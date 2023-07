The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in fixed income securities that comprise the Long Index. The Long Index is comprised of publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the U.S. dollar denominated long-term tax-exempt bond market. This 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days' prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund has adopted a fundamental investment policy to invest at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities. Such policy cannot be changed without a shareholder vote. For purposes of this policy, the term “assets” means net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. This percentage limitation applies at the time of the investment.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Long Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to

“beat” the Long Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Long Index. Because of the practical difficulties and expense of purchasing all of the securities in the Long Index, the Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Long Index. Instead, the Adviser utilizes a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the Fund’s objective. As such, the Fund may purchase a subset of the bonds in the Long Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of bonds with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Long Index.

The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Long Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of September 30, 2022, the Long Index had 8,766 component securities and health care and the special tax ( i.e. revenue bonds backed by a special tax) sectors represented a significant portion of the Long Index. The Long Index is rebalanced on the last calendar day of the month.

Prior to the selection of the Long Index, the Fund tracked the Bloomberg AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the “Prior Long Index”) until March 1, 2022. From March 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022, the Fund tracked the ICE Long AMT-Free Broad National Municipal Transition Index, which was an interim index that gradually increased exposure to securities based on their weightings in the Long Index while proportionally reducing exposure to certain component securities of the Prior Long Index.