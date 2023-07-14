Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund seeks to replicate the Adviser’s proprietary index, the AlphaFactor® US Core Equity Index (the “Index”). The Index utilizes a quantitative rules-based investment methodology that applies a multi-factor ranking process and is focused on the largest 1,000 U.S. common stocks based on market capitalization. Companies within this group of top 1,000 market capitalization may be considered large or mid-cap companies. As of January 31, 2023, the market capitalization range of this universe of companies is between $470 million and over $2.2 trillion. Due to future market fluctuations, the market capitalization of this universe may be lower or higher at any given time. The methodology selects stocks based on a number of characteristics that include, but are not limited to, net share count reduction, free cash flow growth, and debt/asset ratios. The final selection of stocks is based on market characteristics including, but not limited to, liquidity and market capitalization.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. common stocks included in the Index. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities and other instruments not included in its Index but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track its Index.

As of December 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of one hundred issuers. It is rebalanced to equal weight and reconstituted on a quarterly basis. The composition of the Index will change over time.

The Fund uses as its index calculation agent Solactive, AG (“Calculation Agent”), an organization that is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Adviser determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and the Calculation Agent publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain sectors, which may include the information technology sector, industrials sector, consumer discretionary sector, and financials sector, to the extent that the Index concentrates in such sectors.