Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$68.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.5
$41.62
$45.44

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MINO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Hammer

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (“Municipal Bonds”). Municipal Bonds generally are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in high yield securities (those that are rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (commonly known as “junk bonds”)). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may also invest, without limitation, in higher rated securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in “private activity” bonds whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). For shareholders subject to the AMT, distributions derived from “private activity” bonds must be included in their AMT calculations, and as such a portion of the Fund’s distribution may be subject to federal income tax. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within (negative) 2 years to positive 2 years of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which, as of September 30, 2022, was 6.28 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. PIMCO’s management of the Fund generally seeks to focus on bonds with the potential to offer attractive current income, typically looking for bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields or that are trading at competitive market prices.The Fund may invest significantly in Municipal Bonds of specific projects, including those that finance education, health care, housing, transportation, utilities and other similar projects, and industrial development bonds. The Fund may invest significantly in issuers of particular jurisdictions, such as California and New York.The Fund may invest in other types of Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).
Read More

MINO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MINO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -86.8% 7.5% 88.67%
1 Yr 1.7% -48.9% 15.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.5% 51.9% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 29.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MINO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -91.1% 101.7% N/A
2021 N/A -79.2% 102.5% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -35.9% 3.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MINO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.8% 7.5% 93.25%
1 Yr N/A -48.9% 15.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 51.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 29.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MINO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -91.1% 101.7% N/A
2021 N/A -79.2% 102.5% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -35.9% 3.2% N/A

MINO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MINO Category Low Category High MINO % Rank
Net Assets 68.8 M 2.87 M 73.9 B 94.92%
Number of Holdings 114 1 14000 70.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.3 M -317 M 8.64 B 70.91%
Weighting of Top 10 26.84% 2.4% 100.0% 28.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PARIBAS REPO 7.73%
  2. SOUTHCENTRL PA GEN AUTH REVENU SCAGEN 06/37 ADJUSTABLE VAR 3.36%
  3. COLORADO ST HLTH FACS AUTH REV COSMED 05/62 ADJUSTABLE VAR 2.72%
  4. CALIFORNIA ST INFRASTRUCTURE CASDEV 01/50 ADJUSTABLE VAR 2.35%
  5. CHARLOTTE MECKLENBURG NC HOSP CHAMED 01/49 ADJUSTABLE VAR 1.95%
  6. MASSACHUSETTS ST MAS 10/47 FIXED 5.25 1.91%
  7. ALLEN CNTY OH HOSP FACS REVENU ALLMED 08/29 FIXED 5 1.86%
  8. SCOTT CNTY KY SCH DIST FIN COR SCOEDU 09/41 FIXED 5 1.86%
  9. ILLINOIS ST SALES TAX REVENUE ILSGEN 06/31 FIXED 5 1.82%
  10. CHICAGO IL O HARE INTERNATIONA CHITRN 01/55 FIXED 5.5 1.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MINO % Rank
Bonds 		90.66% 0.00% 150.86% 98.04%
Other 		7.55% -13.03% 30.01% 67.26%
Cash 		1.79% -50.86% 100.00% 1.74%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 68.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 66.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 67.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MINO % Rank
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 21.68% 67.12%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 1.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 67.85%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 74.16%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.49%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 70.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MINO % Rank
US 		90.66% 0.00% 142.23% 97.95%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 8.81%

MINO - Expenses

Operational Fees

MINO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.02% 3.60% 68.46%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.10% 75.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

MINO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.90% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MINO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MINO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

MINO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MINO Category Low Category High MINO % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.15% 0.00% 35.27% 48.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MINO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MINO Category Low Category High MINO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 24.00% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MINO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MINO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Hammer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Mr. Hammer is an executive vice president in the New York office and head of municipal bond portfolio management. He rejoined PIMCO in 2015 from Morgan Stanley, where he was managing director and head of municipal trading, risk management and research. Previously at PIMCO, he was a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager, and prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was an executive director and head of the high yield and distressed municipal bond trading group at Morgan Stanley. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.

Rachel Betton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Ms. Betton is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, she was a municipal high yield and distressed trader at Morgan Stanley. Additionally, she was a public finance banker, focusing on municipal asset-backed securitizations and revenue-backed credits in the Midwest. She has 11 years of investment and financial services experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University.

Kyle Christine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Christine is a municipal bond portfolio manager. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2017, he was an institutional high yield and taxable municipal bond trader at Morgan Stanley. He has eight years of investment and financial services experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Union College (NY).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

