Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

MNA | ETF

$31.42

$469 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.9%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$469 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.5
$30.84
$32.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MNA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    IndexIQ
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    18400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Barrato

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”), an affiliate of IndexIQ Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”). The Underlying Index seeks to employ a systematic investment process designed to identify opportunities in companies whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the U.S., and which are involved in announced mergers, acquisitions and other buyout-related transactions. The Underlying Index seeks to capitalize on the spread between the current market price of the target company’s stock and the price received by the holder of that stock upon consummation of the buyout-related transaction. In addition, the Underlying Index includes short exposure to the U.S. and non-U.S. equity markets.
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the investments included in its Underlying Index (“Underlying Index Components”). The Underlying Index consists of a number of Underlying Index Components selected in accordance with IndexIQ’s rules-based methodology. Such Underlying Index Components will include primarily U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities. Under certain circumstances described below, the Underlying Index Components may also include U.S. Treasury bills. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in investments not included
in its Underlying Index, but which the Advisor believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund may also invest in one or more financial instruments, including but not limited to futures contracts and swap agreements (collectively, “Financial Instruments”).
Pursuant to the Underlying Index’s rules, to the extent there are an insufficient number of target companies in which to invest, insufficient liquidity exists in such companies, or target companies are removed from the Underlying Index between monthly reconstitutions, the Underlying Index will allocate the available cash to one or more short-term fixed income ETFs and U.S. Treasury bills. In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund may similarly invest in short-term fixed income ETFs and U.S. Treasury bills, but also may invest in cash and other similar investments including money market instruments, high quality short-term debt securities, or derivative securities thereon. To the extent the Fund invests in cash and cash equivalents, the Fund will not be pursuing a merger arbitrage strategy. During periods of market turbulence, natural disasters, health emergencies and other market or political or regulatory conditions that reduce or limit merger, acquisition and buyout activity, there may be fewer target companies eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index and the Underlying Index and Fund may have significant investments in cash and other similar investments.
The Underlying Index may include as a component one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) and the Fund will typically invest in any Affiliated ETF included in the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in Affiliated ETFs that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.
Read More

MNA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -11.6% 15.8% 81.00%
1 Yr 0.8% -33.0% 41.7% 29.13%
3 Yr 0.2%* -10.5% 13.4% 53.06%
5 Yr 0.7%* -4.8% 11.1% 51.81%
10 Yr 2.3%* -4.6% 7.6% 41.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -31.7% 23.2% 44.90%
2021 -1.6% -20.7% 10.7% 13.40%
2020 0.9% -12.4% 14.7% 15.56%
2019 1.2% -13.2% 12.9% 8.86%
2018 0.4% -11.7% 7.9% 15.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.1% -11.7% 15.8% 78.00%
1 Yr -5.8% -33.0% 41.7% 25.24%
3 Yr 0.5%* -10.5% 13.4% 48.98%
5 Yr 1.3%* -4.8% 11.1% 48.19%
10 Yr 2.8%* -4.6% 7.6% 41.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -31.7% 23.2% 44.90%
2021 -1.6% -20.7% 10.7% 13.40%
2020 0.9% -12.4% 14.7% 24.44%
2019 1.2% -12.7% 12.9% 17.72%
2018 0.4% -11.5% 13.2% 22.86%

MNA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNA Category Low Category High MNA % Rank
Net Assets 469 M 105 K 12.6 B 22.12%
Number of Holdings 93 5 2526 79.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 247 M -619 M 6.53 B 11.54%
Weighting of Top 10 42.63% 7.6% 96.1% 10.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Oak Street Health Inc 6.44%
  2. TravelCenters of America Inc 5.97%
  3. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp 5.96%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics Plc 5.94%
  5. Univar Solutions Inc 5.82%
  6. Seagen Inc 5.68%
  7. Albertsons Cos Inc 5.67%
  8. Toshiba Corp 4.95%
  9. Maxar Technologies Inc 4.92%
  10. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc 4.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNA % Rank
Stocks 		85.34% -57.09% 325.56% 3.85%
Cash 		14.93% -225.56% 102.75% 98.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 79.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 84.62%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.04% 63.30% 82.69%
Other 		-0.27% -11.90% 43.69% 90.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNA % Rank
Technology 		31.74% 0.00% 100.00% 13.98%
Industrials 		16.41% 0.00% 27.58% 46.24%
Communication Services 		11.39% 0.00% 33.72% 75.27%
Healthcare 		9.67% 0.00% 27.28% 9.68%
Financial Services 		8.47% 0.00% 98.37% 50.54%
Real Estate 		7.98% 0.00% 93.91% 70.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.93% 0.00% 29.06% 52.69%
Energy 		5.32% 0.00% 53.30% 73.12%
Basic Materials 		1.30% 0.00% 42.74% 75.27%
Utilities 		0.77% 0.00% 66.28% 26.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 30.58% 51.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNA % Rank
US 		78.84% -55.82% 325.56% 3.85%
Non US 		6.50% -7.09% 86.98% 12.50%

MNA - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.73% 9.52% 97.09%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.13% 1.65% 20.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MNA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

MNA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 30.00% 483.00% 77.53%

MNA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNA Category Low Category High MNA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 71.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNA Category Low Category High MNA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.94% -2.49% 4.20% 32.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MNA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Barrato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Mr. Barrato has managed the MainStay VP IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio since inception. Mr. Barrato joined IndexIQ Advisors LLC as a Vice President in November 2010 and has been a Senior Vice President of the IndexIQ Advisors LLC since August 2013. Prior to joining IndexIQ Advisors LLC, Mr. Barrato served as Head Global Equity Trader and Trader at Lucerne Capital Management, LLC from 2008 to 2010 and as Assistant Trader and Operations Manager at ReachCapital Management, LP from 2004 to 2008. Mr. Barrato is a 2002 graduate of the University of Connecticut.

James Harrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

James Harrison has been a member of the portfolio management team of IndexIQ Advisors LLC since 2015. Prior to joining IndexIQ, Mr. Harrison served as trading assistant, operations specialist and sales assistant at Cuttone & Company from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Harrison is a graduate of St. Lawrence University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

