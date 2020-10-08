Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

As of 08/10/2020

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Lattice Strategies LLC - Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF

LVUS | ETF

-

-

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LVUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lattice Strategies LLC - Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    HARTFORD FUNDS
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Todd Frysinger

Fund Description

LVUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 424400.0% 99.61%
1 Yr N/A -19.1% 192.5% 18.99%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 17.0% 85.46%
5 Yr N/A* -12.9% 6.8% 18.73%
10 Yr N/A* -5.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -99.0% 166.1% 92.67%
2021 N/A -91.9% 28.2% 92.47%
2020 N/A -7.3% 20.1% 0.93%
2019 N/A -100.0% 7.1% 0.33%
2018 N/A -8.1% 16.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 12.0% 99.48%
1 Yr N/A -19.1% 192.5% 21.45%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 19.2% 77.78%
5 Yr N/A* -12.9% 9.6% 21.02%
10 Yr N/A* -5.8% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -27.8% 166.1% 92.67%
2021 N/A -42.2% 211.0% 92.77%
2020 N/A -7.3% 20.1% 0.93%
2019 N/A -16.3% 7.1% 0.33%
2018 N/A -8.1% 433899.9% N/A

LVUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LVUS Category Low Category High LVUS % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.21 M 44.7 B 97.17%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 3900 15.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 530 K 13.7 B 99.72%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.3% 99.9% 98.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  2. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  3. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  4. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  5. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  6. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  7. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  8. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  9. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%
  10. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Class H 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LVUS % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 75.03% 100.46% 16.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 63.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 15.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 60.28%
Cash 		0.00% -31.92% 11.89% 83.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 62.54%

LVUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

LVUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 2.61% 94.86%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.25% 7.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

LVUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LVUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LVUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% 84.90%

LVUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LVUS Category Low Category High LVUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.22% 84.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LVUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LVUS Category Low Category High LVUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.18% 7.85% 9.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LVUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LVUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.56 0.54

