The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and/or depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts ( “REITs” ), preferred securities, master limited partnerships ( “MLPs” ) and exchange-traded fund ( “ETF” ) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The ETF in which the Fund invests may be advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to provide exposure to five asset segments, each selected to result in a consistent and high yield for the Index. These five asset segments are: equity securities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs and high yield corporate bonds. The Index allocates 20% of its weight to the equity securities segment, 20% of its weight to the REIT segment, 20% of its weight to the preferred stocks segment, 20% of its weight to the MLP segment and 20% of its weight to the high yield corporate bond segment. The Index provides exposure to the high yield corporate bond segment through an ETF that invests in high yield corporate debt securities. The Index methodology utilizes separate and distinct eligibility and selection rules for each asset segment that are set forth below. The Fund may invest in floating-rate securities and non-U.S. securities. Equity Securities According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion as part of the equity securities segment of the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: (i) be a member of the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index TM (the “Nasdaq Benchmark Index” ); (ii) not be classified as a Real Estate Investment Trust by the Industry Classification Benchmark ( “ICB” ); (iii) have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion; (iv) have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading value of $5 million; (v) have paid a regular dividend for each of the last three consecutive years and have not suspended or discontinued its dividend payment; (vi) have positive total earnings over the trailing twelve month period; (vii) have a dividend payout ratio less than or equal to 80%; and (viii) have one year realized volatility less than the Nasdaq Benchmark Index TM one-year realized volatility plus 15%. Of the eligible companies, 50 securities are selected and weighted by yield. If less than 50 securities are eligible, securities will be added back based on the volatility screen such that the securities which were next eligible based on that screen will be added. If 50 securities are still not eligible, the process will be repeated with each of the previous eligibility criterion until 50 securities are achieved. Within the equity securities segment, no single security can have a weight greater than 8%. REITs According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion as part of the REIT segment of the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: (i) be a member of the Nasdaq Benchmark Index TM ; (ii) be classified as a Real Estate Investment Trust by the ICB; (iii) have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion; (iv) have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading value of $5 million; (v) have paid a regular dividend for each of the last three consecutive years and have not suspended or discontinued its dividend payment; (vi) have positive total earnings over the trailing twelve month period; (vii) have a dividend payout ratio less than or equal to 150%; and (viii) have one year realized volatility less than the Nasdaq Benchmark Index TM one-year realized volatility plus 15%. Of the eligible companies, 25 securities are selected and weighted by yield. If less than 25 securities are eligible, securities will be added back based on the volatility screen such that the securities which were next eligible based on that screen will be added. If 25 securities are still not eligible, the process will be repeated with each of the previous eligibility criterion until 25 securities are achieved. Within the REIT segment, no single security can have a weight greater than 8%. Preferred Securities According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion as part of the preferred securities segment of the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: (i) be a member of the Nasdaq US Preferred Securities Index TM (the “Nasdaq Preferred Index” ); (ii) have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million; (iii) have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading value of $250,000; (iv) have not suspended or discontinued its dividend payment; and (v) have one year realized volatility less than the Nasdaq Preferred Index TM one-year realized volatility plus 15%. All eligible components of the Nasdaq Preferred Index TM classified as “equity” will be selected. If less than 25 of such securities are eligible, components of the Nasdaq Preferred Index TM classified as “debt” are added until 25 securities have been selected. To determine which “debt” securities to add, each debt security is scored on both yield and volatility. The scores are combined and the securities with the best cumulative score are added to the Index. The 25 securities are then weighted according to their yield. MLPs According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion as part of the MLP segment of the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: (i) be classified as a limited partnership; (ii) be classified as Oil & Gas or Industrials by the ICB; (iii) have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; (iii) have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading value of $500,000; (iv) have not suspended or discontinued its dividend payment; and (v) have one year realized volatility less than the DWA MLP Select Index one-year realized volatility plus 15%. Each eligible security will be scored by yield and realized volatility with the highest yielding security scoring 1 and least volatile security a 1. The scores are added and the 25 securities with the lowest scores are selected for inclusion in the Index. If less than 25 securities remain after the screens, securities will be added back based on the volatility screen such that the securities which were next eligible based on that screen will be added. If 25 securities are still not eligible, the process will be repeated with each of the previous eligibility criterion until 25 securities are achieved. The 25 securities are then weighted according to their yield. High Yield Corporate Bonds According to the Index Provider, to be included as part of the high yield corporate bonds segment of the Index, a security must be a U.S.-listed ETF that invests in high yield corporate bonds and have assets under management of at least $100 million. To the extent that an ETF advised by First Trust Advisors L.P. meets these criteria, it will be selected for inclusion in the Index. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 120 securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in energy companies and financial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.