29.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.1%
|16.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|15.03%
|2021
|3.1%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|50.30%
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|N/A
|MSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.8 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|77.65%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|3
|2670
|99.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.2 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|38.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|0.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSVX % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|4.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|92.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|45.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|57.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|43.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|56.98%
|MSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|89.08%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|36.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|MSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|N/A
|MSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|9.33%
|24.02%
|MSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.14%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|62.71%
|MSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.459
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 13, 2020
2.05
2.1%
Matt Thompson has over 15 years of securities and futures management experience. Previously, Matt served in business development and financial modeling roles for a Chicago-based start-up derivatives exchange. From 2008 through 2012, Matt co-developed a proprietary VIX futures strategy that began trading in October 2011. In 2013, Matt began trading the strategy as a principal of Advocate Asset Management, LLC, and subsequently for a registered CTA, Typhon Capital Management. Matt is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 13, 2020
2.05
2.1%
Michael Thompson, CFA. Michael Thompson joined the Adviser as a portfolio manager in 2020, leading the investment function and overseeing all strategies as CIO and portfolio manager, Mike has over 23 years of experience constructing and managing portfolios with a focus on volatility and risk management strategies. Early in his career, his work included portfolio management roles at The Northern Trust, William Blair and Premier Asset Management LLC, a $500M investment advisor spun out of Northern Trust. Mike later provided derivatives modeling expertise to a start-up derivatives exchange in Chicago before being recruited by a family office where he co-developed a VIX trading strategy that began trading on a proprietary basis using VIX ETPs in October 2011 with his brother, D. Matthew Thompson, while employed at Hills Capital as a portfolio manager. In 2013, Mike began trading the VIX strategy directly in the futures market for the proprietary trading desk of ED&F Man Ltd and as a Commodity Trading Advisor, first as a principal of Advocate Asset Management LLC and subsequently for Typhon Capital Management LLC. In 2015, Mike reconnected with his RIA roots in his role as Chief Investment Officer at Kaizen Advisory LLC, where he helped to launch the securities products currently managed by TCM. Mike is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
