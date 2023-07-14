Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

Active ETF
LSST
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.615 -0.03 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
LSST (ETF)

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.615 -0.03 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
LSST (ETF)

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.615 -0.03 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

LSST | Active ETF

$23.62

$24.7 M

3.83%

$0.91

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$24.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.6
$23.22
$23.97

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 140.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

LSST | Active ETF

$23.62

$24.7 M

3.83%

$0.91

0.88%

LSST - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clifton Rowe

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities may include bonds, notes and debentures, as well as other investments that Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis  
Sayles” or the “Subadviser”) believes have similar economic characteristics (such as loans). It is anticipated that the Fund’s weighted average duration will generally be between one and three years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed-income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. A fund with a longer average portfolio duration will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a fund with a shorter average portfolio duration. By way of example, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. 
The Fund seeks its objective by investing primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. Each security is evaluated on the basis of its expected contribution to risk and return of the portfolio relative to the benchmark. “Investment-grade fixed-income securities” are those securities that are rated in one of the top four rating categories at the time of purchase by at least one of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch Investor Services, Inc. (“Fitch”) or S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”)) or, if unrated, securities determined by the Subadviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in bonds rated below investment grade (i.e., none of the three major ratings agencies have rated the securities in one of their top four ratings categories) (commonly known as “junk bonds”), or, if unrated, securities determined by the Subadviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities, including emerging market securities. For the purposes of determining whether a particular country is considered a developed or emerging market, the Fund will use a country’s sovereign quality rating. An emerging market country is defined as a country which carries a sovereign quality rating below investment grade by either S&P or Moody’s, or is unrated by both S&P and Moody’s. 
In deciding which securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles may consider a number of factors related to the bond issue and the current bond market, including for example, the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations and Loomis Sayles’ expectations regarding general trends in interest rates. Loomis Sayles will also consider how purchasing or selling a bond would impact the overall portfolio’s risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains). 
The fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, among other things, corporate bond and other debt securities (including junior and senior bonds), variable and floating rate securities, U.S. government securities, collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). The Fund may also invest in mortgage-related securities (including mortgage dollar rolls and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”)). The Fund may also engage in futures transactions for hedging and investment purposes. 
The Fund may also engage in active and frequent trading of securities. Frequent trading may produce a high level of taxable gains, including short-term capital gains taxable as ordinary income, as well as increased trading costs, which may lower the Fund’s return. 
Read More

LSST - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSST Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.2% 3.8% 59.38%
1 Yr 1.0% -11.3% 2.9% 2.43%
3 Yr -0.5%* -6.1% 1.4% 3.14%
5 Yr 1.7%* -10.6% 3.2% 1.20%
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.6% 2.2% 4.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSST Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.4% -17.7% -2.5% 1.42%
2021 -0.1% -2.0% 2.2% 8.00%
2020 1.8% -2.8% 4.6% 1.87%
2019 1.4% -28.6% 3.0% 3.26%
2018 0.2% -3.7% 0.4% 3.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSST Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.8% -6.2% 3.8% 95.49%
1 Yr -3.2% -11.3% 2.2% 92.01%
3 Yr 1.6%* -6.1% 4.5% 0.56%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 1.7% 1.43%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSST Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.4% -17.7% -2.5% 1.42%
2021 -0.1% -2.0% 2.2% 8.00%
2020 1.8% -2.8% 4.6% 1.87%
2019 1.4% -28.6% 3.0% 3.45%
2018 0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 13.10%

LSST - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSST Category Low Category High LSST % Rank
Net Assets 24.7 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 96.19%
Number of Holdings 417 4 4919 54.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.91 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 93.92%
Weighting of Top 10 44.90% 1.7% 100.0% 16.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 8.20%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 6.29%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.93%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.78%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.50%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.83%
  7. JPMorgan Chase Co 0.73%
  8. Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2023-P1 0.70%
  9. BAT International Finance PLC 0.58%
  10. OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2022-S1 0.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSST % Rank
Bonds 		90.30% 49.71% 194.71% 71.53%
Convertible Bonds 		5.06% 0.00% 27.71% 15.28%
Cash 		4.64% -102.46% 39.20% 38.72%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 46.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 50.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 35.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSST % Rank
Corporate 		46.16% 0.00% 100.00% 42.19%
Government 		30.37% 0.00% 73.63% 28.99%
Securitized 		19.28% 0.00% 97.27% 72.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.19% 0.00% 44.09% 51.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 47.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 67.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSST % Rank
US 		79.01% 0.00% 165.96% 59.03%
Non US 		11.29% 0.00% 72.71% 56.60%

LSST - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSST Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 19.98% 31.53%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.19% 41.42%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LSST Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSST Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSST Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 140.00% 2.00% 500.00% 76.49%

LSST - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSST Category Low Category High LSST % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.83% 0.00% 11.01% 2.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSST Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSST Category Low Category High LSST % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -1.27% 4.98% 76.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSST Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSST - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clifton Rowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Cliff Rowe is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and the mortgage and structured finance group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Cliff also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Short Duration and Intermediate Duration strategies and the Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund. He has 26 years of investment industry experience that began when he joined Loomis Sayles in 1992. During his tenure, Cliff has held the successive positions of portfolio assistant, research analyst, mortgage trader and portfolio manager. He earned a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Christopher Harms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Chris Harms is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and co-head of the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Chris also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Intermediate Duration and Short Duration strategies. He has 38 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2010. Previously, Chris was a senior vice president and managing director of an investment management team at CapitalSource Bank. Prior to CapitalSource, he was a managing director and senior fixed income portfolio manager at Mackay Shields. Chris earned a BSBA from Villanova University and an MBA from Drexel University.

Daniel Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Dan Conklin is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, and an associate portfolio manager for the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond and Limited Term Government & Agency funds, as well as the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Dan also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core Fixed Income, Short Duration Fixed Income and Intermediate Duration Fixed Income strategies. Dan has 10 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 as a fixed income client portfolio analyst. He moved to the relative return team in 2014 as an investment analyst and was promoted to senior investment analyst in 2018, and then to associate portfolio manager in 2019. Previously, Dan was a middle office analyst at Putnam Investments, supporting the firm’s derivative collateralization process. Dan earned a BS from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MS in Finance from Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×