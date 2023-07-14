Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor® US Core Equity ETF

ETF
LSAF
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.2026 -0.3 -0.92%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor® US Core Equity ETF

LSAF | ETF

$32.20

$163 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$163 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.5
$26.40
$32.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 177.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LSAF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor® US Core Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Redwood
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    4400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Cheung

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund seeks to replicate the Adviser’s proprietary index, the AlphaFactor® US Core Equity Index (the “Index”). The Index utilizes a quantitative rules-based investment methodology that applies a multi-factor ranking process and is focused on the largest 1,000 U.S. common stocks based on market capitalization. Companies within this group of top 1,000 market capitalization may be considered large or mid-cap companies. As of January 31, 2023, the market capitalization range of this universe of companies is between $470 million and over $2.2 trillion. Due to future market fluctuations, the market capitalization of this universe may be lower or higher at any given time. The methodology selects stocks based on a number of characteristics that include, but are not limited to, net share count reduction, free cash flow growth, and debt/asset ratios. The final selection of stocks is based on market characteristics including, but not limited to, liquidity and market capitalization.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. common stocks included in the Index. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities and other instruments not included in its Index but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track its Index.

As of December 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of one hundred issuers. It is rebalanced to equal weight and reconstituted on a quarterly basis. The composition of the Index will change over time.

The Fund uses as its index calculation agent Solactive, AG (“Calculation Agent”), an organization that is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Adviser determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and the Calculation Agent publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain sectors, which may include the information technology sector, industrials sector, consumer discretionary sector, and financials sector, to the extent that the Index concentrates in such sectors.

Read More

LSAF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSAF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -23.7% 34.1% 75.25%
1 Yr 17.3% -41.1% 31.8% 10.35%
3 Yr 10.4%* -20.8% 21.3% 21.99%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 80.9% 53.48%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 11.3% 61.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSAF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -52.6% 20.1% 13.33%
2021 10.8% -25.0% 15.1% 17.49%
2020 2.3% -2.9% 196.6% 68.29%
2019 6.4% -2.6% 8.3% 15.38%
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSAF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.8% -27.0% 34.1% 93.18%
1 Yr -3.5% -41.1% 48.6% 88.66%
3 Yr 11.8%* -20.8% 21.3% 14.44%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSAF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -52.6% 20.1% 13.33%
2021 10.8% -25.0% 15.1% 17.49%
2020 2.3% -2.9% 196.6% 68.29%
2019 6.4% -2.6% 8.3% 15.38%
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

LSAF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSAF Category Low Category High LSAF % Rank
Net Assets 163 M 481 K 145 B 67.76%
Number of Holdings 101 1 2445 44.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.3 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 75.88%
Weighting of Top 10 12.50% 2.9% 100.0% 73.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNIVERSAL HLTH-B 1.18%
  2. PULTEGROUP INC 1.15%
  3. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 1.12%
  4. OWENS CORNING 1.11%
  5. HCA HEALTHCARE I 1.08%
  6. NEWMARKET CORP 1.08%
  7. AUTOZONE INC 1.08%
  8. CARDINAL HEALTH 1.07%
  9. ALLISON TRANSMIS 1.07%
  10. O'REILLY AUTOMOT 1.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSAF % Rank
Stocks 		98.94% 0.00% 100.57% 44.22%
Cash 		1.06% -2.51% 100.00% 54.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 90.70%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 89.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 90.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 90.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSAF % Rank
Financial Services 		25.67% 0.00% 46.10% 3.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.23% 2.49% 46.48% 7.05%
Industrials 		12.71% 0.00% 45.89% 76.32%
Basic Materials 		12.13% 0.00% 26.18% 1.76%
Technology 		8.52% 0.00% 40.65% 94.21%
Energy 		7.20% 0.00% 58.13% 24.69%
Healthcare 		5.87% 0.00% 47.15% 92.70%
Consumer Defense 		3.79% 0.00% 32.18% 57.93%
Communication Services 		1.87% 0.00% 30.98% 62.22%
Utilities 		1.17% 0.00% 18.97% 80.60%
Real Estate 		0.84% 0.00% 25.82% 87.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSAF % Rank
US 		98.94% 0.00% 100.04% 14.57%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 98.99%

LSAF - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSAF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.03% 33.98% 72.56%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 76.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 21.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

LSAF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSAF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSAF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 177.00% 0.00% 321.00% 98.57%

LSAF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSAF Category Low Category High LSAF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 21.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSAF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSAF Category Low Category High LSAF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -2.06% 3.38% 50.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSAF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSAF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Cheung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.

Richard Duff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Richard is President of Redwood Investment Management, with two decades of senior investment management experience including portfolio management and distribution as well as company strategy and product development in both large and small firms. Richard is responsible for overseeing Redwood’s investment solutions, from initial ideation to final implementation and risk management, distribution team development and management, and is a portfolio manager of two Redwood AlphaFactor® equity funds. Richard began his career as Senior Investment Officer at Pacific Income Advisers where he was a member of the equity strategy team utilizing quantitative screening in equity portfolio management. Later Richard was a Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was a member of the Equity Operating Committee and the AMG Executive Team. Richard’s BlackRock experience included managing a 100+ member team with a nine figure P&L, turning around the firm’s closed end fund franchise including the successful launch of BlackRock’s first equity strategy closed end funds, and leading the integration of the largest retained group in BlackRock’s first investment management firm acquisition. Richard received his BA from the University of California, Berkeley, attended Washington and Lee University, School of Law and received his JD from University of San Francisco, School of Law.

Michael Messinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

