Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
6.5%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$71.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.5%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index. The Index consists of fixed income and equity ETFs that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market and to the S&P Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) sectors. The Index is comprised of 6-9 constituents, with fixed income ETFs and equity ETFs collectively comprising at least 90% of the Index, with each being no less than 15% and no more than 75% of the Index. The equity allocation of the Index is further divided into sector allocations that represent the GICS sectors. The Index may have up to 10% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs, such as gold.
The Index factors in macroeconomic data about employment trends to determine the phase of the economic cycle and its relative strength, and to determine the portfolio allocations that are best suited for the particular phase. The equity portion of the Index is typically equally weighted among five of the eleven GICS sectors that have historically had the best performance during the identified phase of the economic cycle. The phases of the economic cycle are expansion, peak, contraction and trough. During the expansion phase, the economy experiences relatively rapid growth, interest rates tend to be low, production increases, and inflationary pressures build. The peak of a cycle is reached when growth hits its maximum rate. Peak growth typically creates some imbalances in the economy that need to be corrected. This correction occurs through a period of contraction when growth slows, employment falls, and prices stagnate. The trough of the cycle is reached when the economy hits a low point and growth begins to recover.
Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) develops and adjusts the Index by following a proprietary rules-based methodology that reviews the current phase of the economic cycle to select both the fixed income ETFs of varying credit quality for the fixed income portion of the Fund as well as the individual sector ETFs for the equity portion of the Fund. The Adviser may also consider certain corporate actions, such as initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies,
suspensions, de-listing, tender offers and spin-offs when developing the constituents of the Index.
The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.
The index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser. Solactive determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index based on data provided by the Adviser (i.e., the Index’s constituents) and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. Solactive generally rebalances the Index monthly as new employment data are released. Index maintenance performed by Solactive includes monitoring and implementing any adjustments, additions or deletions to the Index based upon the Index methodology. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.
|Period
|MPRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|95.79%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|2.26%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|8.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MPRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-39.0%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|39.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.9%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|61.5%
|N/A
|Period
|MPRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|96.05%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|4.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MPRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-39.0%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|39.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.5%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|61.5%
|N/A
|MPRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPRO % Rank
|Net Assets
|71.7 M
|658 K
|207 B
|85.64%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|2
|15351
|96.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.9 M
|-6.38 M
|48.5 B
|74.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.54%
|8.4%
|100.0%
|7.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPRO % Rank
|Stocks
|99.54%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|98.46%
|Cash
|0.46%
|-16.75%
|158.07%
|20.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|85.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-6.69%
|48.03%
|10.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|38.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-82.31%
|116.75%
|1.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPRO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|96.52%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.68%
|98.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|2.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|98.58%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.78%
|96.26%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.22%
|99.10%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|3.74%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.94%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.62%
|0.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.19%
|0.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|1.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPRO % Rank
|US
|99.54%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|96.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.44%
|56.67%
|89.33%
|MPRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.06%
|7.62%
|24.30%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|92.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|MPRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MPRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|N/A
|MPRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPRO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.72%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|41.52%
|MPRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|MPRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPRO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|74.62%
|MPRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2023
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|34.51
|6.26
|2.41
