Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$85.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
$21.38
$21.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MFUL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mindful Conservative ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dan Mohr

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”). The Adviser believes the Fund is ideal for conservative investors who cannot tolerate too much fluctuation in portfolio value and who are seeking current income. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical go-anywhere approach to invest in a wide variety of asset classes, which the Fund defines based on the market capitalization and/or industry classification. The Fund invests in individual equity securities without regard to market capitalization and ETFs that invest in equity securities of any market capitalization including convertible equity securities and fixed income ETFs.

The Fund’s portfolio may hold securities from issuers of any market capitalization, credit quality, maturity, or country. Fixed income securities may include securities with credit quality below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bond” credit quality). The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of similar credit quality. Foreign securities include issuers from emerging market countries. The Fund defines emerging market issuers as those found in countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Market index. The Adviser delegates trading the Fund’s securities to Tuttle Capital Management, LLC.

The Fund may invest in asset classes and investment styles such as:

Blend - ETFs that include a mix of both value and growth stocks.
Bonds - Corporate and Treasury Intermediate and long term bonds.
Bonds/Convertibles - bonds or preferred shares, that can be converted into common stock.
Growth - ETFs with capital appreciation as their primary goal, with little or no dividend payouts.
Income - ETFs that emphasize current income, either on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to capital gains or appreciation.
Cash.

The Adviser utilizes a proprietary technology that primarily analyzes the price of securities and ETFs and attempts to identify upward and downward trends. The price of a security is analyzed using multiple mathematical formulas. Each formula is combined to create a composite score for each potential investment and recommends when to buy and sell and how long to hold each security. The Adviser uses composite scores to create a portfolio, generally composed of approximately thirty ETFs. Between ETFs with similar ranks, those with lower expenses and higher liquidity are preferred by the Adviser. When an unexpected event occurs, the Adviser’s proprietary technology may signal a move of up to the entire portfolio to cash or ETFs that invest in money market funds. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in ETFs of a particular asset class or investment style. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Mindful Conservative in the Fund’s name refers to the Fund’s strategy, which the Adviser designed for investors who want an adaptive, conservative strategy but also is designed to provide adequate performance during a recovery.

Read More

MFUL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -24.7% 108.5% 96.32%
1 Yr 2.2% -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 8.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -15.9% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.7% 108.5% 96.45%
1 Yr N/A -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -11.5% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

MFUL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFUL Category Low Category High MFUL % Rank
Net Assets 85.9 M 658 K 207 B 86.43%
Number of Holdings 3 2 15351 86.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 100 M -6.38 M 48.5 B 78.28%
Weighting of Top 10 99.12% 8.4% 100.0% 14.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GOLDMAN SACHS ACCESS TREASUR 29.24%
  2. SPDR BLOOMBERG 1 3 MONTH T BILL ETF 29.23%
  3. WISDOMTREE FLOATING RATE TREASURY FUND 28.22%
  4. VANGUARD INTERMEDIATE TERM TREASURY ETF 0.89%
  5. ISHARES MSCI USA QUALITY FACTOR ETF 0.89%
  6. ISHARES TIPS BOND ETF 0.89%
  7. SPDR SSGA GLOBAL ALLOCATION ETF 0.88%
  8. ISHARES CORE MODERATE ALLOCATION ETF 0.88%
  9. VANGUARD MEGA CAP GROWTH ETF 0.88%
  10. INVESCO BALANCED MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION ETF 0.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFUL % Rank
Cash 		0.88% -16.75% 158.07% 1.80%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 99.40% 99.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 9.77%
Other 		0.00% -6.69% 48.03% 36.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 7.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -82.31% 116.75% 8.48%

MFUL - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.06% 7.62% 38.99%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.83% 83.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

MFUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MFUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

MFUL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFUL Category Low Category High MFUL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.29% 0.00% 11.31% 69.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFUL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFUL Category Low Category High MFUL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFUL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFUL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Mohr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Mr. Mohr founded Retireful, LLC in 2017 and serves as its chief executive officer. Prior to founding the Adviser, he served in various roles with Principal Financial Group from 2008 to 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 34.51 6.26 2.41

