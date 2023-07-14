The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”), an affiliate of IndexIQ Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”). The Underlying Index seeks to employ a systematic investment process designed to identify opportunities in companies whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the U.S., and which are involved in announced mergers, acquisitions and other buyout-related transactions. The Underlying Index seeks to capitalize on the spread between the current market price of the target company’s stock and the price received by the holder of that stock upon consummation of the buyout-related transaction. In addition, the Underlying Index includes short exposure to the U.S. and non-U.S. equity markets.

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the investments included in its Underlying Index (“Underlying Index Components”). The Underlying Index consists of a number of Underlying Index Components selected in accordance with IndexIQ’s rules-based methodology. Such Underlying Index Components will include primarily U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities. Under certain circumstances described below, the Underlying Index Components may also include U.S. Treasury bills. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in investments not included

in its Underlying Index, but which the Advisor believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund may also invest in one or more financial instruments, including but not limited to futures contracts and swap agreements (collectively, “Financial Instruments”).

Pursuant to the Underlying Index’s rules, to the extent there are an insufficient number of target companies in which to invest, insufficient liquidity exists in such companies, or target companies are removed from the Underlying Index between monthly reconstitutions, the Underlying Index will allocate the available cash to one or more short-term fixed income ETFs and U.S. Treasury bills. In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund may similarly invest in short-term fixed income ETFs and U.S. Treasury bills, but also may invest in cash and other similar investments including money market instruments, high quality short-term debt securities, or derivative securities thereon. To the extent the Fund invests in cash and cash equivalents, the Fund will not be pursuing a merger arbitrage strategy. During periods of market turbulence, natural disasters, health emergencies and other market or political or regulatory conditions that reduce or limit merger, acquisition and buyout activity, there may be fewer target companies eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index and the Underlying Index and Fund may have significant investments in cash and other similar investments.

The Underlying Index may include as a component one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) and the Fund will typically invest in any Affiliated ETF included in the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in Affiliated ETFs that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.