Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.5%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
Net Assets
$1.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.5%
Expense Ratio 0.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LVHD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.5%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|97.35%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|70.61%
|3 Yr
|11.5%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|16.49%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|7.17%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|67.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|LVHD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|LVHD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|87.24%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|19.77%
|3 Yr
|12.1%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|16.64%
|5 Yr
|9.2%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|7.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|LVHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVHD % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.04 B
|1 M
|151 B
|45.90%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|2
|1727
|33.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|156 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|57.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.50%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|63.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVHD % Rank
|Stocks
|99.12%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|33.44%
|Cash
|0.88%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|64.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|51.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|48.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|49.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|50.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVHD % Rank
|Utilities
|23.28%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|0.50%
|Consumer Defense
|19.84%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|2.57%
|Real Estate
|11.54%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|0.33%
|Industrials
|10.07%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|66.22%
|Financial Services
|8.77%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|98.26%
|Healthcare
|7.57%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|97.01%
|Communication Services
|7.46%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|23.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.86%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|71.12%
|Technology
|4.08%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|95.19%
|Basic Materials
|2.52%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|71.37%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|98.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVHD % Rank
|US
|97.22%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|24.86%
|Non US
|1.90%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|66.56%
|LVHD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.27%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|95.02%
|Management Fee
|0.27%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|7.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LVHD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LVHD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LVHD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|9.06%
|LVHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVHD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.00%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|2.72%
|LVHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LVHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVHD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.71%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|4.09%
|LVHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 09, 2023
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 08, 2022
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2022
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2022
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 08, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2021
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2021
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2021
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 08, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2020
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2020
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2020
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2019
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2019
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2015
6.43
6.4%
Michael LaBella, CFA Responsible for equity strategy including product design, thought leadership and advocacy. Member of equity management team which is responsible for overall business strategy and execution. Formerly at Deutsche Bank from 2005-2010. Serving as a portfolio manager for the Quantitative Strategies Group, and as an institutional sales trader in the Corporate and Investment Bank. Education: BS in Financial Economics from Binghamton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2015
6.43
6.4%
Mr. Shtern, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at QS Investors and has been the head of equity portfolio management implementation at QS since 2010. Mr. Shtern was formerly a portfolio manager for Diversification Based Investing Equity and Tax Managed Equity for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies Group, from 2003 to 2010. Prior to this, he spent three years at Deutsche Bank Securities supporting equity derivatives and global program trading desks. He has a B.B.A. from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Vice President, Portfolio Manager for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (“FTIS”). Mr. Maldonado was formerly a member of the Portfolio Management group at QS Investors, a quantitative multi-asset and equity manager. QS Investors combined with Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions in 2020 to create FTIS. Previously, Mr. Maldonado served as a global equity trader at Arrowstreet Capital and as an investment management consultant at FactSet Research Systems. He entered the financial services industry in 2008. He holds a B.S. in Finance with an Economics minor from Providence College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Vaneet Chadha is a research analyst for Franklin Templeton Solutions. He is a member of the FTS Global Investment Committee and is the portfolio manager for the global tactical allocation investment strategies. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2012, Mr. Chadha worked at Citadel LLC for over three years where most recently he worked as a quantitative developer supporting long short relative value credit strategies. Previously at Citadel, he also completed a financial technology associate rotation program working for various businesses such as options market making and global equities. Mr. Chadha holds a bachelor of computer engineering from University of Delhi and a master's degree in quantitative and computational finance from Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
