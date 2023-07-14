Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$36.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.1%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSMR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|96.71%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|8.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSMR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-39.0%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|39.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.9%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|61.5%
|N/A
|Period
|MSMR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|96.32%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSMR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-39.0%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|39.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.5%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|61.5%
|N/A
|MSMR
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSMR % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.6 M
|658 K
|207 B
|93.02%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|2
|15351
|99.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.2 M
|-6.38 M
|48.5 B
|82.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.07%
|8.4%
|100.0%
|3.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSMR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|99.61%
|Cash
|0.46%
|-16.75%
|158.07%
|0.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|84.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-6.69%
|48.03%
|5.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|95.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-82.31%
|116.75%
|90.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSMR % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|96.39%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.68%
|99.23%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|98.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|99.23%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.78%
|98.71%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.22%
|98.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|97.55%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.13%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.62%
|98.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.19%
|99.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|97.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSMR % Rank
|US
|99.61%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|99.49%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.44%
|56.67%
|98.46%
|MSMR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.06%
|7.62%
|46.20%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|91.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|MSMR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSMR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSMR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|N/A
|MSMR
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSMR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|87.34%
|MSMR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|MSMR
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSMR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|N/A
|MSMR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Bruce Fraser is the Managing Member of the McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC, which he founded in 2000. Mr. Fraser holds an MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University, where he continues to be involved as a member of the Associate Board, mentoring MBA students. Mr. Fraser compiled extensive quantitative market research during his MBA studies that provides the basis for some of the sophisticated strategies deployed for the Sub-Adviser’s clients.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Grant Morris, CFA, CFP®, specializes in tactical investment strategies and technical analysis for McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC, which he joined in 2016. He has over 14 years of experience serving clients in the financial services industry. Mr. Morris was previously a consultant, advising and testifying on economic damages in commercial litigation as a financial expert. Prior to his work as a consultant, he was an engineer for a global telecom equipment manufacturer. Mr. Morris holds the CHARTERED FINANCIAL ANALYST® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designations and obtained an MBA with a concentration in finance from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business, where he participated in investing the school’s endowment fund. He also has a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|34.51
|6.26
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...