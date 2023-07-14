The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed by Point Bridge Capital, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser and index provider (“Point Bridge” or the “Adviser”).

Point Bridge America First Index

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to track the performance of U.S. companies whose employees and political action committees (“PACs”) are highly supportive of Republican candidates for election to the United States Congress, the Vice Presidency, or the Presidency (“Candidates”) and party-affiliated federal committees or groups that are subject to federal campaign contribution limits (e.g., Republican National Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee) (“Committees”). Republican Candidates and Republican Committees receiving support from employees and/or PACs of companies in the Index have historically been more supportive of Republican policies than Democratic Candidates and Democratic Committees. The Index is composed of the common stock of public operating companies and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Construction of the Index starts with an initial universe of the companies included in the S&P 500® Index. The universe is then screened by using (i) electoral campaign contribution data from the Federal Election Commission (the “FEC”) to eliminate companies whose employees and PACs have made aggregate reported political contributions of less than $25,000 across the two most recent election cycles and (ii) aggregated financial statement data from FactSet (or another market data source) to eliminate companies that do not have U.S. assets greater than or equal to 50% of total assets. Companies that do not have asset information available are still eligible for inclusion in the Index if their U.S. revenue is greater than or equal to 50% of total revenue.

Each election cycle spans two full calendar years, and the most recent election cycle ended December 31, 2020. FEC data typically includes only information pertaining to contributions from contributors who have given more than $200 to a campaign in an election cycle because smaller contributions are not required by U.S. campaign finance laws to be reported to the FEC.

Companies that satisfy the initial screening test are then ranked based on a proprietary screening process based primarily on the total net dollars and the net percentage of dollars given by a company’s employees and/or PAC to Republican Candidates and Republican Committees versus Democratic Candidates and Democratic Committees. The top 150 companies (or fewer if necessary) based on such rankings are included in the Index at the time of each reconstitution of the Index.

The Index is equally weighted and rebalanced ( i.e ., weights are reset to equal-weighted, but no companies are added or deleted) quarterly after the close of trading on the 3rd Friday in each March, June, September, and December. The Index will be reconstituted ( i.e ., companies are added or deleted based on the Index rules and weights are reset to equal-weighted) after the close of trading on the 3rd Friday of each June following the completion of an election cycle. The Index was reconstituted in June 2021, and the next scheduled reconstitution of the Index will take place in June 2023. Companies may also be added or removed from the Index upon their addition to or removal from the S&P 500 Index in accordance with the rules of the Index. Most recently, the Index was reconstituted in June 2022 due to changes in the Index methodology.

The Index was developed by the Adviser in 2017 in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Fund.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the securities of U.S. companies. For purposes of this 80% policy, U.S. companies are companies that, at the time of purchase, have (i) U.S. assets greater than or equal to 50% of total assets or (ii) U.S. revenue greater than or equal to 50% of total revenue.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e.

, holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.