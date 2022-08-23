Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-8.4%
1 yr return
1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$7.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.8%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MIDF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.4%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|99.49%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|87.37%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MIDF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|1.49%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|33.25%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|MIDF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.4%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|91.92%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|77.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MIDF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|1.49%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|33.42%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|MIDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDF % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.3 M
|481 K
|145 B
|95.47%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|1
|2445
|48.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.48 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|97.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.84%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|63.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDF % Rank
|Stocks
|99.97%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|12.56%
|Cash
|0.03%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|87.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|80.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|79.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|80.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|80.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDF % Rank
|Technology
|21.98%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|11.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.84%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|39.55%
|Financial Services
|13.60%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|55.92%
|Industrials
|12.14%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|81.86%
|Healthcare
|11.92%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|30.73%
|Basic Materials
|7.87%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|10.83%
|Energy
|5.84%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|41.81%
|Real Estate
|3.41%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|77.58%
|Consumer Defense
|3.22%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|76.57%
|Utilities
|3.19%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|57.18%
|Communication Services
|2.99%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|41.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDF % Rank
|US
|96.90%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|43.47%
|Non US
|3.07%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|37.44%
|MIDF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|90.26%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|16.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|MIDF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MIDF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIDF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|53.30%
|MIDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|86.93%
|MIDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MIDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.04%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|16.71%
|MIDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...