SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

MMTM | ETF

$187.40

$83.1 M

1.41%

$2.64

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

Net Assets

$83.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$188.0
$154.35
$187.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MMTM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Oct 24, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt Index  (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index applies an alternative weighting methodology to the S&P Composite 1500 Index so that stocks with relatively strong momentum are overweight relative to the S&P Composite 1500 Index and stocks with relatively weak momentum are underweight. The S&P Composite 1500 Index, one of the leading indices of the U.S. equity market, is a capitalization-weighted combination of the large-cap S&P 500 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. A “momentum” style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent price performance compared to other securities. In constructing the Index, the Index Provider (as defined below) estimates the momentum of each stock in the S&P Composite 1500 Index based on its 11-month total return ending on the rebalancing reference date and ranks all 1,500 Index constituents in order of momentum. S&P then forms 20 sub-portfolios of approximately equal market capitalization, grouped by momentum. S&P determines each sub-portfolio allocation so that a sub-portfolio with relatively high momentum will have a higher allocation than a sub-portfolio with relatively low momentum. The weight of each stock in the Index is proportional to its market capitalization and to its sub-portfolio allocation. The Index is rebalanced quarterly, effective after the close on the third Friday of January, April, July, and October. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the technology and health care sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, there were approximately 1,496 securities in the Index. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

MMTM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMTM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -41.7% 65.2% 91.95%
1 Yr 15.8% -45.6% 77.3% 56.20%
3 Yr 11.4%* -41.6% 28.4% 3.77%
5 Yr 10.3%* -30.4% 23.6% 6.50%
10 Yr 11.9%* -16.9% 19.4% 5.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMTM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -85.9% 81.6% 1.76%
2021 12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 4.82%
2020 6.1% -13.0% 34.8% 73.06%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 19.80%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 2.0% 19.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMTM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.1% -41.7% 65.2% 95.56%
1 Yr -0.5% -45.6% 77.3% 89.98%
3 Yr 14.8%* -41.6% 28.4% 2.52%
5 Yr 13.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 3.84%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% 7.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMTM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -85.9% 81.6% 1.76%
2021 12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 4.82%
2020 6.1% -13.0% 34.8% 73.06%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 19.89%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 3.1% 38.42%

MMTM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMTM Category Low Category High MMTM % Rank
Net Assets 83.1 M 189 K 222 B 86.36%
Number of Holdings 1439 2 3509 0.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 90.52%
Weighting of Top 10 34.35% 11.4% 116.5% 88.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.35%
  2. Apple Inc 3.13%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.49%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.06%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.82%
  6. Johnson Johnson 1.67%
  7. Chevron Corp 1.61%
  8. Eli Lilly Co 1.50%
  9. Merck Co Inc 1.42%
  10. AbbVie Inc 1.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMTM % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 50.26% 104.50% 8.99%
Cash 		0.07% -10.83% 49.73% 90.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 53.01%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 56.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 49.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 49.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMTM % Rank
Technology 		28.55% 0.00% 65.70% 74.44%
Healthcare 		15.79% 0.00% 39.76% 21.52%
Financial Services 		10.86% 0.00% 43.06% 34.38%
Energy 		8.90% 0.00% 41.09% 3.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.09% 0.00% 62.57% 92.33%
Industrials 		6.97% 0.00% 30.65% 41.14%
Consumer Defense 		6.74% 0.00% 25.50% 13.03%
Communication Services 		4.78% 0.00% 66.40% 89.94%
Real Estate 		3.56% 0.00% 16.05% 12.04%
Utilities 		3.11% 0.00% 16.07% 4.45%
Basic Materials 		2.64% 0.00% 18.91% 21.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMTM % Rank
US 		98.96% 34.69% 100.00% 12.94%
Non US 		0.97% 0.00% 54.22% 76.26%

MMTM - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMTM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 20.29% 97.90%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.50% 2.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MMTM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMTM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMTM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 316.74% 70.80%

MMTM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMTM Category Low Category High MMTM % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 40.83% 0.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMTM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMTM Category Low Category High MMTM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -6.13% 1.75% 0.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMTM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMTM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 24, 2012

9.61

9.6%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

John Law

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

John Law, CFA, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, has managed the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to SSGA FM for the Fund's Passive International Small Cap Equity Sub-strategy since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

