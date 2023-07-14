Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-12.7%
1 yr return
-47.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$343 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the marijuana and hemp business in the United States and in derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests in exchange-listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock, of mid- and small-capitalization companies, and in total return swaps intended to provide exposure to such companies. The Fund also may invest in micro-capitalization companies.
In addition to its investment in securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the marijuana and hemp business, and in derivatives providing exposure to such securities, the Fund may invest in securities of companies that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may have current or future revenues from cannabis-related business or that are registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) specifically for the purpose of handling marijuana for lawful research and development of cannabis or cannabinoid-related products.
Cannabis securities may be categorized among a wide variety of sectors and industries including agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, real estate, retail, and finance. The types of companies that may engage in cannabis-related business include companies that conduct medical research, produce drug products, manufacture hemp products, or engage in agricultural activities, real estate activities, or financial services activities. The terms “marijuana” and “cannabis” are used interchangeably. Hemp refers to the industrial/commercial use of the cannabis stalk and seed for textiles, foods, papers, body care products, detergents, plastics and building materials. Cannabinoids are the chemical compounds secreted by cannabis plants. Cannabinoids can also be synthetically produced chemical compounds and used in lawful research and development of prescription drugs or other products utilizing cannabinoids as an active ingredient. The Advisor believes that continued legislative changes and social acceptance of cannabis in its various formats could lead to significant growth in cannabis-related public corporations. Companies involved in cannabis-related business could also benefit from significant merger and acquisition activity as the cannabis market matures. The Fund will not invest directly in or hold ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including U.S. federal and state laws.
The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry Group within the Health Care Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industries, the Advisor intends to select companies with dominant positions in their respective markets, or those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|MSOS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.7%
|-40.8%
|42.4%
|86.49%
|1 Yr
|-47.3%
|-60.3%
|43.3%
|91.89%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-52.3%
|23.4%
|71.43%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|25.2%
|85.29%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.0%
|14.0%
|75.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSOS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-72.7%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|100.00%
|2021
|-16.1%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|91.43%
|2020
|N/A
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MSOS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-44.8%
|-46.5%
|20.8%
|97.30%
|1 Yr
|-65.9%
|-77.0%
|12.8%
|91.89%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-36.2%
|44.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|31.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.3%
|21.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSOS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-72.7%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|100.00%
|2021
|-16.1%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|91.43%
|2020
|N/A
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.2%
|3.1%
|N/A
|MSOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSOS % Rank
|Net Assets
|343 M
|4.4 M
|31.2 B
|46.88%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|21
|389
|36.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-21.4 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.99%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|2.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSOS % Rank
|Cash
|66.43%
|-0.34%
|100.00%
|5.26%
|Stocks
|31.24%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|81.58%
|Other
|2.32%
|0.00%
|91.95%
|23.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|86.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|89.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|86.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSOS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|86.15%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.56%
|95.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.54%
|3.08%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|24.62%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.29%
|29.23%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|84.62%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|83.08%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|87.69%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.44%
|87.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|21.54%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|93.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSOS % Rank
|US
|30.30%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|76.32%
|Non US
|0.94%
|0.00%
|86.64%
|81.58%
|MSOS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.22%
|4.04%
|48.72%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|51.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.33%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|33.33%
|MSOS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|MSOS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSOS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|124.00%
|N/A
|MSOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSOS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.47%
|100.00%
|MSOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MSOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSOS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.49%
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|78.38%
|MSOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|8.85
|22.93
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...