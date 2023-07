The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies. A company is considered to be a U.S. company if: (i) the company is domiciled or organized in the U.S.; (ii) the company has securities that are traded principally in the U.S.; or (iii) the company conducts a substantial part of its economic activities in the U.S. The Fund may also invest to a lesser degree in the equity securities of non‑U.S. companies.

The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to offer favorable long-term sustainable profitability, price stability, and attractive valuations. The Adviser employs an integrated approach that combines both fundamental and quantitative research to identify attractive investment opportunities. Factors that the Adviser considers in this regard include: a company’s record and projections of profitability, accuracy and availability of information with respect to the company, success and experience of management, competitive advantage, low stock price volatility, and liquidity of the company’s securities. The Adviser compares these results to the characteristics of the general stock markets to determine the relative attractiveness of each company at a given

time. The Adviser weighs economic, political and market factors in making investment decisions. The Adviser seeks to manage the Fund so that it is subject to less share price volatility than other funds investing in U.S. equity securities, although there can be no guarantee that the Adviser will be successful in this regard.

The Fund primarily invests in mid‑ and large-capitalization companies, which are currently defined for the Fund as companies that have market capitalizations of $2 billion or more.

The Fund is “non‑diversified.”