Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF

MID | Active ETF

$48.64

$6.4 M

0.00%

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.5%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.0
$38.30
$49.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MID - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -25.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    585000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rene Casis

Fund Description

The portfolio managers look for stocks of medium capitalization companies they believe will increase in value over time, using proprietary fundamental research. The initial research process begins by analyzing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to identify companies that generate, or could generate, social and environmental impact alongside a financial return. SDGs are a collection of global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly—examples include: affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; and responsible consumption and production. The portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. They generate an impact thesis—an assessment of current or projected SDG alignment in combination with a fundamental growth profile—for each security.
The portfolio managers may use commercial third party mapping tools, frameworks provided by sustainable investing platforms, or internal research, which may include engaging with a company’s leadership, to create each security’s SDG impact thesis. To decide whether a security aligns with an SDG, the portfolio managers place the most emphasis on the impact created by the product or service its issuing company produces. This helps the portfolio managers to avoid impact washing—investing in a company that is not truly advancing any of the SDGs, but is attempting to present itself as though it is (i.e., a company with a poor environmental track record touting that it will convert all of its delivery vehicles to clean burning natural gas, or a company with documented human rights abuses publicizing the diversity of its board of directors). While some securities in the fund’s portfolio may align with more than one SDG, to be eligible for selection by the portfolio managers, it is only necessary that a security aligns with one SDG. The fund does not prioritize any SDG over another, and so long as each security maps to at least one SDG, there is no minimum number of SDGs that must be represented in the portfolio. 
When evaluating a security’s potential for financial return, portfolio managers seek companies with attractive returns on invested capital that are demonstrating or expected to demonstrate long-term business improvement. Analytical indicators helping to identify or forecast signs of business improvement could include accelerating earnings or revenue growth rates, increasing cash flows, or other indications of the relative strength of a company’s business. This analysis supports the portfolio managers’ decisions to buy or hold the stocks of companies that meet their selection criteria and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.
The fund will invest principally in exchange-traded common stocks. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s assets in securities of medium capitalization companies that the portfolio managers believe will create
impact by aligning with at least one of the SDGs, as described above. The portfolio managers consider medium capitalization companies to include those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the total capitalization range of the Russell Mid-Cap Growth Index. Though market capitalizations will change from time to time, as of September 30, 2022, the fund considers companies with market capitalizations between $271.14 million and $46.74 billion to be medium capitalization companies. The fund may purchase securities of small and large capitalization companies as well. The fund is nondiversified and normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 20–40 securities.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
The fund is an actively managed, nontransparent exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In lieu of publishing its portfolio contents (Actual Portfolio) daily, the fund publishes a proxy portfolio (Proxy Portfolio) each day and on its website. There is no minimum overlap required between the Actual Portfolio and the Proxy Portfolio.
Read More

MID - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -24.9% 59.5% 32.98%
1 Yr 20.9% -43.1% 865.8% 17.02%
3 Yr 6.8%* -41.4% 41.9% 12.62%
5 Yr 0.0%* -28.2% 82.9% 44.12%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.4% 13.6% 61.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 1542.7% 18.52%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -25.0% -53.4% 58.6% 99.11%
1 Yr -15.9% -60.3% 865.8% 97.52%
3 Yr N/A* -41.4% 41.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 1542.7% 18.52%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

MID - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MID Category Low Category High MID % Rank
Net Assets 6.4 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 97.70%
Number of Holdings 28 20 3702 98.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.9 M 360 K 10.9 B 91.67%
Weighting of Top 10 52.34% 5.5% 92.1% 8.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cadence Design Systems Inc 7.40%
  2. Enphase Energy Inc 5.55%
  3. Aptiv PLC 5.44%
  4. Manhattan Associates Inc 5.03%
  5. Keysight Technologies Inc 4.91%
  6. Palo Alto Networks Inc 4.61%
  7. Trane Technologies PLC 4.28%
  8. Element Solutions Inc 4.26%
  9. Dexcom Inc 4.10%
  10. MSCI Inc 4.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MID % Rank
Stocks 		97.89% 23.99% 100.52% 54.08%
Cash 		2.11% -0.52% 26.94% 44.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 88.83%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 88.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 88.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 88.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MID % Rank
Technology 		44.31% 0.04% 62.17% 3.55%
Healthcare 		19.16% 0.00% 43.77% 35.82%
Industrials 		12.93% 0.00% 38.23% 66.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.86% 0.00% 57.41% 69.50%
Basic Materials 		8.12% 0.00% 17.25% 2.84%
Financial Services 		3.62% 0.00% 43.01% 81.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 90.60%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 97.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 93.79%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 97.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 97.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MID % Rank
US 		97.89% 23.38% 100.52% 14.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 98.58%

MID - Expenses

Operational Fees

MID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.02% 19.28% 94.05%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 8.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 250.31% 55.93%

MID - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MID Category Low Category High MID % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 90.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MID Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MID Category Low Category High MID % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -2.24% 2.75% 19.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MID Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MID - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rene Casis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Nalin Yogasundram

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Nalin Yogasundram, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the Fund since joining American Century in 2013 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2016. Prior to joining American Century, he was an equity analyst for T. Rowe Price. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas, a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University, and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Robert Brookby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Robert M. Brookby, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2018. From 2008 to 2018, he was a portfolio manager for Putnam Investments. He was Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Putnam Investments. Robert’s career in the investment industry began in 1999. He worked with Putnam Investments since 2008. Before joining Putnam, Robert was an Equity Analyst with Raymond James Financial from 1999 to 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

