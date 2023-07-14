Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$65.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
$22.76
$26.70

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MBOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Freedom Day Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brandon Koepke

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities that the Sub-Adviser (Freedom Day Solutions, LLC) believes have the potential to provide rising dividend income streams to the Fund over time.

Generally, the Sub-Adviser recommends investments using both fundamental analyses and quantitative methods. The Sub-Adviser analyzes the universe of equity securities trading on U.S. stock exchanges with market capitalizations generally above $1 billion. That is, the Fund will invest in large- and mid-capitalization companies.

The Sub-Adviser strives to identify dividend-paying companies with the potential for increasing dividend payments in the future. The Sub-Adviser first analyzes securities using a fundamental analysis, which seeks to measure the security’s intrinsic value as measured by price multiples, earnings ratios, and other measures of value relative to the price of the security. Thereafter, the Sub-Adviser uses quantitative metrics to seek to identify dividend-paying companies that have potential for multiple dividend increases over time. The Sub-Adviser will assess company metrics, such as dividend payment history (both short-term (trailing twelve months) and long-term (multiple-year periods)), free cash flow, dividend growth rate, and other technical factors to assess the likelihood of a candidate company’s ability to provide ongoing, and increasing, dividend payments. Using those techniques, the Sub-Adviser scores potential investments based on its estimate of their dividend strength. Using those scores, the Sub-Adviser ranks potential investments. In general, the Sub-Adviser evaluates potential candidates on a monthly basis. In addition, market movements or other factors may induce the Sub-Adviser to re-evaluate the Fund’s portfolio holdings more frequently. The Sub-Adviser generally assigns less weight to a company’s current dividend yield or declared dividends than the other factors noted above.

The Fund is generally expected to hold securities of approximately 30 to 50 companies at any given time. The Fund is not managed relative to a particular securities index or securities benchmark. Rather, Sub-Adviser makes investment recommendations based on the results of its research processes. During normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of securities ranked highest based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of their potential to generate increased levels of dividend payments over time.

As of September 30, 2022, the Fund had significant exposures to the following sectors: Health Care (20.8%), Consumer Discretionary (15.2%), Energy (14.1%), Financials (12.8%) and Information Technology (11.3%).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying securities. The Fund’s 80% policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

MBOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -21.2% 27.4% 95.96%
1 Yr 9.6% -61.1% 51.5% 2.66%
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.3% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 97.31%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% 4.74%
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.3% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

MBOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MBOX Category Low Category High MBOX % Rank
Net Assets 65.8 M 390 K 151 B 90.04%
Number of Holdings 51 2 1727 76.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 88.48%
Weighting of Top 10 26.46% 5.0% 99.2% 50.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LILLY ELI CO 3.86%
  2. EOG RES INC 3.29%
  3. PROGRESSIVE CORP 3.00%
  4. PEPSICO INC 2.43%
  5. BROADCOM INC 2.40%
  6. FEDERAL AGRIC MTG CORP 2.36%
  7. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 2.31%
  8. ENTERPRISE PRODS PARTNERS L P COM 2.24%
  9. MONDELEZ INTL INC 2.23%
  10. NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC 2.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MBOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.52% 28.02% 125.26% 16.71%
Other 		2.16% -2.02% 26.80% 55.45%
Cash 		0.43% -88.20% 71.98% 80.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 59.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 57.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 57.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBOX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 94.41%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 51.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 59.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 81.99%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 10.17%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 83.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 5.98%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 47.59%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 22.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 21.74%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 34.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBOX % Rank
US 		97.52% 24.51% 121.23% 36.04%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 49.96%

MBOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MBOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 4.02% 86.90%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 16.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MBOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MBOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MBOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 10.63%

MBOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MBOX Category Low Category High MBOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.03% 0.00% 42.27% 6.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MBOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MBOX Category Low Category High MBOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 9.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MBOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MBOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Koepke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Mr. Brandon Koepke serves as Chief Technology Officer & Portfolio Manager. Mr. Koepke has a BSc in Computer Science specializing in Software Engineering at the University of Calgary and a BComm in Finance from the Haskayne School of Business.

Ryan Krueger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Ryan Krueger has been the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. He is an Investment Manager and CEO of Freedom Day Solutions, LLC since 2006. Previously, he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Citigroup, after it acquired Smith Barney where Mr. Krueger began his professional investment career in 1996. Mr. Krueger graduated from the University of Texas in Austin.

Richard Shaner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Mr. Richard Shaner has been portfolio manager of the Fund since 2021. Mr. Shaner has advised on trading and execution matters for the Adviser since January 2021, where he supports trading operations and assists in quantitative research. Prior to Mr. Shaner’s tenure with the Adviser, Mr. Shaner executed various trading strategies for a private family office. Mr. Shaner has a B.Sc in Kinesiology and Applied Physiology from the University of Colorado. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

