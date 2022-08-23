Home
Trending ETFs
iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

-8.4%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MIDF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Hsui

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI USA Mid Cap Diversified Multiple-Factor Index (the “Underlying Index”), which has been developed by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”). Mid-capitalization companies, as defined by the Index Provider, represent the companies between approximately 70%-85% of the available free float-adjusted market capitalization for the U.S. The Underlying Index is designed to select equity securities from the MSCI USA Mid Cap Index (the “Parent Index”) that have high exposure to four investment style factors – value, quality, momentum and low size – while maintaining a level of risk similar to that of the Parent Index. The Underlying Index is also constrained in its construction to limit turnover and extreme exposures to particular sectors, component weights or other investment style factors relative to the Parent Index. For example, on each rebalance date, the sector weights of the Underlying Index will not deviate more than +/-5% from the sector 
weights of the Parent Index. 
MSCI, in selecting equity securities from the Parent Index, assigns a composite score for a security through a proprietary model based on four equally-weighted investment style factors. The value score is calculated from a company’s valuation ratios, such as forward and trailing earnings to share price, cash earnings to share price, book value to share price and enterprise value to earnings before interest and taxes. The quality score is calculated from a company’s underlying metrics, including profitability metrics (asset turnover, gross profitability, gross margin and return on assets), investment quality metrics (total assets growth rate, issuance growth and capital expenditure growth), leverage ratios (market leverage, book leverage and debt-to-assets ratio) and earnings variability (measured by volatility of earnings, cash flow, sales, and forward earnings estimates to share price). The momentum score aims to measure a security's sustained relative performance against the global market over a two-year period and against other securities based in the same country over the previous 12 months (with a one-month lag). The low size score seeks to measure the market capitalization of a company as compared to other companies based in the same country. 
The Underlying Index consisted of securities from approximately 729 companies from 40 countries or regions as of May 17, 2022. As of May 17, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the information technology industry or sector. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change 
over time. The Underlying Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis, usually as of the close of the last business day of February, May, August and November, coinciding with the regular Index Reviews (Semi-Annual Index Reviews in May and November and Quarterly Index Reviews in February and August) of the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes. 
BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. 
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund 
may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. 
The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating investments not included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund. 
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received). 
The Underlying Index and Parent Index are sponsored by MSCI, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and Parent Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index and Parent Index. 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group 
of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.
Read More

MIDF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIDF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.4% -23.7% 34.1% 99.49%
1 Yr 1.5% -41.1% 31.8% 87.37%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 21.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.9% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIDF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.6% 20.1% 1.49%
2021 N/A -25.0% 15.1% 33.25%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIDF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.4% -27.0% 34.1% 91.92%
1 Yr 1.5% -41.1% 48.6% 77.83%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 21.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIDF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.6% 20.1% 1.49%
2021 N/A -25.0% 15.1% 33.42%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

MIDF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIDF Category Low Category High MIDF % Rank
Net Assets 7.3 M 481 K 145 B 95.47%
Number of Holdings 92 1 2445 48.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.48 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 97.24%
Weighting of Top 10 15.84% 2.9% 100.0% 63.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Cash Funds: Institutional, SL Agency Shares 2.49%
  2. Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.18%
  3. ON Semiconductor Corp 1.79%
  4. Devon Energy Corp 1.72%
  5. United Rentals Inc 1.67%
  6. CBRE Group Inc 1.66%
  7. Waters Corp 1.58%
  8. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings 1.56%
  9. Coterra Energy Inc 1.52%
  10. Jack Henry Associates Inc 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDF % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 0.00% 100.57% 12.56%
Cash 		0.03% -2.51% 100.00% 87.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 80.40%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 79.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 80.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 80.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDF % Rank
Technology 		21.98% 0.00% 40.65% 11.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.84% 2.49% 46.48% 39.55%
Financial Services 		13.60% 0.00% 46.10% 55.92%
Industrials 		12.14% 0.00% 45.89% 81.86%
Healthcare 		11.92% 0.00% 47.15% 30.73%
Basic Materials 		7.87% 0.00% 26.18% 10.83%
Energy 		5.84% 0.00% 58.13% 41.81%
Real Estate 		3.41% 0.00% 25.82% 77.58%
Consumer Defense 		3.22% 0.00% 32.18% 76.57%
Utilities 		3.19% 0.00% 18.97% 57.18%
Communication Services 		2.99% 0.00% 30.98% 41.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDF % Rank
US 		96.90% 0.00% 100.04% 43.47%
Non US 		3.07% 0.00% 27.19% 37.44%

MIDF - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIDF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.03% 33.98% 90.26%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 16.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

MIDF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIDF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIDF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 321.00% 53.30%

MIDF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIDF Category Low Category High MIDF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 86.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIDF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIDF Category Low Category High MIDF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -2.06% 3.38% 16.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIDF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIDF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

