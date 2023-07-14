Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MINO | Active ETF
$44.54
$68.8 M
4.15%
$1.85
0.49%
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$68.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.8%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|MINO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-86.8%
|7.5%
|88.67%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-48.9%
|15.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.5%
|51.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|29.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MINO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-91.1%
|101.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-79.2%
|102.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-35.9%
|3.2%
|N/A
|MINO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINO % Rank
|Net Assets
|68.8 M
|2.87 M
|73.9 B
|94.92%
|Number of Holdings
|114
|1
|14000
|70.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.3 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|70.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.84%
|2.4%
|100.0%
|28.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINO % Rank
|Bonds
|90.66%
|0.00%
|150.86%
|98.04%
|Other
|7.55%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|67.26%
|Cash
|1.79%
|-50.86%
|100.00%
|1.74%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|68.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|66.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|67.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINO % Rank
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|67.12%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|67.85%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|74.16%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.49%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|70.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINO % Rank
|US
|90.66%
|0.00%
|142.23%
|97.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|8.81%
|MINO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.02%
|3.60%
|68.46%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|75.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|MINO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.90%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MINO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MINO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|N/A
|MINO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.15%
|0.00%
|35.27%
|48.81%
|MINO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MINO
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.53%
|24.00%
|N/A
|MINO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Mr. Hammer is an executive vice president in the New York office and head of municipal bond portfolio management. He rejoined PIMCO in 2015 from Morgan Stanley, where he was managing director and head of municipal trading, risk management and research. Previously at PIMCO, he was a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager, and prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was an executive director and head of the high yield and distressed municipal bond trading group at Morgan Stanley. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Ms. Betton is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, she was a municipal high yield and distressed trader at Morgan Stanley. Additionally, she was a public finance banker, focusing on municipal asset-backed securitizations and revenue-backed credits in the Midwest. She has 11 years of investment and financial services experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Christine is a municipal bond portfolio manager. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2017, he was an institutional high yield and taxable municipal bond trader at Morgan Stanley. He has eight years of investment and financial services experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Union College (NY).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
