The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Mortgage REIT Index is comprised of publicly traded U.S. real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that derive at least 50% of their revenues from (or, where applicable, have at least 50% of their assets related to) mortgage-related activity.

A mortgage REIT makes loans to developers and owners of properties and invests primarily in mortgages and similar real estate interests, and includes companies or trusts that are primarily engaged in the purchasing or servicing of commercial or residential mortgage loans or mortgage-related securities. The Mortgage REITs Index may include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. As of June 30, 2022, the Mortgage REITs Index included 26 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $484 million and $9.3 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $3.5 billion.The

Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Mortgage REITs Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Mortgage REITs Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Mortgage REITs Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Mortgage REITs Index.