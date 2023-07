investment grade and below investment grade (high yield or "junk" bonds) tax-exempt bond market. While the Adviser currently anticipates that the Fund will invest primarily in other VanEck ETFs, the Fund may also invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded products ("ETPs"), which could include ETFs and closed-end funds, that invest in municipal bonds. The Fund does not have any limits on its investments in below investment grade securities ("junk" bonds), and the Fund will have indirect exposure to below investment grade securities through its investments in ETPs. The Fund’s investment policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets in investments the income from which is exempt from U.S. federal income tax (other than AMT) may not be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund may count investments that generate income subject to the AMT toward its 80% investment policy. For purposes of this policy, the term “assets” means net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. This percentage limitation applies at the time of the investment.

The Adviser primarily uses a proprietary, rules-based allocation model (the “Municipal Allocation Model”), which considers various inputs to guide asset allocation decisions and select ETPs that provide exposure to tax-exempt investments and that the Adviser believes will offer enhanced risk-adjusted returns. The term “risk-adjusted returns” does not imply that the Adviser employs low-risk strategies or that an investment in the Fund should be considered a low-risk or no risk investment. The Municipal Allocation Model uses various indicators to generate allocation signals among tax-exempt investments. These signals are used as inputs to determine ETP allocation and individual portfolio weights.

The Municipal Allocation Model utilizes various indicators to identify periods of credit and duration risk. These indicators measure various risk metrics, which include but are not limited to, market prices and trends, volatility ( i.e. , the measure of historic and/or predicted future variation of returns for a given security or market index), yield spreads (i.e., the difference between yields on differing fixed income securities of varying maturities, credit ratings and risk), and relative yield ratios ( i.e., the yield on a security relative to the yield on a benchmark security). The Adviser anticipates that the Municipal Allocation Model will evolve over time and may incorporate additional indicators and/or remove or modify existing indicators.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets to those ETPs that it believes will have returns that, in the aggregate, closely correlate (before fees and expenses) to the returns of the Municipal Allocation Model. The Municipal Allocation Model typically adjusts its allocation signals on a monthly basis, and the Adviser may adjust the Fund's portfolio allocation as needed in response to such changes in the Municipal Allocation Model. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer.

