The portfolio managers look for stocks of medium capitalization companies they believe will increase in value over time, using proprietary fundamental research. The initial research process begins by analyzing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to identify companies that generate, or could generate, social and environmental impact alongside a financial return. SDGs are a collection of global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly—examples include: affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; and responsible consumption and production. The portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. They generate an impact thesis—an assessment of current or projected SDG alignment in combination with a fundamental growth profile—for each security.

The portfolio managers may use commercial third party mapping tools, frameworks provided by sustainable investing platforms, or internal research, which may include engaging with a company’s leadership, to create each security’s SDG impact thesis. To decide whether a security aligns with an SDG, the portfolio managers place the most emphasis on the impact created by the product or service its issuing company produces. This helps the portfolio managers to avoid impact washing—investing in a company that is not truly advancing any of the SDGs, but is attempting to present itself as though it is (i.e., a company with a poor environmental track record touting that it will convert all of its delivery vehicles to clean burning natural gas, or a company with documented human rights abuses publicizing the diversity of its board of directors). While some securities in the fund’s portfolio may align with more than one SDG, to be eligible for selection by the portfolio managers, it is only necessary that a security aligns with one SDG. The fund does not prioritize any SDG over another, and so long as each security maps to at least one SDG, there is no minimum number of SDGs that must be represented in the portfolio.

When evaluating a security’s potential for financial return, portfolio managers seek companies with attractive returns on invested capital that are demonstrating or expected to demonstrate long-term business improvement. Analytical indicators helping to identify or forecast signs of business improvement could include accelerating earnings or revenue growth rates, increasing cash flows, or other indications of the relative strength of a company’s business. This analysis supports the portfolio managers’ decisions to buy or hold the stocks of companies that meet their selection criteria and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.

The fund will invest principally in exchange-traded common stocks. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s assets in securities of medium capitalization companies that the portfolio managers believe will create

impact by aligning with at least one of the SDGs, as described above. The portfolio managers consider medium capitalization companies to include those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the total capitalization range of the Russell Mid-Cap Growth Index. Though market capitalizations will change from time to time, as of September 30, 2022 , the fund considers companies with market capitalizations between $271.14 million and $46.74 billion to be medium capitalization companies. The fund may purchase securities of small and large capitalization companies as well. The fund is nondiversified and normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 20–40 securities.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.

The fund is an actively managed, nontransparent exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In lieu of publishing its portfolio contents (Actual Portfolio) daily, the fund publishes a proxy portfolio (Proxy Portfolio) each day and on its website. There is no minimum overlap required between the Actual Portfolio and the Proxy Portfolio.