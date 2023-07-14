Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.5%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

Net Assets

$1.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.4
$33.74
$40.23

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LVHD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    15450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael LaBella

Fund Description

The fund seeks to track the investment results of the QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Underlying Index seeks to provide more stable income through investments in stocks of profitable U.S. companies with relatively high dividend yields and lower price and earnings volatility. The Underlying Index is based on a proprietary methodology created and sponsored by Franklin Advisers, Inc. (“Franklin Advisers”), the fund’s subadviser. Franklin Advisers is affiliated with both LMPFA and the fund. The Underlying Index is composed of stocks of U.S. companies across a wide range of market capitalizations, including the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks as determined by the Solactive US Broad Market Index. Stocks in the Underlying Index must have demonstrated profitability over the last four fiscal quarters as a whole. Stocks whose yields are not supported by earnings are excluded from the Underlying Index. The methodology calculates a composite “stable yield” score, with the yield of stocks with relatively higher price volatility and earnings volatility adjusted downward and the yield of stocks with relatively lower price volatility and earnings volatility adjusted upward. Franklin Advisers anticipates that the number of component securities in the Underlying Index will range from 50 to 100. At the time of each reconstitution, no individual component of the Underlying Index will exceed 2.5% of the Underlying Index, no individual sector will exceed 25% of the Underlying Index, and real estate investment trust (“REIT”) components as a whole will not exceed 15% of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index’s components are reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. The composition of the Underlying Index and the fund after reconstitution and rebalancing may fluctuate and exceed the above Underlying Index limitations due to market movements. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies.
The fund’s portfolio is rebalanced when the Underlying Index is rebalanced or reconstituted. The fund may trade at times other than when the Underlying Index is rebalanced or reconstituted for a variety of reasons, including when adjustments may be made to its representative sampling process from time to time or when investing cash.
The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in securities that compose the Underlying Index.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain index futures, options, options on index futures, swap contracts or other derivatives (“Financial Instruments”) related to its Underlying Index and its component securities; cash and cash equivalents; other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds; and in securities and other instruments not included in its Underlying Index but which Franklin Advisers believes will help the fund track its Underlying Index. The fund may invest in exchange-traded equity index futures to manage sector exposure and for cash management purposes.
Index investing. The fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to achieve its investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the fund does not try to outperform its Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index and also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.  
The subadviser may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index. When representative sampling is used, the securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as return variability, risk, market capitalization, country/region exposures and sector exposures) and fundamental characteristics (such as portfolio yield, price/earnings ratios and price/book ratios) similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. 
Industry concentration policy. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated in the securities of such particular industry. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.  
As of March 31, 2022, the top three sectors represented by the fund’s Underlying Index were consumer staples, utilities, and industrials. These sectors may change over time. 
Read More

LVHD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVHD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.5% -12.7% 217.8% 97.35%
1 Yr 1.3% -58.4% 200.0% 70.61%
3 Yr 11.5%* -23.0% 64.4% 16.49%
5 Yr 7.6%* -15.2% 29.3% 7.17%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 67.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVHD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.8% -65.1% 22.3% 4.63%
2021 12.7% -25.3% 25.5% 9.62%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 59.82%
2019 5.3% -9.2% 10.4% 24.63%
2018 -1.1% -9.4% 3.1% 2.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVHD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -12.7% 217.8% 87.24%
1 Yr 10.5% -58.4% 200.0% 19.77%
3 Yr 12.1%* -23.0% 64.4% 16.64%
5 Yr 9.2%* -14.9% 32.0% 7.60%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVHD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.8% -65.1% 22.3% 4.63%
2021 12.7% -25.3% 25.5% 9.62%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 59.73%
2019 5.3% -9.2% 10.4% 25.09%
2018 -1.1% -8.9% 3.3% 9.91%

LVHD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LVHD Category Low Category High LVHD % Rank
Net Assets 1.04 B 1 M 151 B 45.90%
Number of Holdings 101 2 1727 33.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 156 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 57.97%
Weighting of Top 10 25.50% 5.0% 99.2% 63.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. General Mills Inc 2.80%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc 2.75%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc 2.70%
  4. Procter Gamble Co/The 2.69%
  5. Coca-Cola Co/The 2.66%
  6. Kimberly-Clark Corp 2.66%
  7. American Electric Power Co Inc 2.53%
  8. Lockheed Martin Corp 2.52%
  9. Duke Energy Corp 2.50%
  10. Colgate-Palmolive Co 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LVHD % Rank
Stocks 		99.12% 28.02% 125.26% 33.44%
Cash 		0.88% -88.20% 71.98% 64.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 51.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 48.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 49.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 50.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVHD % Rank
Utilities 		23.28% 0.00% 27.04% 0.50%
Consumer Defense 		19.84% 0.00% 34.10% 2.57%
Real Estate 		11.54% 0.00% 90.54% 0.33%
Industrials 		10.07% 0.00% 42.76% 66.22%
Financial Services 		8.77% 0.00% 58.05% 98.26%
Healthcare 		7.57% 0.00% 30.08% 97.01%
Communication Services 		7.46% 0.00% 26.58% 23.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.86% 0.00% 22.74% 71.12%
Technology 		4.08% 0.00% 54.02% 95.19%
Basic Materials 		2.52% 0.00% 21.69% 71.37%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 98.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVHD % Rank
US 		97.22% 24.51% 121.23% 24.86%
Non US 		1.90% 0.00% 41.42% 66.56%

LVHD - Expenses

Operational Fees

LVHD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.04% 45.41% 95.02%
Management Fee 0.27% 0.00% 1.50% 7.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LVHD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LVHD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LVHD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 488.00% 9.06%

LVHD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LVHD Category Low Category High LVHD % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.00% 0.00% 41.61% 2.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LVHD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LVHD Category Low Category High LVHD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.71% -1.51% 4.28% 4.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LVHD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LVHD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael LaBella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2015

6.43

6.4%

Michael LaBella, CFA Responsible for equity strategy including product design, thought leadership and advocacy. Member of equity management team which is responsible for overall business strategy and execution. Formerly at Deutsche Bank from 2005-2010. Serving as a portfolio manager for the Quantitative Strategies Group, and as an institutional sales trader in the Corporate and Investment Bank. Education: BS in Financial Economics from Binghamton University.

Russell Shtern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2015

6.43

6.4%

Mr. Shtern, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at QS Investors and has been the head of equity portfolio management implementation at QS since 2010. Mr. Shtern was formerly a portfolio manager for Diversification Based Investing Equity and Tax Managed Equity for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies Group, from 2003 to 2010. Prior to this, he spent three years at Deutsche Bank Securities supporting equity derivatives and global program trading desks. He has a B.B.A. from Pace University.

Jose Maldonado

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Vice President, Portfolio Manager for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (“FTIS”). Mr. Maldonado was formerly a member of the Portfolio Management group at QS Investors, a quantitative multi-asset and equity manager. QS Investors combined with Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions in 2020 to create FTIS. Previously, Mr. Maldonado served as a global equity trader at Arrowstreet Capital and as an investment management consultant at FactSet Research Systems. He entered the financial services industry in 2008. He holds a B.S. in Finance with an Economics minor from Providence College.

Christopher Floyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.

Vaneet Chadha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Vaneet Chadha is a research analyst for Franklin Templeton Solutions. He is a member of the FTS Global Investment Committee and is the portfolio manager for the global tactical allocation investment strategies. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2012, Mr. Chadha worked at Citadel LLC for over three years where most recently he worked as a quantitative developer supporting long short relative value credit strategies. Previously at Citadel, he also completed a financial technology associate rotation program working for various businesses such as options market making and global equities. Mr. Chadha holds a bachelor of computer engineering from University of Delhi and a master's degree in quantitative and computational finance from Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

