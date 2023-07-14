Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$163 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.5%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 177.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund seeks to replicate the Adviser’s proprietary index, the AlphaFactor® US Core Equity Index (the “Index”). The Index utilizes a quantitative rules-based investment methodology that applies a multi-factor ranking process and is focused on the largest 1,000 U.S. common stocks based on market capitalization. Companies within this group of top 1,000 market capitalization may be considered large or mid-cap companies. As of January 31, 2023, the market capitalization range of this universe of companies is between $470 million and over $2.2 trillion. Due to future market fluctuations, the market capitalization of this universe may be lower or higher at any given time. The methodology selects stocks based on a number of characteristics that include, but are not limited to, net share count reduction, free cash flow growth, and debt/asset ratios. The final selection of stocks is based on market characteristics including, but not limited to, liquidity and market capitalization.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. common stocks included in the Index. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities and other instruments not included in its Index but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track its Index.
As of December 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of one hundred issuers. It is rebalanced to equal weight and reconstituted on a quarterly basis. The composition of the Index will change over time.
The Fund uses as its index calculation agent Solactive, AG (“Calculation Agent”), an organization that is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Adviser determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and the Calculation Agent publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.
The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain sectors, which may include the information technology sector, industrials sector, consumer discretionary sector, and financials sector, to the extent that the Index concentrates in such sectors.
|Period
|LSAF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|75.25%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|10.35%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|21.99%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|53.48%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|61.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSAF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|13.33%
|2021
|10.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|17.49%
|2020
|2.3%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|68.29%
|2019
|6.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|15.38%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|LSAF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.8%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|93.18%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|88.66%
|3 Yr
|11.8%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|14.44%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LSAF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|13.33%
|2021
|10.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|17.49%
|2020
|2.3%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|68.29%
|2019
|6.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|15.38%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|LSAF
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSAF % Rank
|Net Assets
|163 M
|481 K
|145 B
|67.76%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|1
|2445
|44.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.3 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|75.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.50%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|73.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSAF % Rank
|Stocks
|98.94%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|44.22%
|Cash
|1.06%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|54.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|90.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|89.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|90.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|90.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSAF % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.67%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|3.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.23%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|7.05%
|Industrials
|12.71%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|76.32%
|Basic Materials
|12.13%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|1.76%
|Technology
|8.52%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|94.21%
|Energy
|7.20%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|24.69%
|Healthcare
|5.87%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|92.70%
|Consumer Defense
|3.79%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|57.93%
|Communication Services
|1.87%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|62.22%
|Utilities
|1.17%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|80.60%
|Real Estate
|0.84%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|87.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSAF % Rank
|US
|98.94%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|14.57%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|98.99%
|LSAF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|72.56%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|LSAF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LSAF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSAF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|177.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|98.57%
|LSAF
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSAF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|21.36%
|LSAF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LSAF
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSAF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.35%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|50.38%
|LSAF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Richard is President of Redwood Investment Management, with two decades of senior investment management experience including portfolio management and distribution as well as company strategy and product development in both large and small firms. Richard is responsible for overseeing Redwood’s investment solutions, from initial ideation to final implementation and risk management, distribution team development and management, and is a portfolio manager of two Redwood AlphaFactor® equity funds. Richard began his career as Senior Investment Officer at Pacific Income Advisers where he was a member of the equity strategy team utilizing quantitative screening in equity portfolio management. Later Richard was a Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was a member of the Equity Operating Committee and the AMG Executive Team. Richard’s BlackRock experience included managing a 100+ member team with a nine figure P&L, turning around the firm’s closed end fund franchise including the successful launch of BlackRock’s first equity strategy closed end funds, and leading the integration of the largest retained group in BlackRock’s first investment management firm acquisition. Richard received his BA from the University of California, Berkeley, attended Washington and Lee University, School of Law and received his JD from University of San Francisco, School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
