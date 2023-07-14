Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities may include bonds, notes and debentures, as well as other investments that Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis

Sayles” or the “Subadviser”) believes have similar economic characteristics (such as loans). It is anticipated that the Fund’s weighted average duration will generally be between one and three years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed-income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. A fund with a longer average portfolio duration will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a fund with a shorter average portfolio duration. By way of example, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.

The Fund seeks its objective by investing primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. Each security is evaluated on the basis of its expected contribution to risk and return of the portfolio relative to the benchmark. “Investment-grade fixed-income securities” are those securities that are rated in one of the top four rating categories at the time of purchase by at least one of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch Investor Services, Inc. (“Fitch”) or S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”)) or, if unrated, securities determined by the Subadviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in bonds rated below investment grade (i.e., none of the three major ratings agencies have rated the securities in one of their top four ratings categories) (commonly known as “junk bonds”), or, if unrated, securities determined by the Subadviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities, including emerging market securities. For the purposes of determining whether a particular country is considered a developed or emerging market, the Fund will use a country’s sovereign quality rating. An emerging market country is defined as a country which carries a sovereign quality rating below investment grade by either S&P or Moody’s, or is unrated by both S&P and Moody’s.

In deciding which securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles may consider a number of factors related to the bond issue and the current bond market, including for example, the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations and Loomis Sayles’ expectations regarding general trends in interest rates. Loomis Sayles will also consider how purchasing or selling a bond would impact the overall portfolio’s risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains).

The fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, among other things, corporate bond and other debt securities (including junior and senior bonds), variable and floating rate securities, U.S. government securities, collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). The Fund may also invest in mortgage- related securities (including mortgage dollar rolls and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”)). The Fund may also engage in futures transactions for hedging and investment purposes.