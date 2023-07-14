Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Point Bridge America First ETF

ETF
MAGA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.8453 -0.39 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
MAGA (ETF)

Point Bridge America First ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.8453 -0.39 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
MAGA (ETF)

Point Bridge America First ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.8453 -0.39 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Point Bridge America First ETF

MAGA | ETF

$39.85

$18.3 M

1.27%

$0.51

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

Net Assets

$18.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.2
$34.32
$40.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Point Bridge America First ETF

MAGA | ETF

$39.85

$18.3 M

1.27%

$0.51

0.72%

MAGA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Point Bridge America First ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Point Bridge Capital
  • Inception Date
    Sep 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed by Point Bridge Capital, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser and index provider (“Point Bridge” or the “Adviser”).
Point Bridge America First Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to track the performance of U.S. companies whose employees and political action committees (“PACs”) are highly supportive of Republican candidates for election to the United States Congress, the Vice Presidency, or the Presidency (“Candidates”) and party-affiliated federal committees or groups that are subject to federal campaign contribution limits (e.g., Republican National Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee) (“Committees”). Republican Candidates and Republican Committees receiving support from employees and/or PACs of companies in the Index have historically been more supportive of Republican policies than Democratic Candidates and Democratic Committees. The Index is composed of the common stock of public operating companies and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Construction of the Index starts with an initial universe of the companies included in the S&P 500® Index. The universe is then screened by using (i) electoral campaign contribution data from the Federal Election Commission (the “FEC”) to eliminate companies whose employees and PACs have made aggregate reported political contributions of less than $25,000 across the two most recent election cycles and (ii) aggregated financial statement data from FactSet (or another market data source) to eliminate companies that do not have U.S. assets greater than or equal to 50% of total assets. Companies that do not have asset information available are still eligible for inclusion in the Index if their U.S. revenue is greater than or equal to 50% of total revenue.
Each election cycle spans two full calendar years, and the most recent election cycle ended December 31, 2020. FEC data typically includes only information pertaining to contributions from contributors who have given more than $200 to a campaign in an election cycle because smaller contributions are not required by U.S. campaign finance laws to be reported to the FEC.
Companies that satisfy the initial screening test are then ranked based on a proprietary screening process based primarily on the total net dollars and the net percentage of dollars given by a company’s employees and/or PAC to Republican Candidates and Republican Committees versus Democratic Candidates and Democratic Committees. The top 150 companies (or fewer if necessary) based on such rankings are included in the Index at the time of each reconstitution of the Index.
The Index is equally weighted and rebalanced (i.e., weights are reset to equal-weighted, but no companies are added or deleted) quarterly after the close of trading on the 3rd Friday in each March, June, September, and December. The Index will be reconstituted (i.e., companies are added or deleted based on the Index rules and weights are reset to equal-weighted) after the close of trading on the 3rd Friday of each June following the completion of an election cycle. The Index was reconstituted in June 2021, and the next scheduled reconstitution of the Index will take place in June 2023. Companies may also be added or removed from the Index upon their addition to or removal from the S&P 500 Index in accordance with the rules of the Index. Most recently, the Index was reconstituted in June 2022 due to changes in the Index methodology.
The Index was developed by the Adviser in 2017 in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Fund.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the securities of U.S. companies. For purposes of this 80% policy, U.S. companies are companies that, at the time of purchase, have (i) U.S. assets greater than or equal to 50% of total assets or (ii) U.S. revenue greater than or equal to 50% of total revenue.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

MAGA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -12.7% 217.8% 40.31%
1 Yr 12.5% -58.4% 200.0% 9.77%
3 Yr 18.9%* -23.0% 64.4% 2.01%
5 Yr 9.5%* -15.2% 29.3% 3.63%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 72.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -65.1% 22.3% 2.78%
2021 15.6% -25.3% 25.5% 1.99%
2020 1.9% -8.4% 56.7% 11.64%
2019 6.0% -9.2% 10.4% 10.71%
2018 -3.2% -9.4% 3.1% 40.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -12.7% 217.8% 73.90%
1 Yr 9.4% -58.4% 200.0% 26.44%
3 Yr 18.5%* -23.0% 64.4% 2.45%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% 7.90%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -65.1% 22.3% 2.78%
2021 15.6% -25.3% 25.5% 1.99%
2020 1.9% -8.4% 56.7% 11.64%
2019 6.0% -9.2% 10.4% 10.71%
2018 -3.2% -8.9% 3.3% 67.29%

MAGA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MAGA Category Low Category High MAGA % Rank
Net Assets 18.3 M 1 M 151 B 96.93%
Number of Holdings 138 2 1727 21.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.49 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 98.51%
Weighting of Top 10 9.30% 5.0% 99.2% 99.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cooper Cos Inc/The 0.76%
  2. FedEx Corp 0.75%
  3. Paycom Software Inc 0.73%
  4. Copart Inc 0.72%
  5. Motorola Solutions Inc 0.72%
  6. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 0.72%
  7. Waste Management Inc 0.72%
  8. PulteGroup Inc 0.72%
  9. Eli Lilly Co 0.72%
  10. Southern Co/The 0.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MAGA % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 28.02% 125.26% 16.18%
Cash 		0.25% -88.20% 71.98% 82.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 99.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 98.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 99.92%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 99.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAGA % Rank
Industrials 		22.40% 0.00% 42.76% 0.75%
Energy 		15.42% 0.00% 54.00% 4.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.30% 0.00% 22.74% 2.57%
Utilities 		11.45% 0.00% 27.04% 3.57%
Basic Materials 		11.04% 0.00% 21.69% 3.07%
Financial Services 		8.21% 0.00% 58.05% 98.59%
Healthcare 		6.13% 0.00% 30.08% 98.01%
Consumer Defense 		5.17% 0.00% 34.10% 83.15%
Real Estate 		2.77% 0.00% 90.54% 49.88%
Technology 		2.10% 0.00% 54.02% 97.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAGA % Rank
US 		98.94% 24.51% 121.23% 9.91%
Non US 		0.81% 0.00% 41.42% 81.34%

MAGA - Expenses

Operational Fees

MAGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.04% 45.41% 69.59%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 80.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MAGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MAGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MAGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 0.00% 488.00% 76.34%

MAGA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MAGA Category Low Category High MAGA % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% 0.00% 41.61% 12.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MAGA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MAGA Category Low Category High MAGA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -1.51% 4.28% 38.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MAGA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MAGA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2020

1.95

2.0%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×