Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$77.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.3
$28.58
$36.33

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MGMT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BALLAST SMALL/MID CAP ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ragen Stienke

Fund Description

Ballast Asset Management, LP, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), seeks to generate positive risk adjusted returns, meaning positive rates of return after adjustment for the amount of risk taken, by investing primarily in equity securities of small and midsize U.S. companies that the Adviser believes are underpriced due to misperception of future earnings growth relative to the Adviser’s expectations for growth over the long-term. The Adviser considers small capitalization and mid capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations between $100 million and $15 billion at the time of the initial purchase. The Fund may invest in companies in any economic sector.

The Adviser, which actively manages the Fund, emphasizes investments in high quality, financially sound companies that have the ability to execute their business plans in both favorable and unfavorable environments leading to outperformance over the long term. In identifying investments, the Adviser evaluates the company as a whole, including (1) whether management teams have demonstrated successful operation of their businesses in unfavorable and favorable market environments; (2) balance sheets; (3) cash flow; and (4) return on capital.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (principally common stocks) of domestic companies with small to medium market capitalizations (the “80% Policy”). The 80% Policy is a non-fundamental investment policy and therefore may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon at least 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

The Fund may also invest all or substantially all of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Adviser’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies appropriate for investment. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in order for the Fund to be more fully invested.

Read More

MGMT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGMT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -29.2% 152.4% 93.79%
1 Yr 19.4% -43.9% 161.5% 52.77%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGMT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -71.0% 118.2% 0.33%
2021 18.6% -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 350.1% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -62.1% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGMT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.2% 152.4% 97.06%
1 Yr N/A -43.9% 161.5% 52.93%
3 Yr N/A* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGMT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -71.0% 118.2% 0.33%
2021 18.6% -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 26.5% N/A

MGMT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGMT Category Low Category High MGMT % Rank
Net Assets 77.8 M 1.48 M 120 B 82.80%
Number of Holdings 51 2 2519 92.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 19 M 6 K 4.6 B 76.33%
Weighting of Top 10 28.92% 2.6% 100.0% 9.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. 4.49%
  2. Teradata Corporation 3.34%
  3. Green Plains, Inc. 3.28%
  4. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.90%
  5. Cass Information Systems, Inc. 2.81%
  6. Criteo S.A. 2.69%
  7. UFP Technologies, Inc. 2.66%
  8. BorgWarner, Inc. 2.66%
  9. Natural Resource Partners, L.P. 2.66%
  10. AZZ, Inc. 2.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGMT % Rank
Stocks 		98.52% 25.32% 100.32% 28.50%
Cash 		1.48% -79.10% 74.68% 70.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 6.12%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 7.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 4.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 4.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGMT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 52.52%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% 46.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 60.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 2.46% 37.42% 53.82%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% 93.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 45.53%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 1.79%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 24.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 99.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.99% 47.79% 15.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 2.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGMT % Rank
US 		98.52% 24.89% 100.00% 76.49%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 10.47%

MGMT - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGMT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.03% 2.78% 38.27%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 90.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

MGMT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGMT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGMT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.20% 314.00% N/A

MGMT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGMT Category Low Category High MGMT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.79% 0.00% 28.82% 22.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGMT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGMT Category Low Category High MGMT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% 53.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGMT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MGMT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ragen Stienke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Ragen Stienke has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, spanning from early stage investing in start-ups to public equities. Before starting Ballast Asset Management, Ragen was the Senior Portfolio Manager of the SMid and SMid Plus products at Westwood Management, an investment firm with over $20bn in assets under management. Ragen joined Westwood in 2004, and was responsible for managing and growing the SMid product from its infancy to over $3bn. Upon closing the SMid product, Ragen launched a sister portfolio in SMid Plus where he raised nearly $1bn in assets. During his management of SMid, the portfolio had a 10 year track record that ranked in the top 10% against its respective peer group.1 Ragen was also a member of the Portfolio Risk Committee and the Business Management Committee at Westwood. Ragen graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in Economics. While pursuing his undergraduate degree, he worked at the IC2 Institute, a research unit of the University of Texas focused on fostering constructive forms of capitalism that accelerate economic development. Upon graduation, Ragen joined Arthur Andersen in the Business Valuation Group. In 2000, he accepted a position with UBS Investment Bank’s research group in New York. While at UBS, he spent three years as a research analyst focused on the software industry. In 2003, Ragen was promoted to Associate Director, where he served on the U.S. Equity Strategy team. Ragen received his CFA charter in 2003 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Dallas Society of Financial Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.0 2.58

