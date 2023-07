The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Newfleet Asset Management (the “Sub-Advisor”) applies a time-tested approach and extensive credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the bond markets. The Fund principally invests in investment-grade securities, which are securities with credit ratings within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, those securities that the Sub-Advisor determines to be of comparable quality.

The Sub-Advisor seeks to provide diversification by allocating the Fund’s investments among various sectors of the fixed income markets, which include corporate investment-grade, corporate high-yield, bank loans, non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBSs”), agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBSs”), non-U.S. dollar securities, emerging market high-yield securities, Yankee investment-grade bonds, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, tax-exempt municipal bonds, and securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities. As a result, the Fund’s fixed income investments may be issued by various types of issuers and may include some or all of the following:

● Securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), real estate mortgage investment conduits (“REMICs”) and other pass-through securities;

● Debt securities issued by foreign issuers, including foreign governments and their political subdivisions and issuers in emerging markets;

● Investment-grade securities issued primarily by U.S. issuers and secondarily by non-U.S. issuers; and

● High-yield debt instruments, including bank loans, which are generally floating-rate loans.

The average duration of the Fund’s fixed income investments ranges from one to three years. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are rated below investment-grade at the time of purchase. If certain of the Fund’s holdings experience a decline in their credit quality and fall below investment-grade, the Fund may continue to hold the securities and they will not count toward the Fund’s 20% investment limit. Generally, the Fund will limit its investments in corporate high-yield securities to 10% of its assets and will limit its investments in non-U.S. issuers to 30% of its assets.