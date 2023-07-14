Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$82.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.5%
Expense Ratio 1.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 280.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MARB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|71.00%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|74.76%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MARB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|3.9%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2021
|0.1%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|N/A
|Period
|MARB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-11.7%
|15.8%
|71.00%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|69.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MARB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|3.9%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2021
|0.1%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.7%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.5%
|13.2%
|N/A
|MARB
|Category Low
|Category High
|MARB % Rank
|Net Assets
|82.9 M
|105 K
|12.6 B
|84.62%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|5
|2526
|94.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.42 M
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|82.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.48%
|7.6%
|96.1%
|20.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MARB % Rank
|Cash
|53.30%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|39.42%
|Stocks
|46.70%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|28.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|48.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|53.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|58.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|59.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MARB % Rank
|Technology
|30.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.68%
|Financial Services
|27.41%
|0.00%
|98.37%
|13.98%
|Healthcare
|12.81%
|0.00%
|27.28%
|54.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.16%
|0.00%
|29.06%
|91.40%
|Consumer Defense
|6.81%
|0.00%
|30.58%
|81.72%
|Industrials
|6.78%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|90.32%
|Utilities
|3.45%
|0.00%
|66.28%
|30.11%
|Energy
|3.39%
|0.00%
|53.30%
|84.95%
|Communication Services
|1.54%
|0.00%
|33.72%
|88.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.91%
|5.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|90.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MARB % Rank
|US
|46.70%
|-55.82%
|325.56%
|29.81%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-7.09%
|86.98%
|23.08%
|MARB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.87%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|51.46%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|72.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MARB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MARB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MARB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|280.00%
|30.00%
|483.00%
|38.20%
|MARB
|Category Low
|Category High
|MARB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.91%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|26.92%
|MARB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MARB
|Category Low
|Category High
|MARB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.15%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|98.06%
|MARB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2020
2.32
2.3%
Mr. Brian Murphy serves as Portfolio Manager at Vivaldi Capital Management. Brian joined Vivaldi as a Senior Research Analyst on the investment team with a particular focus on Vivaldi's alternatives portfolios. Brian is responsible for all aspects of the investment process, including investment sourcing, evaluation, and monitoring. He is also a member of the firm's investment committee. Brian has eight years of alternatives investment experience at both multi-manager and single strategy hedge funds, with a particularly deep background in long/short equity and derivatives trading strategies. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Brian was a Director for Voyager Management, a fund of hedge funds firm. He received his B.S. in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, OH.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2020
2.32
2.3%
Michael Peck is President and Co-Chief Investment Officer and responsible for all portfolio management as well as creating and implementing the strategic vision of the firm. Prior to Vivaldi, Michael was a Portfolio Manager at Coe Capital Management, a Chicago-based registered investment adviser and also a Financial Analyst and Risk Manager for Bond Companies. Michael graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He also holds a Masters in Finance and a Master’s in Business Administration in both Finance & Real Estate from DePaul University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2020
2.32
2.3%
Mr. Grayson is a Portfolio Manager at Vivaldi and is focused on the firm’s investment management efforts, particularly with respect to the merger arbitrage strategies. Mr. Grayson helps design and manage Vivaldi’s product development efforts to expand the firm’s 1940 Act asset management business. He also leads the effort to convey the firm’s strategies and investment theses to underlying Vivaldi clients in one-on-one advisor meetings/calls, alongside the distribution team, to support the growth and scale of the broader platform. Mr. Grayson holds a B.A. from Colgate University where he studied Political Science and Economics and was a member of the Men’s Division I Varsity Golf Team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...