The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed by Salt Financial Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”).

The Index

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to measure the performance of an equal-weighted portfolio of approximately 100 large and mid-capitalization U.S.-listed stocks with the lowest levels of variability in their historical beta calculations (“Beta Variability”) and forecasted beta of less than 1.00. “Beta” is a calculation of an investment’s systematic risk relative to the market.

Construction of the Index begins with the constituents of the Solactive US Large & Mid Cap Index (the “Equity Universe”), generally the 1,000 largest U.S.-listed common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Companies in the Equity Universe are then screened to keep only the 500 stocks with the highest average daily traded value over the past 30 days. The remaining stocks (the “Index Universe”) are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm developed by the Index Provider to calculate each stock’s truBeta forecast, i.e. , its projected beta for the subsequent quarter.

A stock’s truBeta forecast is calculated based on a stock’s historical long-, medium-, and short-term performance, combined with machine learning ( i.e. , a quantitative modeling process that is automatically adjusted based on past results in an attempt to improve accuracy), to evaluate and compare its risk and return to those of the broader U.S. equity market. A stock with a truBeta of 1.00 would be expected to demonstrate a risk and return profile equivalent with the broader U.S. equity market ( i.e. , the stock’s price will move proportionately with levels of the broader market). A stock with a truBeta of less than 1.00 would be expected to be less volatile than the broader U.S. equity market and consequently, outperform the market in a declining market and underperform the market in a rising market.

The Index Universe is then further screened to keep only stocks with a truBeta score of less than 1.00. A Beta Variability score is calculated for the remaining stocks (the “Eligible Components”) based on the absolute difference between the short-term and medium-term data points used to generate the truBeta estimate. A lower score indicates less variability in beta over time.

The Index is initially constructed of the 100 Eligible Components with the lowest Beta Variability score, equally-weighted, and subject to a maximum 30% of the number of constituents in the Index being from a single sector. If more than 30% of the constituents would be from a single sector, the Eligible Component with the next lowest Beta Variability score not from the sector is selected instead of the Eligible Component that would have caused the Index to exceed the 30% limit.

As of October 31, 2020, a significant portion of the Index is comprised of companies in the consumer staples, utilities, and health care sectors. The sectors most significantly represented in the Index may change over time. The Index is rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (each, an “Effective Date”) based on truBeta forecasts and Beta Variability scores utilizing data as of five business days prior to the Effective Date of the applicable rebalance month (each, a “Selection Date”). Each rebalance of the Index utilizes constituent prices at the close of trading on the Selection Date for weighting purposes.

To minimize turnover at each quarterly rebalance, stocks remain in the Index unless their truBeta score on the Selection Date is 1.00 or higher, regardless of their Beta Variability score. Additions to the Index at each rebalance are selected using the same process as the initial selection, ranking the Eligible Components not already in the Index by their Beta Variability score and selecting Eligible Components starting with the lowest Beta Variability score to arrive at a total of 100 components.

As of October 31, 2020, the Index had an average truBeta of approximately 0.70. Consequently, the Index is expected to be less volatile than the broader U.S. equity market.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.